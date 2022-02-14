The material-ripple directive for Vue that actually works

Support for both Vue 2 and Vue 3!

Why did I make this?

Because every ripple-plugin I've tried to use in the past either didn't work, or was missing basic features.

Also available for React: use-wave

Here's what you can expect from this plugin:

It works (see for yourself).

The wave appears on pointerdown instead of pointerup

(you might think that's an obvious choice... but you'd be wrong).

instead of (you might think that's an obvious choice... but you'd be wrong). There is a small delay before the ripple appears, during which the animation will be canceled if the user moves the pointer (e.g. scrolling on a mobile phone). This is similar to how native Android ripples work.

Uses CSS transforms instead of width and height .

and . Doesn't effect the appearance of the element you apply it to (won't explode when used on an element with display: flex ).

). Guesses the color of the wave automatically by default (using currentColor ).

). Works with fixed, absolute, relative, and statically positioned elements.

Will handle independent border-radii (e.g. border-radius: 5px 20px 15px 30px ) perfectly fine.

If you have a feature request or you found a bug, please open an issue!

Source code for the demo page can be found on the example branch.

Contents

Install

npm

$ npm i v-wave

or

CDN

< script src = "https://unpkg.com/v-wave" > </ script >

Register the plugin

Vue

import Vue from 'vue' import VWave from 'v-wave' Vue.use(VWave)

import {createApp} from 'vue' import VWave from 'v-wave' import App from './App.vue' createApp(App) .use(VWave) .mount( '#app' )

or

Nuxt

export default { modules : [ 'v-wave/nuxt' ] }

Usage

< button v-wave > Click me! </ button >

Options

Setting options globally

Vue

. . . .use(VWave, { color : 'red' , initialOpacity : 0.5 , easing : 'ease-in' , })

or

Nuxt

export default { modules : [ 'v-wave/nuxt' ], vWave : { color : 'red' , initialOpacity : 0.5 , easing : 'ease-in' , } }

Setting options per-directive

< button v-wave = "{ color: 'red', initialOpacity: 0.5, easing: 'ease-in', }" > Click me! </ button >

Summary

Name Type Default color string "currentColor" initialOpacity number 0.2 finialOpacity number 0.1 duration number 0.4 easing string ease-out cancellationPeriod number 75

Details

color

type: string

default: "currentColor" The background-color of the wave.

initialOpacity

type: number

default: 0.2 The opacity of the wave when it first appears.

finalOpacity

type: number

default: 0.1 The opacity the wave should be when it has stopped moving.

duration

type: number

default: 0.4 The duration of the wave animation in seconds.

easing

type: string

default: "ease-out" Any valid CSS <timing-function>

cancellationPeriod

type: number

default: 75 The delay, in milliseconds, during which the animation will be canceled by the user moving their figure/pointer (e.g. while scrolling on a mobile phone). Note:

The wave will not appear until after the delay, meaning a delay greater than 100ms can make the site feel sluggish.

Disabling the directive

If you need to temporarily disable the wave effect, simply pass false to the directive.

Note that v-wave checks for strict false equality ( === false ).

Using any other falsely value will not disable the directive.

< button v-wave = "false" > Click me! </ button >

Advanced

Changing the directive's name

If you are migrating from another ripple directive you can change the name of the directive v-wave uses if you want to avoid changing it in your source code.

Simply pass a new name for the directive using the directive option:

import Vue from 'vue' import VWave from 'v-wave' Vue.use(VWave, { directive : 'ripple' })

Now you can use the plugin like so:

< button v-ripple > Click me! </ button >

Keep in mind that this option can only be set globally (i.e. it cannot be set on individual directives).

License

This project is distributed under the MIT License.

The MIT License (MIT)

Copyright (c) 2021 Justin Taddei

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.