Vue Select2 Component

This project was generated with Vue cli version 2.9.1.

Instructions

This project is built for showing how to use v-select2-component.

If you want to use it in Vue 3.0, check vue3-select2-component.

Source code in: https://github.com/godbasin/vue-select2/tree/npm-publish-code.

Related Versions

Vue-Select2-Component is baseed on these plugins and libs(version):

How to use

Install

// npm install npm install v-select2-component --save

Use as component

import as global component.

import Select2 from 'v-select2-component' ; Vue.component( 'Select2' , Select2); new Vue({ })

import into a single component.

import Select2 from 'v-select2-component' ; < template > < div > < Select2 v-model = "myValue" :options = "myOptions" :settings = "{ settingOption: value, settingOption: value }" @ change = "myChangeEvent($event)" @ select = "mySelectEvent($event)" /> < h4 > Value: {{ myValue }} </ h4 > </ div > </ template > < script > export default { components : {Select2}, data() { return { myValue : '' , myOptions : [ 'op1' , 'op2' , 'op3' ] } }, methods : { myChangeEvent(val){ console .log(val); }, mySelectEvent({id, text}){ console .log({id, text}) } } } </ script >

Options

options : option[] select options for select2 option : {id: key, text: value} or string

: v-model : option value that is selected id or string while multiple is disable id[] or string[] while multiple is enable

: option value that is selected disabled if select is disabled

settings configurable settings, see Select2 options API setting : { settingOption: value, settingOption: value }



Events