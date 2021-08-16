PhotoSwipe, PhotoSwipeGallery component for Vuejs base on PhotoSwipe.
npm install --save v-photoswipe
<template>
<div>
<div class="paragraph">
<h3>PhotoSwipe</h3>
<div>
<img @click="showPhotoSwipe(0)" src="https://farm4.staticflickr.com/3894/15008518202_c265dfa55f_h.jpg" alt="">
<img @click="showPhotoSwipe(1)" src="https://farm4.staticflickr.com/3902/14985871946_24f47d4b53_h.jpg" alt="">
</div>
</div>
<div class="paragraph">
<h3>PhotoSwipe Gallery</h3>
<div>
<v-photoswipe-gallery :isOpen="isOpenGallery" :options="optionsGallery" :items="items">
<img slot-scope="props" :src="props.item.src" alt="picture"/>
</v-photoswipe-gallery>
</div>
</div>
<v-photoswipe :isOpen="isOpen" :items="items" :options="options" @close="hidePhotoSwipe"></v-photoswipe>
</div>
</template>
import { PhotoSwipe, PhotoSwipeGallery } from 'v-photoswipe'
export default {
components: {
'v-photoswipe': PhotoSwipe,
'v-photoswipe-gallery': PhotoSwipeGallery
},
data () {
return {
isOpen: false,
isOpenGallery: false,
options: {
index: 0
},
optionsGallery: {},
items: [
{
src: 'https://farm4.staticflickr.com/3894/15008518202_c265dfa55f_h.jpg',
w: 1600,
h: 1600,
title: 'This is dummy caption.'
}, {
src: 'https://farm4.staticflickr.com/3902/14985871946_24f47d4b53_h.jpg',
w: 1600,
h: 1066,
title: 'This is dummy caption. It has been placed here solely to demonstrate the look and feel of finished, typeset text.'
}
]
}
},
methods: {
showPhotoSwipe (index) {
this.isOpen = true
this.$set(this.options, 'index', index)
},
hidePhotoSwipe () {
this.isOpen = false
}
}
}
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Required
|Description
|isOpen
|Boolean
|false
|true
|items
|Array
|[]
|true
|Document
|options
|Object
|{}
|fasle
|Document
|beforeChange
|Function
|Photoswipe event listener
|afterChange
|Function
|Photoswipe event listener
|imageLoadComplete
|Function
|Photoswipe event listener
|resize
|Function
|Photoswipe event listener
|gettingData
|Function
|Photoswipe event listener
|mouseUsed
|Function
|Photoswipe event listener
|initialZoomIn
|Function
|Photoswipe event listener
|initialZoomInEnd
|Function
|Photoswipe event listener
|initialZoomOut
|Function
|Photoswipe event listener
|initialZoomOutEnd
|Function
|Photoswipe event listener
|parseVerticalMargin
|Function
|Photoswipe event listener
|close
|Function
|Photoswipe event listener
|unbindEvents
|Function
|Photoswipe event listener
|destroy
|Function
|Photoswipe event listener
|updateScrollOffset
|Function
|Photoswipe event listener
|preventDragEvent
|Function
|Photoswipe event listener
|shareLinkClick
|Function
|Photoswipe event listener
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Required
|Description
|item
|Object
|HTML Img Tag
|false
coming soon...