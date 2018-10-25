中文 README

A simple datepicker component based Vue 2.x.

Installation

npm:

npm i --save v2-datepicker

or yarn

yarn add v2-datepicker

Get Started

import Vue from 'vue' ; import 'v2-datepicker/lib/index.css' ; import V2Datepicker from 'v2-datepicker' ; Vue.use(V2Datepicker)

// basic <v2-datepicker v-model="val"></v2-datepicker> <v2-datepicker-range v-model="val2"></v2-datepicker-range> //setting <v2-datepicker-range v-model="val" lang="en" format ="yyyy-MM-DD" :picker- options ="pickerOptions"></v2-datepicker-range> <v2-datepicker v-model="val2" format ="yyyy-MM-DD" :picker- options ="pickerOptions2"></v2-datepicker> export default { data () { return { pickerOptions: { shortcuts: [{ text : 'Latest Week' , onClick (picker) { const end = new Date (); const start = new Date (); start .setTime( start .getTime() - 3600 * 1000 * 24 * 7 ); picker.$emit( 'pick' , [ start , end ]); } }, { text : 'Latest Month' , onClick (picker) { const end = new Date (); const start = new Date (); start .setTime( start .getTime() - 3600 * 1000 * 24 * 30 ); picker.$emit( 'pick' , [ start , end ]); } }, { text : 'Latest Three Month' , onClick (picker) { const end = new Date (); const start = new Date (); start .setTime( start .getTime() - 3600 * 1000 * 24 * 90 ); picker.$emit( 'pick' , [ start , end ]); } }] }, pickerOptions2: { shortcuts: [{ text : 'Today' , onClick (picker) { picker.$emit( 'pick' , new Date ()); } }, { text : 'Yesterday' , onClick (picker) { const date = new Date (); date .setTime( date .getTime() - 3600 * 1000 * 24 ); picker.$emit( 'pick' , date ); } }, { text : 'A week ago' , onClick (picker) { const date = new Date (); date .setTime( date .getTime() - 3600 * 1000 * 24 * 7 ); picker.$emit( 'pick' , date ); } }] } } } }

More demo to visit here.

On Demand Import

This feature just apply to v2

You need to install babel-plugin-on-demand-import:

npm i babel-plugin- on -demand-import -D

Then add it to your .babelrc :

{ "plugins" : [ [ "on-demand-import" { "libraryName" : "v2-datepicker" }] ] } { "plugins" : [ [ "on-demand-import" { "libraryName" : "v2-datepicker" , "libraryName" : "lib/components" }] ] }

import { DatePicker } from 'v2-datepicker' ; Vue.use(DatePicker); < v2-datepicker v-model = "val" > </ v2-datepicker > import { DatePickerRange } from 'v2-datepicker' ; Vue.use(DatePickerRange); < v2-datepicker-range v-model = "val2" > </ v2-datepicker-range >

Custom Locales

The components native supports only two languages: cn(chinese) and en(english) since v3.1.0 , if you want to custom locale, do it by customLocals prop:

<template> < v2-datepicker format = "MM/DD/YYYY" :lang = "lang" :customLocals = "locals" v-model = "date" > </ v2-datepicker > </ template > import locals from 'path/to/your/locals' export default { data () { return { lang : 'it' , locales } } } export default { 'it' : { 'months' : { 'original' : [ 'Gennaio' , 'Febbraio' , 'Marzo' , 'Aprile' , 'Maggio' , 'Giugno' , 'Luglio' , 'Agosto' , 'Settembre' , 'Ottobre' , 'Novembre' , 'Dicembre' ], 'abbr' : [ 'Gen' , 'Feb' , 'Mar' , 'Apr' , 'Mag' , 'Giu' , 'Lug' , 'Ago' , 'Set' , 'Ott' , 'Nov' , 'Dic' ] }, 'days' : [ 'Dom' , 'Lun' , 'Mar' , 'Mer' , 'Gio' , 'Ven' , 'Sab' ] }, 'lang-key' : { 'months' : { 'original' : [ 'value1' , 'value2' , '...' ], 'abbr' : [ 'value1' , 'value2' , '...' ] }, 'days' : [ 'value1' , 'value2' , '...' ] } }

Available Props

Attribute Type Accepted Values Default Description value Date anything accepted by new Date() - default date of the date-picker lang String cn(chinese)/en(english) cn set local language of the date-picker customLocals Object - {} custom locale format String year yyyy/YYYY , month MM , day dd yyyy/MM/dd format of the displayed value in the span box placeholder String - 选择日期/Choosing date... placeholder text disabled Boolean - false disabled date-picker picker-options Object - {} additional options, check the table below render-row Number 6/7 7 render rows of datepicker default-value Date anything accepted by new Date() - default date of the calendar

Attribute Type Accepted Values Default Description value Array anything accepted by new Date() - default date of the daterange-picker lang String cn(chinese)/en(english) cn set local language of the daterange-picker customLocals Object - {} custom locale format String year yyyy/YYYY , month MM , day dd yyyy/MM/dd format of the displayed value in the span box placeholder String - 开始时间-结束时间/Choosing date range... placeholder text disabled Boolean - false disabled daterange-picker range-separator String - '-' range separator unlink-panels Boolean - false unlink two date-panels in range-picker picker-options Object - {} additional options, check the table below default-value Date anything accepted by new Date() - default date of the calendar

Picker Options

Attribute Type Accepted Values Default Description shortcuts Object[] - - a { text, onClick } object array to set shortcut options, check the table below disabledDate Function - - a function determining if a date is disabled with that date as its parameter. Should return a Boolean

shortcuts

Attribute Type Accepted Values Default Description text String - - title of the shortcut onClick Function - - callback function, triggers when the shortcut is clicked

Event

Event Name Description Parameters change triggers when the selected value changes component's binding value

Development

git clone git@github.com:dwqs/v2-datepicker.git cd v2-datepicker npm i npm start

LICENSE

MIT