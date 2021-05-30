Display the
v-snackbar (from Vuetify) with a stack display
Vuetify > v2.3 (it may work with an earlier version of Vuetify but I haven't tested)
npm install v-snackbars
See it in action: https://codesandbox.io/s/v-snackbars-demo-8xrbr?file=/src/App.vue
import VSnackbars from "v-snackbars"
export default {
components:{
"v-snackbars": VSnackbars
},
[…]
}
<v-snackbars :messages.sync="messages"></v-snackbars>
You need to provide a
messages array. Using a
push on the array will cause the text to be shown in a snackbar.
For example, to display "This is a message", just do the below:
this.messages.push("This is a message");
You can use the same options as the
v-snackbar. For example:
<v-snackbars :messages.sync="messages" :timeout="10000" bottom left color="red"></v-snackbars>
The same
v-snackbar options should be applicable, like
bottom,
right,
left,
top,
color,
timeout, ….
You can use
v-slot:default to customize the content of the snackbar.
For example:
<v-snackbars :messages.sync="messages" :timeout="-1" color="black" top right>
<template v-slot:default="{ message }">
<h3 class="mb-2">Header</h3>
{{ message }}
</template>
</v-snackbars>
The parameter:
message: the current message that is displayed in the notification
A
close button is used by default. If you prefer to define your own action button, you can use a
v-slot:action.
For example:
<v-snackbars :messages.sync="messages" :timeout="-1" color="black" top right>
<template v-slot:action="{ close, index, message, id }">
<v-btn text @click="close()">Dismiss</v-btn>
</template>
</v-snackbars>
By clicking on
Dismiss, it will remove the related snackbar.
The parameters:
close: the function to remove a notification
index: the index in the array of notifications/messages
message: the current message that is displayed in the notification
id: the unique key/id of the message
If you want to customize each snackbar, you can also pass a
objects instead of
messages, which will contain the various props (like
message,
color,
timeout,
transition or the position).
In the JavaScript code:
this.objects.push({
message:"Success",
color:"green",
timeout:5000
})
this.objects.push({
message:"Error",
color:"red",
timeout:-1
})
In your Vue template:
<v-snackbars :objects.sync="objects"></v-snackbars>
Check the "Random Toast" button on the demo.
You can add some layers of interactivity with the messages.
For example, you can change the text by doing:
this.$set(this.messages, i, "New message to display");
To remove a notification, you'll have to use
splice:
this.messages.splice(i, 1);
Check the "Show Interactivity" button on the demo.