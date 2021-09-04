V8 build scripts for React Native Android

The aim of this project is to support V8 runtime for React Native.

Integrate prebuilt V8 library

We publish prebuilt V8 shared libraries at npm. https://www.npmjs.com/package/v8-android

This makes upgrade V8 from React Native easier and is pretty much like what jsc-android-buildscripts did.

To integrate with React Native, please check react-native-v8.

V8 Feature Flags

V8 comes in 4 flavours

v8 lite mode (memory optimized)

v8 lite mode + no intl (memory optimized + smaller size)

v8 JIT (performance optimized)

v8 JIT + no intl (performance optimized + smaller size)

Features

Single libv8android.so (or libv8.so on iOS) file. Support i18n and JavaScript Intl. V8 Lite mode (JIT-less mode) https://v8.dev/blog/v8-lite Build by Android official NDK r19c which prevent potential ABI incompatible issue to integrate with React Native.

Build Guides

Prerequisites

Ubuntu 20.04

git + python + nodejs + npm + wget + yarn

Build steps

yarn setup yarn start

Could further check real build steps from GitHub Actions.