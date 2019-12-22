A Vue.js directive for animating an element from
height: auto to
height: 0px and vice-versa.
There is no pure CSS way to animate an element to or from
height: auto, this Vue.js directive solves this. It works the same way as
v-show but will show the element with a sliding animation.
Demo can be viewed here: http://v-show-slide.peterhegman.com/
Source code for demo can be viewed in
src/Demo.vue
yarn add v-show-slide
npm install v-show-slide --save
In your main JS file first import this plugin
import VShowSlide from 'v-show-slide'
Install the plugin
Vue.use(VShowSlide)
Once the plugin is installed the
v-show-slide directive can be used in any of your components. This directive works the same way as
v-show. If the value is
true the element will slide open, if the value is
false the element will slide closed.
Example:
<template>
<div id="app" class="app">
<ul id="features" v-show-slide="featuresOpen" class="features">
<li>Aliquam lorem</li>
<li>Praesent porttitor nulla vitae posuere</li>
<li>Suspendisse nisl elit rhoncus</li>
<li>Donec mi odio faucibus</li>
<li>Curabitur suscipit suscipit</li>
</ul>
<button
@click="toggleFeatures"
class="toggle-features"
aria-controls="features"
:aria-expanded="featuresOpen ? 'true' : 'false'"
>
{{ featuresOpen ? 'Hide Features' : 'View Features' }}
</button>
</div>
</template>
<script>
export default {
name: 'App',
data() {
return {
featuresOpen: false,
}
},
methods: {
toggleFeatures() {
this.featuresOpen = !this.featuresOpen
},
},
}
</script>
By default duration is set to 300ms and easing is set to
ease.
To override this, duration and easing can be passed as arguments to the directive. Duration should be defined in milliseconds. Built in easing options are:
linear,
ease,
ease-in,
ease-out,
ease-in-out
Duration and easing can be set in this format
v-show-slide:duration:easing
Example:
<ul v-show-slide:400:ease-in="featuresOpen" class="features">
<li>Aliquam lorem</li>
<li>Praesent porttitor nulla vitae posuere</li>
<li>Suspendisse nisl elit rhoncus</li>
<li>Donec mi odio faucibus</li>
<li>Curabitur suscipit suscipit</li>
</ul>
If you want to define custom easing using
cubic-bezier this can be done when installing the plugin. Pass an options object as the second parameter in
Vue.use.
Example:
Vue.use(VShowSlide, {
customEasing: {
exampleEasing: 'cubic-bezier(0.68, -0.55, 0.265, 1.55)',
},
})
Your custom easing can then be used like so (make sure to convert easing name to kebab-case):
v-show-slide:400:example-easing
Events are fired on the same element the directive was defined on. Below are the available events:
|Event
|Description
|@slide-open-start
|Fired when the element starts sliding open
|@slide-open-end
|Fired when the element finishes sliding open
|@slide-close-start
|Fired when the element starts sliding closed
|@slide-close-end
|Fired when the element finishes sliding closed
Example:
<template>
<div id="app" class="app">
<ul
id="features"
v-show-slide="featuresOpen"
class="features"
@slide-open-start="slideOpenStart"
@slide-open-end="slideOpenEnd"
@slide-close-start="slideCloseStart"
@slide-close-end="slideCloseEnd"
>
<li>Aliquam lorem</li>
<li>Praesent porttitor nulla vitae posuere</li>
<li>Suspendisse nisl elit rhoncus</li>
<li>Donec mi odio faucibus</li>
<li>Curabitur suscipit suscipit</li>
</ul>
<button
@click="toggleFeatures"
class="toggle-features"
aria-controls="features"
:aria-expanded="featuresOpen ? 'true' : 'false'"
>
{{ featuresOpen ? 'Hide Features' : 'View Features' }}
</button>
</div>
</template>
<script>
export default {
name: 'App',
data() {
return {
featuresOpen: false,
}
},
methods: {
toggleFeatures() {
this.featuresOpen = !this.featuresOpen
},
slideOpenStart() {
console.log('Slide Open Start')
},
slideOpenEnd() {
console.log('Slide Open End')
},
slideCloseStart() {
console.log('Slide Close Start')
},
slideCloseEnd() {
console.log('Slide Close End')
},
},
}
</script>
This directive will prevent child elements of the sliding element from being focusable when closed. Other than that it does not handle any other aspects of a11y such as adding or removing of
aria attributes. Check out the WAI-ARIA Authoring Practices for more information. The most basic setup is to use
aria-expanded and
aria-controls as shown in the above example.
IE / Edge
Firefox
Chrome
Safari
iOS Safari
|IE11, Edge
|✅
|✅
|✅
|> iOS 9
Please open an issue for support.
Please contribute using Github Flow. Create a branch, add commits, and open a pull request.