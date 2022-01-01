Easy tooltips, popovers and dropdown with Popper.js

💚️ Become a Sponsor

Useful Links

Table of Contents

Getting started

This package offers two different usages: directive or component. You can use them to create tooltips, popovers or all kinds of dropdowns.

Install the plugin:

npm install --save v-tooltip

Add the plugin into your app:

import Vue from 'vue' import VTooltip from 'v-tooltip' Vue.use(VTooltip)

More info on installation

Add some style to your liking. Use the v-tooltip directive:

< button v-tooltip = "'You have ' + count + ' new messages.'" >

More info on the directive

Use the v-popover component:

< v-popover > < button > Click me </ button > < MyAwesomeComponent slot = "popover" /> </ v-popover >

More info on the component

Installation

Npm

npm install --save v-tooltip

Install the plugin into Vue:

import Vue from 'vue' import VTooltip from 'v-tooltip' Vue.use(VTooltip)

Or use the directives and components directly:

import Vue from 'vue' import { VTooltip, VPopover, VClosePopover } from 'v-tooltip' Vue.directive( 'tooltip' , VTooltip) Vue.directive( 'close-popover' , VClosePopover) Vue.component( 'v-popover' , VPopover)

Browser

Include v-tooltip in the page.

< script src = "https://unpkg.com/v-tooltip@^2.0.0" > </ script >

If Vue is detected in the Page, the plugin is installed automatically.

Manually install the plugin into Vue:

Vue.use(VTooltip)

Or use the directives and components directly:

Vue.directive( 'tooltip' , VTooltip.VTooltip) Vue.directive( 'close-popover' , VTooltip.VClosePopover) Vue.component( 'v-popover' , VTooltip.VPopover)

Usage

Directive

In the template, use the v-tooltip directive:

< button v-tooltip = "'You have ' + count + ' new messages.'" >

Of course, you can use a reactive property:

< button v-tooltip = "tooltipContent" >

⚠️ HTML is enabled in the tooltip by default. If you plan on using content coming from the users, please disable HTML parsing with the html global option to prevent XSS attacks:

import VTooltip from 'v-tooltip' Vue.use(VTooltip, { defaultHtml : false , })

Or directly on package:

import VTooltip from 'v-tooltip' VTooltip.options.defaultHtml = false

You can then specify html: true on each tooltip you want to render HTML in. See below for more info on the tooltip options.

You can specify the tooltip position as a modifier:

< button v-tooltip.bottom-start = "'You have ' + count + ' new messages.'" >

The available positions are:

'auto'

'auto-start'

'auto-end'

'top'

'top-start'

'top-end'

'right'

'right-start'

'right-end'

'bottom'

'bottom-start'

'bottom-end'

'left'

'left-start'

'left-end'

⚠️ You need to add style to the tooltips: examples.

Object notation

You can use an object instead of a simple string:

< button v-tooltip = "{ content: 'You have ' + count + ' new messages.' }" >

Dynamic CSS classes

You can set the tooltip css classes dynamically with the object notation:

< button v-tooltip = "{ content: 'You have ' + count + ' new messages.', classes: ['a', 'b'] }" >

This will replace the default CSS classe with 'a b' on the tooltip element.

You can also use the standard class notation:

< button v-tooltip = "{ content: 'You have ' + count + ' new messages.', classes: 'a b' }" >

Or a reactive property:

< button v-tooltip = "{ content: 'You have ' + count + ' new messages.', classes: tooltipClasses }" >

Other options

< button v-tooltip = "options" >

content - HTML text to be displayed in the tooltip. Can also be a function that returns the content or a Promise.

- HTML text to be displayed in the tooltip. Can also be a function that returns the content or a Promise. classes - (see above)

- (see above) targetClasses - CSS classes added to the target element of the tooltip.

- CSS classes added to the target element of the tooltip. html - Boolean: allow HTML tooltip content.

- Boolean: allow HTML tooltip content. delay - Show/Hide delay, or object: { show: 500, hide: 100 } (ms).

