A simple datepicker component based Vue 2.x.
npm:
npm i --save v2-datepicker
or yarn
yarn add v2-datepicker
import Vue from 'vue';
import 'v2-datepicker/lib/index.css'; // v2 need to improt css
import V2Datepicker from 'v2-datepicker';
Vue.use(V2Datepicker)
// basic
<v2-datepicker v-model="val"></v2-datepicker>
<v2-datepicker-range v-model="val2"></v2-datepicker-range>
//setting
<v2-datepicker-range v-model="val" lang="en" format="yyyy-MM-DD" :picker-options="pickerOptions"></v2-datepicker-range>
<v2-datepicker v-model="val2" format="yyyy-MM-DD" :picker-options="pickerOptions2"></v2-datepicker>
export default {
data () {
return {
pickerOptions: {
shortcuts: [{
text: 'Latest Week',
onClick (picker) {
const end = new Date();
const start = new Date();
start.setTime(start.getTime() - 3600 * 1000 * 24 * 7);
picker.$emit('pick', [start, end]);
}
}, {
text: 'Latest Month',
onClick (picker) {
const end = new Date();
const start = new Date();
start.setTime(start.getTime() - 3600 * 1000 * 24 * 30);
picker.$emit('pick', [start, end]);
}
}, {
text: 'Latest Three Month',
onClick (picker) {
const end = new Date();
const start = new Date();
start.setTime(start.getTime() - 3600 * 1000 * 24 * 90);
picker.$emit('pick', [start, end]);
}
}]
},
pickerOptions2: {
shortcuts: [{
text: 'Today',
onClick (picker) {
picker.$emit('pick', new Date());
}
}, {
text: 'Yesterday',
onClick (picker) {
const date = new Date();
date.setTime(date.getTime() - 3600 * 1000 * 24);
picker.$emit('pick', date);
}
}, {
text: 'A week ago',
onClick (picker) {
const date = new Date();
date.setTime(date.getTime() - 3600 * 1000 * 24 * 7);
picker.$emit('pick', date);
}
}]
}
}
}
}
More demo to visit here.
This feature just apply to v2
You need to install babel-plugin-on-demand-import:
npm i babel-plugin-on-demand-import -D
Then add it to your
.babelrc:
// v2
{
// ...
"plugins": [
["on-demand-import" {
"libraryName": "v2-datepicker"
}]
]
}
// v3
{
// ...
"plugins": [
["on-demand-import" {
"libraryName": "v2-datepicker",
"libraryName": "lib/components"
}]
]
}
// Only import DatePicker component
import { DatePicker } from 'v2-datepicker';
Vue.use(DatePicker);
<v2-datepicker v-model="val"></v2-datepicker>
// Only import DatePickerRange component
import { DatePickerRange } from 'v2-datepicker';
Vue.use(DatePickerRange);
<v2-datepicker-range v-model="val2"></v2-datepicker-range>
The components native supports only two languages: cn(chinese) and en(english) since
v3.1.0, if you want to custom locale, do it by
customLocals prop:
<template>
<v2-datepicker format="MM/DD/YYYY" :lang="lang" :customLocals="locals" v-model="date"></v2-datepicker>
</template>
// js
import locals from 'path/to/your/locals'
export default {
data () {
return {
lang: 'it',
locales
}
}
}
// locales.js
export default {
'it': {
'months': {
'original': ['Gennaio', 'Febbraio', 'Marzo', 'Aprile', 'Maggio', 'Giugno', 'Luglio', 'Agosto', 'Settembre', 'Ottobre', 'Novembre', 'Dicembre'],
'abbr': ['Gen', 'Feb', 'Mar', 'Apr', 'Mag', 'Giu', 'Lug', 'Ago', 'Set', 'Ott', 'Nov', 'Dic']
},
'days': ['Dom', 'Lun', 'Mar', 'Mer', 'Gio', 'Ven', 'Sab']
},
'lang-key': {
'months': {
'original': ['value1', 'value2', '...'],
'abbr': ['value1', 'value2', '...']
},
'days': ['value1', 'value2', '...']
}
}
|Attribute
|Type
|Accepted Values
|Default
|Description
|value
|Date
|anything accepted by new Date()
|-
|default date of the date-picker
|lang
|String
|cn(chinese)/en(english)
|cn
|set local language of the date-picker
|customLocals
|Object
|-
|{}
|custom locale
|format
|String
|year
yyyy/YYYY, month
MM, day
dd
|yyyy/MM/dd
|format of the displayed value in the span box
|placeholder
|String
|-
|选择日期/Choosing date...
|placeholder text
|disabled
|Boolean
|-
|false
|disabled date-picker
|picker-options
|Object
|-
|{}
|additional options, check the table below
|render-row
|Number
|6/7
|7
|render rows of datepicker
|default-value
|Date
|anything accepted by new Date()
|-
|default date of the calendar
|Attribute
|Type
|Accepted Values
|Default
|Description
|value
|Array
|anything accepted by new Date()
|-
|default date of the daterange-picker
|lang
|String
|cn(chinese)/en(english)
|cn
|set local language of the daterange-picker
|customLocals
|Object
|-
|{}
|custom locale
|format
|String
|year
yyyy/YYYY, month
MM, day
dd
|yyyy/MM/dd
|format of the displayed value in the span box
|placeholder
|String
|-
|开始时间-结束时间/Choosing date range...
|placeholder text
|disabled
|Boolean
|-
|false
|disabled daterange-picker
|range-separator
|String
|-
|'-'
|range separator
|unlink-panels
|Boolean
|-
|false
|unlink two date-panels in range-picker
|picker-options
|Object
|-
|{}
|additional options, check the table below
|default-value
|Date
|anything accepted by new Date()
|-
|default date of the calendar
|Attribute
|Type
|Accepted Values
|Default
|Description
|shortcuts
|Object[]
|-
|-
|a { text, onClick } object array to set shortcut options, check the table below
|disabledDate
|Function
|-
|-
|a function determining if a date is disabled with that date as its parameter. Should return a Boolean
|Attribute
|Type
|Accepted Values
|Default
|Description
|text
|String
|-
|-
|title of the shortcut
|onClick
|Function
|-
|-
|callback function, triggers when the shortcut is clicked
|Event Name
|Description
|Parameters
|change
|triggers when the selected value changes
|component's binding value
git clone git@github.com:dwqs/v2-datepicker.git
cd v2-datepicker
npm i
npm start
MIT