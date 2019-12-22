A Vue.js directive for animating an element from height: auto to height: 0px and vice-versa.

Table of Contents

Overview

There is no pure CSS way to animate an element to or from height: auto , this Vue.js directive solves this. It works the same way as v-show but will show the element with a sliding animation.

Demo

Demo can be viewed here: http://v-show-slide.peterhegman.com/

Source code for demo can be viewed in src/Demo.vue

Installation

Yarn

yarn add v-show-slide

NPM

npm install v-show-slide --save

Install the Vue plugin

In your main JS file first import this plugin

import VShowSlide from 'v-show-slide'

Install the plugin

Vue.use(VShowSlide)

Usage

Once the plugin is installed the v-show-slide directive can be used in any of your components. This directive works the same way as v-show . If the value is true the element will slide open, if the value is false the element will slide closed.

Example:

<template> <div id="app" class="app"> <ul id="features" v-show-slide="featuresOpen" class="features"> <li>Aliquam lorem</li> <li>Praesent porttitor nulla vitae posuere</li> <li>Suspendisse nisl elit rhoncus</li> <li>Donec mi odio faucibus</li> <li>Curabitur suscipit suscipit</li> </ul> <button @click="toggleFeatures" class="toggle-features" aria-controls="features" :aria-expanded="featuresOpen ? 'true' : 'false'" > {{ featuresOpen ? 'Hide Features' : 'View Features' }} </button> </div> </template> <script> export default { name: 'App', data() { return { featuresOpen: false, } }, methods: { toggleFeatures() { this.featuresOpen = !this.featuresOpen }, }, } </script>

Defining duration and easing

By default duration is set to 300ms and easing is set to ease .

To override this, duration and easing can be passed as arguments to the directive. Duration should be defined in milliseconds. Built in easing options are: linear , ease , ease-in , ease-out , ease-in-out

Duration and easing can be set in this format v-show-slide:duration:easing

Example:

< ul v-show-slide:400:ease-in = "featuresOpen" class = "features" > < li > Aliquam lorem </ li > < li > Praesent porttitor nulla vitae posuere </ li > < li > Suspendisse nisl elit rhoncus </ li > < li > Donec mi odio faucibus </ li > < li > Curabitur suscipit suscipit </ li > </ ul >

Custom easing

If you want to define custom easing using cubic-bezier this can be done when installing the plugin. Pass an options object as the second parameter in Vue.use .

Example:

Vue.use(VShowSlide, { customEasing : { exampleEasing : 'cubic-bezier(0.68, -0.55, 0.265, 1.55)' , }, })

Your custom easing can then be used like so (make sure to convert easing name to kebab-case):

v-show-slide:400:example-easing

Events

Events are fired on the same element the directive was defined on. Below are the available events:

Event Description @slide-open-start Fired when the element starts sliding open @slide-open-end Fired when the element finishes sliding open @slide-close-start Fired when the element starts sliding closed @slide-close-end Fired when the element finishes sliding closed

Example:

<template> <div id="app" class="app"> <ul id="features" v-show-slide="featuresOpen" class="features" @slide-open-start="slideOpenStart" @slide-open-end="slideOpenEnd" @slide-close-start="slideCloseStart" @slide-close-end="slideCloseEnd" > <li>Aliquam lorem</li> <li>Praesent porttitor nulla vitae posuere</li> <li>Suspendisse nisl elit rhoncus</li> <li>Donec mi odio faucibus</li> <li>Curabitur suscipit suscipit</li> </ul> <button @click="toggleFeatures" class="toggle-features" aria-controls="features" :aria-expanded="featuresOpen ? 'true' : 'false'" > {{ featuresOpen ? 'Hide Features' : 'View Features' }} </button> </div> </template> <script> export default { name: 'App', data() { return { featuresOpen: false, } }, methods: { toggleFeatures() { this.featuresOpen = !this.featuresOpen }, slideOpenStart() { console.log('Slide Open Start') }, slideOpenEnd() { console.log('Slide Open End') }, slideCloseStart() { console.log('Slide Close Start') }, slideCloseEnd() { console.log('Slide Close End') }, }, } </script>

Accessibility (A11y)

This directive will prevent child elements of the sliding element from being focusable when closed. Other than that it does not handle any other aspects of a11y such as adding or removing of aria attributes. Check out the WAI-ARIA Authoring Practices for more information. The most basic setup is to use aria-expanded and aria-controls as shown in the above example.

Browser Support



IE / Edge

Firefox

Chrome

Safari

iOS Safari IE11, Edge ✅ ✅ ✅ > iOS 9

Support

Please open an issue for support.

Contributing

Please contribute using Github Flow. Create a branch, add commits, and open a pull request.