- Show/Hide delay, or object: (ms). placement - (see above)

- (see above) trigger - Events triggering the tooltip separated with spaces: 'hover' , 'click' , 'focus' or 'manual' ( 'manual' can't be combined with any other event).

- Events triggering the tooltip separated with spaces: , , or ( can't be combined with any other event). show - Boolean to manually open or hide the tooltip.

- Boolean to manually open or hide the tooltip. offset - Offset of the position (px).

- Offset of the position (px). container - Selector: Container where the tooltip will be appended (e.g. 'body' ). Set it to false to append popover on target parent node.

- Selector: Container where the tooltip will be appended (e.g. ). Set it to to append popover on target parent node. boundariesElement - DOM element for the tooltip boundaries.

- DOM element for the tooltip boundaries. template - HTML template of the tooltip.

- HTML template of the tooltip. arrowSelector - CSS selector to get the arrow element in the tooltip template.

- CSS selector to get the arrow element in the tooltip template. innerSelector - CSS selector to get the inner content element in the tooltip template.

- CSS selector to get the inner content element in the tooltip template. autoHide - Boolean: automatically close the tooltip on mouseover.

- Boolean: automatically close the tooltip on mouseover. hideOnTargetClick - Boolean: automatically close the tooltip on target click.

- Boolean: automatically close the tooltip on target click. loadingClass - CSS classes added to the tooltip when content is loading.

- CSS classes added to the tooltip when content is loading. loadingContent - Same as content , used when the actual tooltip content is loading.

- Same as , used when the actual tooltip content is loading. popperOptions - Other Popper.js options.

You can change the default values in the Global options.

Async content example

The content option accepts a promise:

< button v-tooltip = "{ content: asyncMethod(), loadingContent: 'Please wait...', loadingClass: 'content-is-loading', }" > Hover me! </ button >

Manual trigger example

Use the trigger and show options:

< button v-tooltip = "{ content: 'Tooltip content here', show: isOpen, trigger: 'manual', }" > A button </ button >

Tooltip auto-hiding

By default, if trigger contains 'hover' , the tooltip is automatically hidden on hover or click. To disable this, set the autoHide option to false :

VTooltip.options.autoHide = false

Disabling tooltips

On mobile, you can disable the tooltips with the VTooltip.enabled property:

VTooltip.enabled = window .innerWidth > 768

Component

If you need to display components inside the tooltip (or popover/dropdown, technically it's the same 😄), use the v-popover component:

< v-popover offset = "16" > < button class = "tooltip-target b3" > Click me </ button > < template slot = "popover" > < input class = "tooltip-content" v-model = "msg" placeholder = "Tooltip content" /> < p > {{ msg }} </ p > < ExampleComponent char = "=" /> </ template > </ v-popover >

By default, the popover will have the tooltip and popover classes, so you can easily override the style:

.tooltip { & .popover { $color : #f9f9f9 ; .popover-inner { background : $color ; color : black; padding : 24px ; border-radius : 5px ; box-shadow : 0 5px 30px rgba(black, . 1 ); } .popover-arrow { border-color : $color ; } } }

⚠️ Set the arrow element z-index CSS property:

.tooltip-arrow { z-index : 1 ; }

Popover Component Reference

Props:

open - Boolean that shows or hide the popover.

- Boolean that shows or hide the popover. disabled - Boolean that disables the popover. If it was already open, it will be closed.

- Boolean that disables the popover. If it was already open, it will be closed. placement - (see above)

- (see above) delay - (see above)

- (see above) trigger - (see above)

- (see above) offset - (see above)

- (see above) container - (see above)

- (see above) boundariesElement - (see above)

- (see above) popperOptions - (see above)

- (see above) popoverClass - Classes applied to the popover element. Use this to apply different themes to the popover.

- Classes applied to the popover element. Use this to apply different themes to the popover. popoverBaseClass - Base classes applied to the popover element (defaults to 'tooltip popover' ).

- Base classes applied to the popover element (defaults to ). popoverWrapperClass - Class of the element that contains the arrow and inner content.

- Class of the element that contains the arrow and inner content. popoverArrowClass - Class of the arrow element.

- Class of the arrow element. popoverInnerClass - Class of the inner content element.

- Class of the inner content element. autoHide - Hide the popover if clicked outside.

- Hide the popover if clicked outside. handleResize - Automatically update the popover position if its size changes.

- Automatically update the popover position if its size changes. openGroup - If set, will close all the open popovers that have a different open-group value or unset.

- If set, will close all the open popovers that have a different value or unset. openClass - Class put on the popover when it's open.

You can change the default values in the Global options.

Events:

update:open(Boolean) - This allow you to use the .sync modifier on the open prop.

- This allow you to use the modifier on the prop. show

apply-show - Emitted after the show delay

- Emitted after the show delay hide

apply-hide - Emitted after the hide delay

- Emitted after the hide delay dispose

auto-hide - Emitted when the popover is closed if clicked outside.

- Emitted when the popover is closed if clicked outside. close-directive - Emitted when the popover is closed with the Close directive.

- Emitted when the popover is closed with the Close directive. close-group - Emitted when the popover is closed because a popover of another open-group was shown.

- Emitted when the popover is closed because a popover of another was shown. resize - Emitted when the content size changes. You must set the handleResize prop to true .

Disable popover

< v-popover :disabled = "isDisabled" > </ v-popover >

data () { return { isDisabled : true , } }

Close directive

Use the v-close-popover directive on an element inside the popover to close it when the element is clicked (or touched on mobile):

< v-popover > < button > Click me </ button > < template slot = "popover" > < a v-close-popover > Close </ a > </ template > </ v-popover >

You can also set it to true or false to enable or disable the directive (enabled by default):

< a v-close-popover = "false" > Close </ a > < a v-close-popover = "true" > Close </ a >

You can also use a property:

< a v-close-popover = "myBooleanProp" > Close </ a >

data () { return { myBooleanProp : true , } }

Close all the popovers in the page with the all modifier:

< a v-close-popover.all > Close All </ a >

Global options

The default global options are:

{ defaultPlacement : 'top' , defaultClass : 'vue-tooltip-theme' , defaultTargetClass : 'has-tooltip' , defaultHtml : true , defaultTemplate : '<div class="tooltip" role="tooltip"><div class="tooltip-arrow"></div><div class="tooltip-inner"></div></div>' , defaultArrowSelector : '.tooltip-arrow, .tooltip__arrow' , defaultInnerSelector : '.tooltip-inner, .tooltip__inner' , defaultDelay : 0 , defaultTrigger : 'hover focus' , defaultOffset : 0 , defaultContainer : 'body' , defaultBoundariesElement : undefined , defaultPopperOptions : {}, defaultLoadingClass : 'tooltip-loading' , defaultLoadingContent : '...' , autoHide : true , defaultHideOnTargetClick : true , disposeTimeout : 5000 , popover : { defaultPlacement : 'bottom' , defaultClass : 'vue-popover-theme' , defaultBaseClass : 'tooltip popover' , defaultWrapperClass : 'wrapper' , defaultInnerClass : 'tooltip-inner popover-inner' , defaultArrowClass : 'tooltip-arrow popover-arrow' , defaultOpenClass : 'open' , defaultDelay : 0 , defaultTrigger : 'click' , defaultOffset : 0 , defaultContainer : 'body' , defaultBoundariesElement : undefined , defaultPopperOptions : {}, defaultAutoHide : true , defaultHandleResize : true , }, }

You can change the options during install with the arguments:

import VTooltip from 'v-tooltip' Vue.use(VTooltip, options)

Or directly on package:

import VTooltip from 'v-tooltip' VTooltip.options.defaultClass = 'my-tooltip'

Style Examples

Bellow are some examples of style you need. Here is another example, used in the live demo.

