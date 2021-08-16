openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
vp

v-photoswipe

by 李显
1.0.3-1 (see all)

Vue plugin for image preview base on PhotoSwipe

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.2K

GitHub Stars

31

Maintenance

Last Commit

6mos ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Vue PhotoSwipe

npm

PhotoSwipe, PhotoSwipeGallery component for Vuejs base on PhotoSwipe.

Installation

NPM

  npm install --save v-photoswipe

Usage

Template

<template>
  <div>
    <div class="paragraph">
      <h3>PhotoSwipe</h3>
      <div>
        <img @click="showPhotoSwipe(0)" src="https://farm4.staticflickr.com/3894/15008518202_c265dfa55f_h.jpg" alt="">
        <img @click="showPhotoSwipe(1)" src="https://farm4.staticflickr.com/3902/14985871946_24f47d4b53_h.jpg" alt="">
      </div>
    </div>
    <div class="paragraph">
      <h3>PhotoSwipe Gallery</h3>
      <div>
        <v-photoswipe-gallery :isOpen="isOpenGallery" :options="optionsGallery" :items="items">
          <img slot-scope="props" :src="props.item.src" alt="picture"/>
        </v-photoswipe-gallery>
      </div>
    </div>
    <v-photoswipe :isOpen="isOpen" :items="items" :options="options" @close="hidePhotoSwipe"></v-photoswipe>
  </div>
</template>

JS

import { PhotoSwipe, PhotoSwipeGallery } from 'v-photoswipe'
export default {
  components: {
    'v-photoswipe': PhotoSwipe,
    'v-photoswipe-gallery': PhotoSwipeGallery
  },
  data () {
    return {
      isOpen: false,
      isOpenGallery: false,
      options: {
        index: 0
      },
      optionsGallery: {},
      items: [
        {
          src: 'https://farm4.staticflickr.com/3894/15008518202_c265dfa55f_h.jpg',
          w: 1600,
          h: 1600,
          title: 'This is dummy caption.'
        }, {
          src: 'https://farm4.staticflickr.com/3902/14985871946_24f47d4b53_h.jpg',
          w: 1600,
          h: 1066,
          title: 'This is dummy caption. It has been placed here solely to demonstrate the look and feel of finished, typeset text.'
        }
      ]
    }
  },
  methods: {
    showPhotoSwipe (index) {
      this.isOpen = true
      this.$set(this.options, 'index', index)
    },
    hidePhotoSwipe () {
      this.isOpen = false
    }
  }
}

Props

PhotoSwipe & PhotoSwipeGallery

NameTypeDefaultRequiredDescription
isOpenBooleanfalsetrue
itemsArray[]trueDocument
optionsObject{}fasleDocument
beforeChangeFunctionPhotoswipe event listener
afterChangeFunctionPhotoswipe event listener
imageLoadCompleteFunctionPhotoswipe event listener
resizeFunctionPhotoswipe event listener
gettingDataFunctionPhotoswipe event listener
mouseUsedFunctionPhotoswipe event listener
initialZoomInFunctionPhotoswipe event listener
initialZoomInEndFunctionPhotoswipe event listener
initialZoomOutFunctionPhotoswipe event listener
initialZoomOutEndFunctionPhotoswipe event listener
parseVerticalMarginFunctionPhotoswipe event listener
closeFunctionPhotoswipe event listener
unbindEventsFunctionPhotoswipe event listener
destroyFunctionPhotoswipe event listener
updateScrollOffsetFunctionPhotoswipe event listener
preventDragEventFunctionPhotoswipe event listener
shareLinkClickFunctionPhotoswipe event listener

Slot

PhotoSwipeGallery

NameTypeDefaultRequiredDescription
itemObjectHTML Img Tagfalse

Demo

coming soon...

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial