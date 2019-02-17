v-model String an empty or predefined string as search query

onInputChange Function When the search query is changed, this function will be trigerred. The function should return an array of objects for the Component to render. It can also return a Promise instead of a set of objects. AJAX calls or delays can be addressed.

onItemSelected Function (optional) When user selects (clicks or presses enter on an item), this function will be called

options Object A set of options for customization of the component

options.debounce Integer A delay in milliseconds between each "onInputChange" events. If unspecified, it will be ignored. Comes in handy for ajax requests. See examples.

options.placeholder string A placeholder string for search (optional)