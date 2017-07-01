Analysis the cpu & heap-memory log file which created by v8-profiler & heapdump，it can:
v8-analytics is completely equivalent to
v8-cpu-analysis, there is no difference between them.
Beacuse I want to introduce v8 engine's heap-memory analytics, so I think
cpu in package name is not suitable. More, to be compatible with before, I chose them published comletely equivalent.
$ npm install v8-analytics -g
or
$ npm install v8-cpu-analysis -g
$ npm install v8-analytics
or
$ npm install v8-cpu-analysis
if you install -g, try:
//test bailout
$ va test bailout
$ va test bailout --only
//test timeout
$ va test timeout
$ va test timeout 200
$ va test timeout 200 --only
$ va test leak
va test bailout --only can list you all functions which are deoptimized, and it's deoptimization reason.
va test timeout 200 --only can list you all function which exectime > 200ms.
va test leak cans list you suspicious leak point in your project.
You can use this at the command line or embedded in your js code
The
xxx.cpu.json file created by v8-profiler:
$ va bailout xxx.cpu.json
This will list all Function, and turn the deoptimized function to red. You can also use like that:
$ va bailout xxx.cpu.json --only
This will only list the deoptimized functions.
$ va timeout xxx.cpu.json
This will list all Function, and their exectime
$ va timeout xxx.cpu.json 200
This will list all Function ,and turn the functions which exectime > 200ms to red.
$ va timeout xxx.cpu.json 200 --only
This will only list the functions which exectime > 200ms.
$ va leak xxx.mem.json
This will show you suspicous leak ponit in your node.js project.
'use strict';
const fs = require('fs');
const v8Analytics = require('v8-analytics');
//or you can use following, they're equival
//const v8Analytics = require('v8-cpu-analysis');
//list all js function and it's execTime
const json = JSON.parse(fs.readFileSync('./test.cpu.json'));
const str = v8Analytics(json);
console.log(str);
//list you heap memory info
const json = JSON.parse(fs.readFileSync('./test.mem.json'));
const {leakPoint, heapMap, statistics} = analysisLib.memAnalytics(allData)