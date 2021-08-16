Vue PhotoSwipe

PhotoSwipe, PhotoSwipeGallery component for Vuejs base on PhotoSwipe.

Installation

NPM

npm install --save v-photoswipe

Usage

Template

< template > < div > < div class = "paragraph" > < h3 > PhotoSwipe </ h3 > < div > < img @ click = "showPhotoSwipe(0)" src = "https://farm4.staticflickr.com/3894/15008518202_c265dfa55f_h.jpg" alt = "" > < img @ click = "showPhotoSwipe(1)" src = "https://farm4.staticflickr.com/3902/14985871946_24f47d4b53_h.jpg" alt = "" > </ div > </ div > < div class = "paragraph" > < h3 > PhotoSwipe Gallery </ h3 > < div > < v-photoswipe-gallery :isOpen = "isOpenGallery" :options = "optionsGallery" :items = "items" > < img slot-scope = "props" :src = "props.item.src" alt = "picture" /> </ v-photoswipe-gallery > </ div > </ div > < v-photoswipe :isOpen = "isOpen" :items = "items" :options = "options" @ close = "hidePhotoSwipe" > </ v-photoswipe > </ div > </ template >

JS

import { PhotoSwipe, PhotoSwipeGallery } from 'v-photoswipe' export default { components : { 'v-photoswipe' : PhotoSwipe, 'v-photoswipe-gallery' : PhotoSwipeGallery }, data () { return { isOpen : false , isOpenGallery : false , options : { index : 0 }, optionsGallery : {}, items : [ { src : 'https://farm4.staticflickr.com/3894/15008518202_c265dfa55f_h.jpg' , w : 1600 , h : 1600 , title : 'This is dummy caption.' }, { src : 'https://farm4.staticflickr.com/3902/14985871946_24f47d4b53_h.jpg' , w : 1600 , h : 1066 , title : 'This is dummy caption. It has been placed here solely to demonstrate the look and feel of finished, typeset text.' } ] } }, methods : { showPhotoSwipe (index) { this .isOpen = true this .$ set (this.options, 'index', index) }, hidePhotoSwipe () { this .isOpen = false } } }

Props

PhotoSwipe & PhotoSwipeGallery

Name Type Default Required Description isOpen Boolean false true items Array [] true Document options Object {} fasle Document beforeChange Function Photoswipe event listener afterChange Function Photoswipe event listener imageLoadComplete Function Photoswipe event listener resize Function Photoswipe event listener gettingData Function Photoswipe event listener mouseUsed Function Photoswipe event listener initialZoomIn Function Photoswipe event listener initialZoomInEnd Function Photoswipe event listener initialZoomOut Function Photoswipe event listener initialZoomOutEnd Function Photoswipe event listener parseVerticalMargin Function Photoswipe event listener close Function Photoswipe event listener unbindEvents Function Photoswipe event listener destroy Function Photoswipe event listener updateScrollOffset Function Photoswipe event listener preventDragEvent Function Photoswipe event listener shareLinkClick Function Photoswipe event listener

Slot

PhotoSwipeGallery

Name Type Default Required Description item Object HTML Img Tag false

Demo

coming soon...