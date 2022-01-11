openbase logo
Readme

v-viewer

Image viewer component for vue, supports rotation, scale, zoom and so on, based on viewer.js

npm version language

npm version language

npm download license

v-viewer for vue3

Live demo

Examples

中文文档

Migration from 0.x

  • The only change you have to make is to manually import the .css file:
import 'viewerjs/dist/viewer.css'

Installation

Install from NPM

npm install v-viewer

Usage

To use v-viewer, simply import it and the css file, and call Vue.use() to install.

<template>
  <div>
    <!-- directive -->
    <div class="images" v-viewer>
      <img v-for="src in images" :key="src" :src="src">
    </div>
    <!-- component -->
    <viewer :images="images">
      <img v-for="src in images" :key="src" :src="src">
    </viewer>
    <!-- api -->
    <button type="button" @click="show">Click to show</button>
  </div>
</template>
<script>
  import 'viewerjs/dist/viewer.css'
  import VueViewer from 'v-viewer'
  import Vue from 'vue'
  Vue.use(VueViewer)
  export default {
    data() {
      return {
        images: [
          "https://picsum.photos/200/200",
          "https://picsum.photos/300/200",
          "https://picsum.photos/250/200"
        ]
      };
    },
    methods: {
      show() {
        this.$viewerApi({
          images: this.images,
        })
      },
    },
  }
</script>

Support UMD

Browser

<link href="//unpkg.com/viewerjs/dist/viewer.css" rel="stylesheet">
<script src="//unpkg.com/vue/dist/vue.js"></script>
<script src="//unpkg.com/viewerjs/dist/viewer.js"></script>
<script src="//unpkg.com/v-viewer/dist/v-viewer.js"></script>
<script>
  Vue.use(VueViewer.default)
</script>

CommonJS

var VueViewer = require('VueViewer')

AMD

require(['VueViewer'], function (VueViewer) {});

Usage of directive

Just add the directive v-viewer to any element, then all img elements in it will be handled by viewer.

You can set the options like this: v-viewer="{inline: true}"

Get the element by selector and then use el.$viewer to get the viewer instance if you need.

<template>
  <div>
    <div class="images" v-viewer="{movable: false}">
      <img v-for="src in images" :src="src" :key="src">
    </div>
    <button type="button" @click="show">Show</button>
  </div>
</template>
<script>
  import 'viewerjs/dist/viewer.css'
  import { directive as viewer } from "v-viewer"
  export default {
    directives: {
      viewer: viewer({
        debug: true,
      }),
    },
    data() {
      return {
        images: [
          "https://picsum.photos/200/200",
          "https://picsum.photos/300/200",
          "https://picsum.photos/250/200"
        ]
      };
    },
    methods: {
      show () {
        const viewer = this.$el.querySelector('.images').$viewer
        viewer.show()
      }
    }
  }
</script>

Directive modifiers

static

The viewer instance will be created only once after the directive binded.

If you're sure the images inside this element won't change again, use it to avoid unnecessary re-render.

<div class="images" v-viewer.static="{inline: true}">
  <img v-for="src in images" :src="src" :key="src">
</div>
rebuild

The viewer instance will be updated by update method when the source images changed (added, removed or sorted) by default.

If you encounter any display problems, try rebuilding instead of updating.

<div class="images" v-viewer.rebuild="{inline: true}">
  <img v-for="src in images" :src="src" :key="src">
</div>

Usage of component

You can simply import the component and register it locally too.

Use scoped slot to customize the presentation of your images.

<template>
  <div>
    <viewer :options="options" :images="images"
            @inited="inited"
            class="viewer" ref="viewer"
    >
      <template #default="scope">
        <img v-for="src in scope.images" :src="src" :key="src">
        {{scope.options}}
      </template>
    </viewer>
    <button type="button" @click="show">Show</button>
  </div>
</template>
<script>
  import 'viewerjs/dist/viewer.css'
  import { component as Viewer } from "v-viewer"
  export default {
    components: {
      Viewer
    },
    data() {
      return {
        images: [
          "https://picsum.photos/200/200",
          "https://picsum.photos/300/200",
          "https://picsum.photos/250/200"
        ]
      };
    },
    methods: {
      inited (viewer) {
        this.$viewer = viewer
      },
      show () {
        this.$viewer.show()
      }
    }
  }
</script>

Component props

images
  • Type: Array
trigger
  • Type: Array

You can replace images with trigger, to accept any type of prop. when the trigger changes, the component will re-render the viewer.

<viewer :trigger="externallyGeneratedHtmlWithImages">
  <div v-html="externallyGeneratedHtmlWithImages"/>
</viewer>
rebuild
  • Type: Boolean
  • Default: false

The viewer instance will be updated by update method when the source images changed (added, removed or sorted) by default.

If you encounter any display problems, try rebuilding instead of updating.

<viewer
  ref="viewer"
  :options="options"
  :images="images"
  rebuild
  class="viewer"
  @inited="inited"
>
  <template #default="scope">
    <img v-for="src in scope.images" :src="src" :key="src">
    {{scope.options}}
  </template>
</viewer>

Component events

inited
  • viewer: Viewer

Listen for the inited event to get the viewer instance, or use this.refs.xxx.$viewer.

Usage of api

Only available in modal mode.

You can call the function: this.$viewerApi({options: {}, images: []}) to show gallery without rendering the img elements yourself.

The function returns the current viewer instance.

<template>
  <div>
    <button type="button" class="button" @click="previewURL">URL Array</button>
    <button type="button" class="button" @click="previewImgObject">Img-Object Array</button>
  </div>
</template>
<script>
  import 'viewerjs/dist/viewer.css'
  import { api as viewerApi } from "v-viewer"
  export default {
    data() {
      sourceImageURLs: [
        'https://picsum.photos/200/200?random=1',
        'https://picsum.photos/200/200?random=2',
      ],
      sourceImageObjects: [
        {
          'src':'https://picsum.photos/200/200?random=3',
          'data-source':'https://picsum.photos/800/800?random=3'
        },
        {
          'src':'https://picsum.photos/200/200?random=4',
          'data-source':'https://picsum.photos/800/800?random=4'
        }
      ]
    },
    methods: {
      previewURL () {
        // If you use the `app.use` full installation, you can use `this.$viewerApi` directly like this
        const $viewer = this.$viewerApi({
          images: this.sourceImageURLs
        })
      },
      previewImgObject () {
        // Or you can just import the api method and call it.
        const $viewer = viewerApi({
          options: {
            toolbar: true,
            url: 'data-source',
            initialViewIndex: 1
          },
          images: this.sourceImageObjects
        })
      }
    }
  }
</script>

Options & Methods of Viewer

Refer to viewer.js.

Plugin options

name

  • Type: String
  • Default: viewer

If you need to avoid name conflict, you can import it like this:

<template>
  <div>
    <!-- directive name -->
    <div class="images" v-vuer="{movable: false}">
      <img v-for="src in images" :src="src" :key="src">
    </div>
    <button type="button" @click="show">Show</button>
    <!-- component name -->
    <vuer :images="images">
      <img v-for="src in images" :src="src" :key="src">
    </vuer>
  </div>
</template>
<script>
  import 'viewerjs/dist/viewer.css'
  import Vuer from 'v-viewer'
  import Vue from 'vue'
  Vue.use(Vuer, {name: 'vuer'})
  export default {
    data() {
      return {
        images: [
          "https://picsum.photos/200/200",
          "https://picsum.photos/300/200",
          "https://picsum.photos/250/200"
        ]
      };
    },
    methods: {
      show () {
        // viewerjs instance name
        const vuer = this.$el.querySelector('.images').$vuer
        vuer.show()
        // api name
        this.$vuerApi({
          images: this.images
        })
      }
    }
  }
</script>

defaultOptions

  • Type: Object
  • Default: undefined

If you need to set the viewer default options, you can import it like this:

import VueViewer from 'v-viewer'
import Vue from 'vue'
Vue.use(VueViewer, {
  defaultOptions: {
    zIndex: 9999
  }
})

And you can reset the default options at any other time:

import VueViewer from 'v-viewer'
import Vue from 'vue'
Vue.use(VueViewer)
VueViewer.setDefaults({
  zIndexInline: 2017
})

