A simple table component based Vue 2.x.
Install the pkg with npm:
npm i --save v2-table beautify-scrollbar
or yarn
yarn add v2-table beautify-scrollbar
import Vue from 'vue';
import 'beautify-scrollbar/dist/index.css';
import 'v2-table/dist/index.css';
import V2Table from 'v2-table';
Vue.use(V2Table)
<template>
<v2-table :data="list">
<v2-table-column label="Name" prop="name"></v2-table-column>
<v2-table-column label="Date" prop="date"></v2-table-column>
<v2-table-column label="Address" prop="address"></v2-table-column>
</v2-table>
</template>
<script>
export default {
data () {
return {
list: [{
date: '2017-12-02',
name: 'test1',
address: 'Shenzhen,China'
}, {
date: '2017-11-02',
name: 'test2',
address: 'Guangzhou,China'
}, {
date: '2018-01-02',
name: 'test3',
address: 'Shaoyang,Hunan'
}, {
date: '2017-10-02',
name: 'test4',
address: 'Changsha,Hunan'
}]
}
}
}
</script>
More demo to visit here.
|Attribute
|Type
|Accepted Values
|Default
|Description
|data
|Array
|-
|[]
|table data
|border
|Boolean
|-
|false
|whether show table border
|stripe
|Boolean
|-
|false
|whether table is striped
|loading
|Boolean
|-
|false
|show loading component
|empty-text
|String
|-
|No Data
|Displayed text when data is empty. You can customize this area with
slot="empty"
|default-sort
|Object
order: ascending/descending
|if
prop is set, and
order is not set, then
order is default to
ascending
|set the default sort column and order. property
prop is used to set default sort column, property
order is used to set default sort order
|row-class-name
|String/Function({row, rowIndex})
|-
|-
|function that returns custom class names for a row, or a string assigning class names for every row
|pagination-info
|Object
|-
|{ text: '', pageSize: 10, nextPageText: 'Next', prevPageText: 'Prev' }
|pagination info for table data
|shown-pagination
|Boolean
|-
|false
|whether showing pagination of table data
|total
|Number
|-
|0
|all data of table, it\'s needed when
shown-pagination is true
|height
|Number/String
|-
|auto
|table\'s height
|cell-height
|Number/String
|-
|44
|cell\'s height
|show-summary
|Boolean
|-
|false
|whether to display a summary row
|sum-text
|String
|-
|Sum
|displayed text for the first column of summary row
|summary-method
|Function({ columns, data })
|-
|-
|custom summary method
|lazy-load
|Boolean
|-
|false
|whether enable lazy-load
|col-height
|Number/String
|-
|40
|header columns\' height
|Event Name
|Description
|Parameters
|sort-change
|triggers when table's sorting changes
|{ prop, order }
|page-change
|triggers when table's page changes
|currentPage
|select-change
|triggers when selection changes
|rows
|Event Name
|Description
|Parameters
|toggleRowSelection
|used in multiple selection Table, toggle if a certain row is selected. With the second parameter, you can directly set if this row is selected
|row, selected
|updateScrollbar
|update the scrollbar config for the table
|isReset(whether reset scrollbar, default value is false)
|Name
|Description
|empty
|custom empty component, it's will show when data is empty
|loading
|custom loading component, it's will show when
loading property of table is true
|Attribute
|Type
|Accepted Values
|Default
|Description
|label
|String
|-
|-
|column label
|prop
|String
|-
|-
|field name
|width
|String/Number
|-
|-
|column width
|sortable
|Boolean
|true/false
|false
|whether column can be sorted.
|align
|String
|left/center/right
|center
|alignment
|fixed
|String
|left/right
|-
|fixed column to left or right
|type
|String
|-
|-
|type of the column
|render-header
|Function(h, { column })
|-
|-
|render function for table header of this column
git clone git@github.com:dwqs/v2-table.git
cd v2-table
npm i
npm run dev
MIT