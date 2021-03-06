v8-compile-cache attaches a
require hook to use V8's code cache to speed up instantiation time. The "code cache" is the work of parsing and compiling done by V8.
The ability to tap into V8 to produce/consume this cache was introduced in Node v5.7.0.
Add the dependency:
$ npm install --save v8-compile-cache
Then, in your entry module add:
require('v8-compile-cache');
Requiring
v8-compile-cache in Node <5.7.0 is a noop – but you need at least Node 4.0.0 to support the ES2015 syntax used by
v8-compile-cache.
Set the environment variable
DISABLE_V8_COMPILE_CACHE=1 to disable the cache.
Cache directory is defined by environment variable
V8_COMPILE_CACHE_CACHE_DIR or defaults to
<os.tmpdir()>/v8-compile-cache-<V8_VERSION>.
Cache files are suffixed
.BLOB and
.MAP corresponding to the entry module that required
v8-compile-cache. The cache is entry module specific because it is faster to load the entire code cache into memory at once, than it is to read it from disk on a file-by-file basis.
See https://github.com/zertosh/v8-compile-cache/tree/master/bench.
Load Times:
|Module
|Without Cache
|With Cache
babel-core
218ms
185ms
yarn
153ms
113ms
yarn (bundled)
228ms
105ms
^ Includes the overhead of loading the cache itself.
FileSystemBlobStore and
NativeCompileCache are based on Atom's implementation of their v8 compile cache:
mkdirpSync is based on: