openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
vs

v-suggestions

by Anjaneya Sivan
1.1.1 (see all)

Vue component for suggestions with custom templates

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

429

GitHub Stars

42

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

v-suggestions

suggestions with custom templates

Installation

# npm
npm install v-suggestions

# yarn
yarn add v-suggestions


import Suggestions from 'v-suggestions'
import 'v-suggestions/dist/v-suggestions.css' // you can import the stylesheets also (optional)
Vue.component('suggestions', Suggestions)

Component supports Vue 2.1.0+ version. v-suggetions uses slot-scope based templates for customizing suggestions.

Demo

Online demo is also available!

User Guide

PropertyTypeDescription
v-modelStringan empty or predefined string as search query
onInputChangeFunctionWhen the search query is changed, this function will be trigerred. The function should return an array of objects for the Component to render. It can also return a Promise instead of a set of objects. AJAX calls or delays can be addressed.
onItemSelectedFunction (optional)When user selects (clicks or presses enter on an item), this function will be called
optionsObjectA set of options for customization of the component
options.debounceIntegerA delay in milliseconds between each "onInputChange" events. If unspecified, it will be ignored. Comes in handy for ajax requests. See examples.
options.placeholderstringA placeholder string for search (optional)
options.inputClassstringOverride classnames given to the input text element (optional)

Simple Example

<suggestions
    v-model="query"
    :options="options"
    :onInputChange="onCountryInputChange">

 export default {
  data () {
    let countries = ['Afghanistan', 'Åland Islands', 'Albania', 'Algeria', 'American Samoa', 'AndorrA', 'Angola', 'Anguilla', 'Antarctica', 'Antigua and Barbuda', 'Argentina', 'Armenia', 'Aruba', 'Australia', 'Austria', 'Azerbaijan', 'Bahamas', 'Bahrain', 'Bangladesh', 'Barbados', 'Belarus', 'Belgium', 'Belize']
    return {
      query: '',
      countries: countries,
      selectedCountry: null,
      options: {}
    }
  },
  methods: {
    onCountryInputChange (query) {
      if (query.trim().length === 0) {
        return null
      }
      // return the matching countries as an array
      return this.countries.filter((country) => {
        return country.toLowerCase().includes(query.toLowerCase())
      })
    },
    onCountrySelected (item) {
      this.selectedCountry = item
    },
    onSearchItemSelected (item) {
      this.selectedSearchItem = item
    }
  }
}

Ajax based results with custom template (Duckduckgo API)

<suggestions
  v-model="searchQuery"
  :options="searchOptions"
  :onItemSelected="onSearchItemSelected"
  :onInputChange="onInputChange">
  <div slot="item" slot-scope="props" class="single-item">
    <template v-if="props.item.Icon && props.item.Icon.URL">
      <div class="image-wrap" :style="{'backgroundImage': 'url('+ props.item.Icon.URL + ')' }"></div>
    </template>
    <span class="name">{{props.item.Text}}</span>
  </div>
</suggestions>

export default {
  data () {
    return {
      searchQuery: '',
      selectedSearchItem: null,
      options: {}
    }
  },
  methods: {
    onInputChange (query) {
      if (query.trim().length === 0) {
        return null
      }
      const url = `http://api.duckduckgo.com/?q=${query}&format=json&pretty=1`
      return new Promise(resolve => {
        axios.get(url).then(response => {
          const items = []
          response.data.RelatedTopics.forEach((item) => {
            if (item.Text) {
              items.push(item)
            } else if (item.Topics && item.Topics.length > 0) {
              item.Topics.forEach(topic => {
                items.push(topic)
              })
            }
          })
          resolve(items)
        })
      })
    },
    onSearchItemSelected (item) {
      this.selectedSearchItem = item
    }
  }
}

Custom key events

You can pass the @keyDown event to handle custom key events, e.g. hitting enter when no item was selected.

<suggestions
  v-model="searchQuery"
  :options="searchOptions"
  :onItemSelected="onSearchItemSelected"
  :onInputChange="onInputChange"
  @keyDown="onInputKeyDown"
>
</suggestions>

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial