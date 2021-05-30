Display the v-snackbar (from Vuetify) with a stack display

Requirements

Vuetify > v2.3 (it may work with an earlier version of Vuetify but I haven't tested)

Install

npm install v-snackbars

Demo

See it in action: https://codesandbox.io/s/v-snackbars-demo-8xrbr?file=/src/App.vue

How to use

import VSnackbars from "v-snackbars" export default { components :{ "v-snackbars" : VSnackbars }, […] }

<v-snackbars :messages.sync="messages"></v-snackbars>

You need to provide a messages array. Using a push on the array will cause the text to be shown in a snackbar.

For example, to display "This is a message", just do the below:

this .messages.push( "This is a message" );

You can use the same options as the v-snackbar . For example:

<v-snackbars :messages.sync="messages" :timeout="10000" bottom left color="red"></v-snackbars>

Options

Snackbar Options

The same v-snackbar options should be applicable, like bottom , right , left , top , color , timeout , ….

Personalized content

You can use v-slot:default to customize the content of the snackbar.

For example:

<v-snackbars :messages.sync="messages" :timeout="-1" color="black" top right> <template v-slot:default="{ message }"> <h3 class="mb-2">Header</h3> {{ message }} </template> </v-snackbars>

The parameter:

message : the current message that is displayed in the notification

Personalized button

A close button is used by default. If you prefer to define your own action button, you can use a v-slot:action .

For example:

<v-snackbars :messages.sync="messages" :timeout="-1" color="black" top right> <template v-slot:action="{ close, index, message, id }"> <v-btn text @click="close()">Dismiss</v-btn> </template> </v-snackbars>

By clicking on Dismiss , it will remove the related snackbar.

The parameters:

close : the function to remove a notification

: the function to remove a notification index : the index in the array of notifications/messages

: the index in the array of notifications/messages message : the current message that is displayed in the notification

: the current message that is displayed in the notification id : the unique key/id of the message

Objects

If you want to customize each snackbar, you can also pass a objects instead of messages , which will contain the various props (like message , color , timeout , transition or the position).

In the JavaScript code:

this .objects.push({ message : "Success" , color : "green" , timeout : 5000 }) this .objects.push({ message : "Error" , color : "red" , timeout : -1 })

In your Vue template:

<v-snackbars :objects.sync="objects"></v-snackbars>

Check the "Random Toast" button on the demo.

Interactivity

You can add some layers of interactivity with the messages.

For example, you can change the text by doing:

this .$ set (this.messages, i, "New message to display");

To remove a notification, you'll have to use splice :

this .messages.splice(i, 1 );

Check the "Show Interactivity" button on the demo.