V8 build scripts for React Native Android
The aim of this project is to support V8 runtime for React Native.
Integrate prebuilt V8 library
We publish prebuilt V8 shared libraries at npm.
https://www.npmjs.com/package/v8-android
This makes upgrade V8 from React Native easier and is pretty much like what jsc-android-buildscripts did.
To integrate with React Native, please check react-native-v8.
V8 Feature Flags
V8 comes in 4 flavours
- v8 lite mode (memory optimized)
- v8 lite mode + no intl (memory optimized + smaller size)
- v8 JIT (performance optimized)
- v8 JIT + no intl (performance optimized + smaller size)
Features
- Single libv8android.so (or libv8.so on iOS) file.
- Support i18n and JavaScript Intl.
- V8 Lite mode (JIT-less mode) https://v8.dev/blog/v8-lite
- Build by Android official NDK r19c which prevent potential ABI incompatible issue to integrate with React Native.
Build Guides
Prerequisites
- Ubuntu 20.04
- git + python + nodejs + npm + wget + yarn
Build steps
yarn setup
yarn start
Could further check real build steps from GitHub Actions.