The material-ripple directive for Vue that actually works
Support for both Vue 2 and Vue 3!
Because every ripple-plugin I've tried to use in the past either didn't work, or was missing basic features.
Also available for React: use-wave
Here's what you can expect from this plugin:
If you have a feature request or you found a bug, please open an issue!
Source code for the demo page can be found on the example branch.
npm
$ npm i v-wave
or
CDN
<script src="https://unpkg.com/v-wave"></script>
Vue
// Vue 2
import Vue from 'vue'
import VWave from 'v-wave'
Vue.use(VWave)
// Vue 3
import {createApp} from 'vue'
import VWave from 'v-wave'
import App from './App.vue'
createApp(App)
.use(VWave)
.mount('#app')
or
Nuxt
// nuxt.config.js
export default {
modules: ['v-wave/nuxt']
}
<button v-wave>Click me!</button>
Vue
// main.js
. . .
.use(VWave, {
color: 'red',
initialOpacity: 0.5,
easing: 'ease-in',
})
or
Nuxt
// nuxt.config.js
export default {
modules: ['v-wave/nuxt'],
vWave: {
color: 'red',
initialOpacity: 0.5,
easing: 'ease-in',
}
}
<button v-wave="{
color: 'red',
initialOpacity: 0.5,
easing: 'ease-in',
}">
Click me!
</button>
|Name
|Type
|Default
color
string
"currentColor"
initialOpacity
number
0.2
finialOpacity
number
0.1
duration
number
0.4
easing
string
ease-out
cancellationPeriod
number
75
type:
string
default:
"currentColor"
The
background-color of the wave.
type:
number
default:
0.2
The opacity of the wave when it first appears.
type:
number
default:
0.1
The opacity the wave should be when it has stopped moving.
type:
number
default:
0.4
The duration of the wave animation in seconds.
type:
string
default:
"ease-out"
Any valid CSS
<timing-function>
type:
number
default:
75
The delay, in milliseconds, during which the animation will be canceled by the user moving their figure/pointer (e.g. while scrolling on a mobile phone).
Note:
The wave will not appear until after the delay, meaning a delay greater than 100ms can make the site feel sluggish.
If you need to temporarily disable the wave effect, simply pass
false to the directive.
Note that v-wave checks for strict
falseequality (
=== false).
Using any other falsely value will not disable the directive.
<button v-wave="false">Click me!</button>
If you are migrating from another ripple directive you can change the name of the directive v-wave uses if you want to avoid changing it in your source code.
Simply pass a new name for the directive using the
directive option:
//main.js
import Vue from 'vue'
import VWave from 'v-wave'
Vue.use(VWave, {
directive: 'ripple'
})
Now you can use the plugin like so:
<button v-ripple>Click me!</button>
Keep in mind that this option can only be set globally (i.e. it cannot be set on individual directives).
This project is distributed under the MIT License.
Copyright (c) 2021 Justin Taddei
Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:
The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.
THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.