Sass / Less

.tooltip { display : block ; z-index : 10000 ; .tooltip-inner { background : black; color : white; border-radius : 16px ; padding : 5px 10px 4px ; } .tooltip-arrow { width : 0 ; height : 0 ; border-style : solid; position : absolute; margin : 5px ; border-color : black; z-index : 1 ; } & [x-placement^="top"] { margin-bottom : 5px ; .tooltip-arrow { border-width : 5px 5px 0 5px ; border-left-color : transparent ; border-right-color : transparent ; border-bottom-color : transparent ; bottom : - 5px ; left : calc( 50% - 5px ); margin-top : 0 ; margin-bottom : 0 ; } } & [x-placement^="bottom"] { margin-top : 5px ; .tooltip-arrow { border-width : 0 5px 5px 5px ; border-left-color : transparent ; border-right-color : transparent ; border-top-color : transparent ; top : - 5px ; left : calc( 50% - 5px ); margin-top : 0 ; margin-bottom : 0 ; } } & [x-placement^="right"] { margin-left : 5px ; .tooltip-arrow { border-width : 5px 5px 5px 0 ; border-left-color : transparent ; border-top-color : transparent ; border-bottom-color : transparent ; left : - 5px ; top : calc( 50% - 5px ); margin-left : 0 ; margin-right : 0 ; } } & [x-placement^="left"] { margin-right : 5px ; .tooltip-arrow { border-width : 5px 0 5px 5px ; border-top-color : transparent ; border-right-color : transparent ; border-bottom-color : transparent ; right : - 5px ; top : calc( 50% - 5px ); margin-left : 0 ; margin-right : 0 ; } } & .popover { $ color : #f9f9f9 ; .popover-inner { background : $color; color : black; padding : 24px ; border-radius : 5px ; box-shadow : 0 5px 30px rgba(black, . 1 ); } .popover-arrow { border-color : $color; } } & [aria-hidden='true'] { visibility : hidden; opacity : 0 ; transition : opacity . 15s , visibility . 15s ; } & [aria-hidden='false'] { visibility : visible; opacity : 1 ; transition : opacity . 15s ; } }

CSS

.tooltip { display : block ; z-index : 10000 ; } .tooltip .tooltip-inner { background : black; color : white; border-radius : 16px ; padding : 5px 10px 4px ; } .tooltip .tooltip-arrow { width : 0 ; height : 0 ; border-style : solid; position : absolute; margin : 5px ; border-color : black; z-index : 1 ; } .tooltip [x-placement^="top"] { margin-bottom : 5px ; } .tooltip [x-placement^="top"] .tooltip-arrow { border-width : 5px 5px 0 5px ; border-left-color : transparent ; border-right-color : transparent ; border-bottom-color : transparent ; bottom : - 5px ; left : calc (50% - 5px); margin-top : 0 ; margin-bottom : 0 ; } .tooltip [x-placement^="bottom"] { margin-top : 5px ; } .tooltip [x-placement^="bottom"] .tooltip-arrow { border-width : 0 5px 5px 5px ; border-left-color : transparent ; border-right-color : transparent ; border-top-color : transparent ; top : - 5px ; left : calc (50% - 5px); margin-top : 0 ; margin-bottom : 0 ; } .tooltip [x-placement^="right"] { margin-left : 5px ; } .tooltip [x-placement^="right"] .tooltip-arrow { border-width : 5px 5px 5px 0 ; border-left-color : transparent ; border-top-color : transparent ; border-bottom-color : transparent ; left : - 5px ; top : calc (50% - 5px); margin-left : 0 ; margin-right : 0 ; } .tooltip [x-placement^="left"] { margin-right : 5px ; } .tooltip [x-placement^="left"] .tooltip-arrow { border-width : 5px 0 5px 5px ; border-top-color : transparent ; border-right-color : transparent ; border-bottom-color : transparent ; right : - 5px ; top : calc (50% - 5px); margin-left : 0 ; margin-right : 0 ; } .tooltip .popover .popover-inner { background : #f9f9f9 ; color : black; padding : 24px ; border-radius : 5px ; box-shadow : 0 5px 30px rgba (black, .1); } .tooltip .popover .popover-arrow { border-color : #f9f9f9 ; } .tooltip [aria-hidden='true'] { visibility : hidden; opacity : 0 ; transition : opacity . 15s , visibility . 15s ; } .tooltip [aria-hidden='false'] { visibility : visible; opacity : 1 ; transition : opacity . 15s ; }

LICENCE MIT - Created by Guillaume CHAU (@Akryum)