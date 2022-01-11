Image viewer component for vue, supports rotation, scale, zoom and so on, based on viewer.js
.css file:
import 'viewerjs/dist/viewer.css'
Install from NPM
npm install v-viewer
To use
v-viewer, simply import it and the
css file, and call
Vue.use() to install.
<template>
<div>
<!-- directive -->
<div class="images" v-viewer>
<img v-for="src in images" :key="src" :src="src">
</div>
<!-- component -->
<viewer :images="images">
<img v-for="src in images" :key="src" :src="src">
</viewer>
<!-- api -->
<button type="button" @click="show">Click to show</button>
</div>
</template>
<script>
import 'viewerjs/dist/viewer.css'
import VueViewer from 'v-viewer'
import Vue from 'vue'
Vue.use(VueViewer)
export default {
data() {
return {
images: [
"https://picsum.photos/200/200",
"https://picsum.photos/300/200",
"https://picsum.photos/250/200"
]
};
},
methods: {
show() {
this.$viewerApi({
images: this.images,
})
},
},
}
</script>
<link href="//unpkg.com/viewerjs/dist/viewer.css" rel="stylesheet">
<script src="//unpkg.com/vue/dist/vue.js"></script>
<script src="//unpkg.com/viewerjs/dist/viewer.js"></script>
<script src="//unpkg.com/v-viewer/dist/v-viewer.js"></script>
<script>
Vue.use(VueViewer.default)
</script>
var VueViewer = require('VueViewer')
require(['VueViewer'], function (VueViewer) {});
Just add the directive
v-viewer to any element, then all
img elements in it will be handled by
viewer.
You can set the options like this:
v-viewer="{inline: true}"
Get the element by selector and then use
el.$viewer to get the
viewer instance if you need.
<template>
<div>
<div class="images" v-viewer="{movable: false}">
<img v-for="src in images" :src="src" :key="src">
</div>
<button type="button" @click="show">Show</button>
</div>
</template>
<script>
import 'viewerjs/dist/viewer.css'
import { directive as viewer } from "v-viewer"
export default {
directives: {
viewer: viewer({
debug: true,
}),
},
data() {
return {
images: [
"https://picsum.photos/200/200",
"https://picsum.photos/300/200",
"https://picsum.photos/250/200"
]
};
},
methods: {
show () {
const viewer = this.$el.querySelector('.images').$viewer
viewer.show()
}
}
}
</script>
The
viewer instance will be created only once after the directive binded.
If you're sure the images inside this element won't change again, use it to avoid unnecessary re-render.
<div class="images" v-viewer.static="{inline: true}">
<img v-for="src in images" :src="src" :key="src">
</div>
The
viewer instance will be updated by
update method when the source images changed (added, removed or sorted) by default.
If you encounter any display problems, try rebuilding instead of updating.
<div class="images" v-viewer.rebuild="{inline: true}">
<img v-for="src in images" :src="src" :key="src">
</div>
You can simply import the component and register it locally too.
Use scoped slot to customize the presentation of your images.
<template>
<div>
<viewer :options="options" :images="images"
@inited="inited"
class="viewer" ref="viewer"
>
<template #default="scope">
<img v-for="src in scope.images" :src="src" :key="src">
{{scope.options}}
</template>
</viewer>
<button type="button" @click="show">Show</button>
</div>
</template>
<script>
import 'viewerjs/dist/viewer.css'
import { component as Viewer } from "v-viewer"
export default {
components: {
Viewer
},
data() {
return {
images: [
"https://picsum.photos/200/200",
"https://picsum.photos/300/200",
"https://picsum.photos/250/200"
]
};
},
methods: {
inited (viewer) {
this.$viewer = viewer
},
show () {
this.$viewer.show()
}
}
}
</script>
Array
Array
You can replace
images with
trigger, to accept any type of prop.
when the
trigger changes, the component will re-render the viewer.
<viewer :trigger="externallyGeneratedHtmlWithImages">
<div v-html="externallyGeneratedHtmlWithImages"/>
</viewer>
Boolean
false
The viewer instance will be updated by
update method when the source images changed (added, removed or sorted) by default.
If you encounter any display problems, try rebuilding instead of updating.
<viewer
ref="viewer"
:options="options"
:images="images"
rebuild
class="viewer"
@inited="inited"
>
<template #default="scope">
<img v-for="src in scope.images" :src="src" :key="src">
{{scope.options}}
</template>
</viewer>
Viewer
Listen for the
inited event to get the
viewer instance, or use
this.refs.xxx.$viewer.
Only available in modal mode.
You can call the function:
this.$viewerApi({options: {}, images: []}) to show gallery without rendering the
img elements yourself.
The function returns the current viewer instance.
<template>
<div>
<button type="button" class="button" @click="previewURL">URL Array</button>
<button type="button" class="button" @click="previewImgObject">Img-Object Array</button>
</div>
</template>
<script>
import 'viewerjs/dist/viewer.css'
import { api as viewerApi } from "v-viewer"
export default {
data() {
sourceImageURLs: [
'https://picsum.photos/200/200?random=1',
'https://picsum.photos/200/200?random=2',
],
sourceImageObjects: [
{
'src':'https://picsum.photos/200/200?random=3',
'data-source':'https://picsum.photos/800/800?random=3'
},
{
'src':'https://picsum.photos/200/200?random=4',
'data-source':'https://picsum.photos/800/800?random=4'
}
]
},
methods: {
previewURL () {
// If you use the `app.use` full installation, you can use `this.$viewerApi` directly like this
const $viewer = this.$viewerApi({
images: this.sourceImageURLs
})
},
previewImgObject () {
// Or you can just import the api method and call it.
const $viewer = viewerApi({
options: {
toolbar: true,
url: 'data-source',
initialViewIndex: 1
},
images: this.sourceImageObjects
})
}
}
}
</script>
Refer to viewer.js.
String
viewer
If you need to avoid name conflict, you can import it like this:
<template>
<div>
<!-- directive name -->
<div class="images" v-vuer="{movable: false}">
<img v-for="src in images" :src="src" :key="src">
</div>
<button type="button" @click="show">Show</button>
<!-- component name -->
<vuer :images="images">
<img v-for="src in images" :src="src" :key="src">
</vuer>
</div>
</template>
<script>
import 'viewerjs/dist/viewer.css'
import Vuer from 'v-viewer'
import Vue from 'vue'
Vue.use(Vuer, {name: 'vuer'})
export default {
data() {
return {
images: [
"https://picsum.photos/200/200",
"https://picsum.photos/300/200",
"https://picsum.photos/250/200"
]
};
},
methods: {
show () {
// viewerjs instance name
const vuer = this.$el.querySelector('.images').$vuer
vuer.show()
// api name
this.$vuerApi({
images: this.images
})
}
}
}
</script>
Object
undefined
If you need to set the viewer default options, you can import it like this:
import VueViewer from 'v-viewer'
import Vue from 'vue'
Vue.use(VueViewer, {
defaultOptions: {
zIndex: 9999
}
})
And you can reset the default options at any other time:
import VueViewer from 'v-viewer'
import Vue from 'vue'
Vue.use(VueViewer)
VueViewer.setDefaults({
zIndexInline: 2017
})