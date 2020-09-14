openbase logo
vsl

v-scroll-lock

by Pete Hegman
1.3.1 (see all)

A Vue.js directive for body scroll locking without breaking scrolling of a target element.

Readme

npm Build Status

v-scroll-lock

A Vue.js directive for body scroll locking (for iOS Mobile and Tablet, Android, desktop Safari/Chrome/Firefox) without breaking scrolling of a target element (eg. modal/lightbox/flyouts/nav-menus). Built on top of https://github.com/willmcpo/body-scroll-lock

Table of Contents

Overview

Preventing the body from scrolling when you have a modal/lightbox/flyout/nav-menu open on all devices can be a huge pain. This package wraps https://github.com/willmcpo/body-scroll-lock into an easy to use Vue.js directive.

Demo

Demo can be viewed here: http://v-scroll-lock.peterhegman.com/
Source code for demo can be viewed in src/Demo.vue

Installation

Module Bundler (Webpack, Rollup, etc)

Yarn

yarn add v-scroll-lock

NPM

npm install v-scroll-lock --save

Install the Directive

import VScrollLock from 'v-scroll-lock'

Vue.use(VScrollLock)

Vue CDN

Download latest v-scroll-lock.min.js from https://github.com/phegman/v-scroll-lock/releases

Include using a <script> tag

<script src="v-scroll-lock.min.js"></script>

Usage

Once the plugin is installed the v-scroll-lock directive can be used in any of your components. When the value of the directive is true scrolling will be locked on all elements except the element the directive is bound to.

Here is an example of how you may implement it in a basic modal. Please note the below example is to demonstrate usage of the v-scroll-lock directive and is not a complete implementation of a modal. See src/components/Modal.vue for a more in depth example.

<template>
  <div class="modal" v-if="open">
    <button @click="closeModal">X</button>
    <div class="modal-content" v-scroll-lock="open">
      <p>A bunch of scrollable modal content</p>
    </div>
  </div>
</template>

<script>
export default {
  name: 'Modal',
  data() {
    return {
      open: false,
    }
  },
  methods: {
    openModal() {
      this.open = true
    },
    closeModal() {
      this.open = false
    },
  },
}
</script>

body-scroll-lock options

Options can be passed when installing the directive:

import VScrollLock from 'v-scroll-lock'

Vue.use(VScrollLock, {
  bodyScrollOptions: {
    reserveScrollBarGap: true,
  },
})

See https://github.com/willmcpo/body-scroll-lock#options for full list of options.

Providing Your Own Version of body-scroll-lock

To make using this directive easier body-scroll-lock is included in the package. In the case that you would like to use a version different than the packaged version this can be specified in the plugin options. Also note that v-scroll-lock-no-dep.esm.js should be imported to prevent duplicate code in your bundle. See example below:

import VScrollLock from 'v-scroll-lock/dist/v-scroll-lock-no-dep.esm'
import { enableBodyScroll, disableBodyScroll } from 'body-scroll-lock'

Vue.use(VScrollLock, {
  enableBodyScroll,
  disableBodyScroll,
})

Support

Please open an issue for support.

Contributing

Please contribute using Github Flow. Create a branch, add commits, and open a pull request.

