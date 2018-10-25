openbase logo
Readme

npm-version license

中文 README

v2-datepicker

A simple datepicker component based Vue 2.x.

Installation

npm:

npm i --save v2-datepicker

or yarn

yarn add  v2-datepicker

Get Started

import Vue from 'vue';
import 'v2-datepicker/lib/index.css';   // v2 need to improt css
import V2Datepicker from 'v2-datepicker';

Vue.use(V2Datepicker)

// basic
<v2-datepicker v-model="val"></v2-datepicker>
<v2-datepicker-range v-model="val2"></v2-datepicker-range>

//setting
<v2-datepicker-range v-model="val" lang="en" format="yyyy-MM-DD" :picker-options="pickerOptions"></v2-datepicker-range>
<v2-datepicker v-model="val2" format="yyyy-MM-DD" :picker-options="pickerOptions2"></v2-datepicker>

export default {
    data () {
        return {
            pickerOptions: {
                    shortcuts: [{
                        text: 'Latest Week',
                        onClick (picker) {
                            const end = new Date();
                            const start = new Date();
                            start.setTime(start.getTime() - 3600 * 1000 * 24 * 7);
                            picker.$emit('pick', [start, end]);
                        }
                    }, {
                        text: 'Latest Month',
                        onClick (picker) {
                            const end = new Date();
                            const start = new Date();
                            start.setTime(start.getTime() - 3600 * 1000 * 24 * 30);
                            picker.$emit('pick', [start, end]);
                        }
                    }, {
                        text: 'Latest Three Month',
                        onClick (picker) {
                            const end = new Date();
                            const start = new Date();
                            start.setTime(start.getTime() - 3600 * 1000 * 24 * 90);
                            picker.$emit('pick', [start, end]);
                        }
                    }]
                },
            pickerOptions2: {
                shortcuts: [{
                    text: 'Today',
                    onClick (picker) {
                        picker.$emit('pick', new Date());
                    }
                }, {
                    text: 'Yesterday',
                    onClick (picker) {
                        const date = new Date();
                        date.setTime(date.getTime() - 3600 * 1000 * 24);
                        picker.$emit('pick', date);
                    }
                }, {
                    text: 'A week ago',
                    onClick (picker) {
                        const date = new Date();
                        date.setTime(date.getTime() - 3600 * 1000 * 24 * 7);
                        picker.$emit('pick', date);
                    }
                }]
            }
        }
    }
}

More demo to visit here.

On Demand Import

This feature just apply to v2

You need to install babel-plugin-on-demand-import:

npm i babel-plugin-on-demand-import -D

Then add it to your .babelrc:

// v2
{
    // ...
    "plugins": [
        ["on-demand-import" {
            "libraryName": "v2-datepicker"
        }]
    ]
}

// v3
{
    // ...
    "plugins": [
        ["on-demand-import" {
            "libraryName": "v2-datepicker",
            "libraryName": "lib/components"
        }]
    ]
}

// Only import DatePicker component
import { DatePicker } from 'v2-datepicker';
Vue.use(DatePicker);

<v2-datepicker v-model="val"></v2-datepicker>

// Only import DatePickerRange component
import { DatePickerRange } from 'v2-datepicker';
Vue.use(DatePickerRange);

<v2-datepicker-range v-model="val2"></v2-datepicker-range>

Custom Locales

The components native supports only two languages: cn(chinese) and en(english) since v3.1.0, if you want to custom locale, do it by customLocals prop:

<template>
  <v2-datepicker format="MM/DD/YYYY" :lang="lang" :customLocals="locals" v-model="date"></v2-datepicker>
</template>

// js
import locals from 'path/to/your/locals'
export default {
  data () {
    return {
      lang: 'it',
      locales
    }
  }
}

// locales.js
export default {
  'it': {
    'months': {
        'original': ['Gennaio', 'Febbraio', 'Marzo', 'Aprile', 'Maggio', 'Giugno', 'Luglio', 'Agosto', 'Settembre', 'Ottobre', 'Novembre', 'Dicembre'],
        'abbr': ['Gen', 'Feb', 'Mar', 'Apr', 'Mag', 'Giu', 'Lug', 'Ago', 'Set', 'Ott', 'Nov', 'Dic']
    },
    'days': ['Dom', 'Lun', 'Mar', 'Mer', 'Gio', 'Ven', 'Sab']
  },
  'lang-key': {
     'months': {
        'original': ['value1', 'value2', '...'],
        'abbr': ['value1', 'value2', '...']
     },
     'days': ['value1', 'value2', '...']
  }
}

Available Props

The v2-datepicker component

AttributeTypeAccepted ValuesDefaultDescription
valueDateanything accepted by new Date()-default date of the date-picker
langStringcn(chinese)/en(english)cnset local language of the date-picker
customLocalsObject-{}custom locale
formatStringyear yyyy/YYYY, month MM, day ddyyyy/MM/ddformat of the displayed value in the span box
placeholderString-选择日期/Choosing date...placeholder text
disabledBoolean-falsedisabled date-picker
picker-optionsObject-{}additional options, check the table below
render-rowNumber6/77render rows of datepicker
default-valueDateanything accepted by new Date()-default date of the calendar

The v2-daterange-picker component

AttributeTypeAccepted ValuesDefaultDescription
valueArrayanything accepted by new Date()-default date of the daterange-picker
langStringcn(chinese)/en(english)cnset local language of the daterange-picker
customLocalsObject-{}custom locale
formatStringyear yyyy/YYYY, month MM, day ddyyyy/MM/ddformat of the displayed value in the span box
placeholderString-开始时间-结束时间/Choosing date range...placeholder text
disabledBoolean-falsedisabled daterange-picker
range-separatorString-'-'range separator
unlink-panelsBoolean-falseunlink two date-panels in range-picker
picker-optionsObject-{}additional options, check the table below
default-valueDateanything accepted by new Date()-default date of the calendar

Picker Options

AttributeTypeAccepted ValuesDefaultDescription
shortcutsObject[]--a { text, onClick } object array to set shortcut options, check the table below
disabledDateFunction--a function determining if a date is disabled with that date as its parameter. Should return a Boolean

shortcuts

AttributeTypeAccepted ValuesDefaultDescription
textString--title of the shortcut
onClickFunction--callback function, triggers when the shortcut is clicked

Event

Event NameDescriptionParameters
changetriggers when the selected value changescomponent's binding value

Development

git clone git@github.com:dwqs/v2-datepicker.git

cd v2-datepicker

npm i

npm start

LICENSE

MIT

