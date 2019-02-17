suggestions with custom templates
# npm
npm install v-suggestions
# yarn
yarn add v-suggestions
import Suggestions from 'v-suggestions'
import 'v-suggestions/dist/v-suggestions.css' // you can import the stylesheets also (optional)
Vue.component('suggestions', Suggestions)
Component supports Vue 2.1.0+ version. v-suggetions uses slot-scope based templates for customizing suggestions.
Online demo is also available!
|Property
|Type
|Description
|v-model
|String
|an empty or predefined string as search query
|onInputChange
|Function
|When the search query is changed, this function will be trigerred. The function should return an array of objects for the Component to render. It can also return a Promise instead of a set of objects. AJAX calls or delays can be addressed.
|onItemSelected
|Function (optional)
|When user selects (clicks or presses enter on an item), this function will be called
|options
|Object
|A set of options for customization of the component
|options.debounce
|Integer
|A delay in milliseconds between each "onInputChange" events. If unspecified, it will be ignored. Comes in handy for ajax requests. See examples.
|options.placeholder
|string
|A placeholder string for search (optional)
|options.inputClass
|string
|Override classnames given to the input text element (optional)
<suggestions
v-model="query"
:options="options"
:onInputChange="onCountryInputChange">
export default {
data () {
let countries = ['Afghanistan', 'Åland Islands', 'Albania', 'Algeria', 'American Samoa', 'AndorrA', 'Angola', 'Anguilla', 'Antarctica', 'Antigua and Barbuda', 'Argentina', 'Armenia', 'Aruba', 'Australia', 'Austria', 'Azerbaijan', 'Bahamas', 'Bahrain', 'Bangladesh', 'Barbados', 'Belarus', 'Belgium', 'Belize']
return {
query: '',
countries: countries,
selectedCountry: null,
options: {}
}
},
methods: {
onCountryInputChange (query) {
if (query.trim().length === 0) {
return null
}
// return the matching countries as an array
return this.countries.filter((country) => {
return country.toLowerCase().includes(query.toLowerCase())
})
},
onCountrySelected (item) {
this.selectedCountry = item
},
onSearchItemSelected (item) {
this.selectedSearchItem = item
}
}
}
<suggestions
v-model="searchQuery"
:options="searchOptions"
:onItemSelected="onSearchItemSelected"
:onInputChange="onInputChange">
<div slot="item" slot-scope="props" class="single-item">
<template v-if="props.item.Icon && props.item.Icon.URL">
<div class="image-wrap" :style="{'backgroundImage': 'url('+ props.item.Icon.URL + ')' }"></div>
</template>
<span class="name">{{props.item.Text}}</span>
</div>
</suggestions>
export default {
data () {
return {
searchQuery: '',
selectedSearchItem: null,
options: {}
}
},
methods: {
onInputChange (query) {
if (query.trim().length === 0) {
return null
}
const url = `http://api.duckduckgo.com/?q=${query}&format=json&pretty=1`
return new Promise(resolve => {
axios.get(url).then(response => {
const items = []
response.data.RelatedTopics.forEach((item) => {
if (item.Text) {
items.push(item)
} else if (item.Topics && item.Topics.length > 0) {
item.Topics.forEach(topic => {
items.push(topic)
})
}
})
resolve(items)
})
})
},
onSearchItemSelected (item) {
this.selectedSearchItem = item
}
}
}
You can pass the
@keyDown event to handle custom key events, e.g. hitting enter when no item was selected.
<suggestions
v-model="searchQuery"
:options="searchOptions"
:onItemSelected="onSearchItemSelected"
:onInputChange="onInputChange"
@keyDown="onInputKeyDown"
>
</suggestions>