openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
vcc

v8-compile-cache

by Andres Suarez
2.3.0 (see all)

Require hook for automatic V8 compile cache persistence

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

19.9M

GitHub Stars

581

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Node.js HTTP

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

v8-compile-cache

Build Status

v8-compile-cache attaches a require hook to use V8's code cache to speed up instantiation time. The "code cache" is the work of parsing and compiling done by V8.

The ability to tap into V8 to produce/consume this cache was introduced in Node v5.7.0.

Usage

  1. Add the dependency:

    $ npm install --save v8-compile-cache

  2. Then, in your entry module add:

    require('v8-compile-cache');

Requiring v8-compile-cache in Node <5.7.0 is a noop – but you need at least Node 4.0.0 to support the ES2015 syntax used by v8-compile-cache.

Options

Set the environment variable DISABLE_V8_COMPILE_CACHE=1 to disable the cache.

Cache directory is defined by environment variable V8_COMPILE_CACHE_CACHE_DIR or defaults to <os.tmpdir()>/v8-compile-cache-<V8_VERSION>.

Internals

Cache files are suffixed .BLOB and .MAP corresponding to the entry module that required v8-compile-cache. The cache is entry module specific because it is faster to load the entire code cache into memory at once, than it is to read it from disk on a file-by-file basis.

Benchmarks

See https://github.com/zertosh/v8-compile-cache/tree/master/bench.

Load Times:

ModuleWithout CacheWith Cache
babel-core218ms185ms
yarn153ms113ms
yarn (bundled)228ms105ms

^ Includes the overhead of loading the cache itself.

Acknowledgements

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

axiosPromise based HTTP client for the browser and node.js
GitHub Stars
91K
Weekly Downloads
25M
User Rating
4.7/ 5
1,740
Top Feedback
121Easy to Use
114Great Documentation
94Performant
node-fetchA light-weight module that brings the Fetch API to Node.js
GitHub Stars
7K
Weekly Downloads
37M
User Rating
4.4/ 5
27
Top Feedback
22Easy to Use
18Great Documentation
14Performant
node-forgeA native implementation of TLS in Javascript and tools to write crypto-based and network-heavy webapps
GitHub Stars
4K
Weekly Downloads
15M
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1Performant
got
got🌐 Human-friendly and powerful HTTP request library for Node.js
GitHub Stars
11K
Weekly Downloads
22M
User Rating
4.1/ 5
8
Top Feedback
10Great Documentation
9Easy to Use
6Performant
nee
needleNimble, streamable HTTP client for Node.js. With proxy, iconv, cookie, deflate & multipart support.
GitHub Stars
1K
Weekly Downloads
6M
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
superagentAjax for Node.js and browsers (JS HTTP client)
GitHub Stars
16K
Weekly Downloads
6M
User Rating
4.7/ 5
20
Top Feedback
7Easy to Use
3Great Documentation
3Performant
See 14 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial