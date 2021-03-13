openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
vsc

v-select2-component

by godbasin
0.4.7 (see all)

select2 component in vue.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

6.7K

GitHub Stars

89

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Vue Select2 Component

This project was generated with Vue cli version 2.9.1.

Instructions

This project is built for showing how to use v-select2-component.

If you want to use it in Vue 3.0, check vue3-select2-component.

v-select2-component

Source code in: https://github.com/godbasin/vue-select2/tree/npm-publish-code.

Vue-Select2-Component is baseed on these plugins and libs(version):

How to use

Install

// npm install
npm install v-select2-component --save

Use as component

  1. import as global component.
// import Select2Component
import Select2 from 'v-select2-component';

Vue.component('Select2', Select2);
new Vue({
    // ...
})
  1. import into a single component.
// import Select2Component
import Select2 from 'v-select2-component';

<template>
  <div>
    <Select2 v-model="myValue" :options="myOptions" :settings="{ settingOption: value, settingOption: value }" @change="myChangeEvent($event)" @select="mySelectEvent($event)" />
    <h4>Value: {{ myValue }}</h4>
  </div>
</template>
<script>
export default {
    // declare Select2Component
    components: {Select2},
    data() {
        return {
            myValue: '',
            myOptions: ['op1', 'op2', 'op3'] // or [{id: key, text: value}, {id: key, text: value}]
        }
    },
    methods: {
        myChangeEvent(val){
            console.log(val);
        },
        mySelectEvent({id, text}){
            console.log({id, text})
        }
    }
}
</script>

Options

  • options: option[]
    • select options for select2
    • option: {id: key, text: value} or string
  • v-model: option value that is selected
    • id or string while multiple is disable
    • id[] or string[] while multiple is enable
  • disabled
    • if select is disabled
  • settings
    • configurable settings, see Select2 options API
    • setting: { settingOption: value, settingOption: value }

Events

  • change
    • triggered when option selected change
    • return value
    • parmas: same with v-model
  • select
    • triggered when option selected
    • parmas: option({id: value, text: key, selected: ifSelected} or string)
  • open
    • triggered whenever the dropdown is opened
  • close
    • triggered whenever the dropdown is closed
  • clear
    • triggered whenever the dropdown is cleared
  • more events refer to select2 events

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial