npm i v-owl-carousel or
yarn add v-owl-carousel
import carousel from 'v-owl-carousel'
<carousel>
<img src="https://placeimg.com/200/200/any?1">
<img src="https://placeimg.com/200/200/any?2">
<img src="https://placeimg.com/200/200/any?3">
<img src="https://placeimg.com/200/200/any?4">
</carousel>
Set options,
<carousel :autoplay="true" :nav="false">
//
//
</carousel>
Then in your plugins/ directory, create a new file owl.js:
import Vue from 'vue'
import OwlCarousel from 'v-owl-carousel'
Vue.component('carousel', OwlCarousel)
Then in nuxt.config.js:
plugins: [
{src: 'plugins/owl.js', ssr: false} // Only works on client side
], ...
And finally in the page or component:
<no-ssr> <!-- important to add no-ssr-->
<carousel :options>
...content
</carousel>
</no-ssr>
Currently following options are available.
type :
number
default :
3
The number of items you want to see on the screen.
type :
number
default :
0
Margin-right (px) on item.
type :
boolean
default :
false
Infinity loop. Duplicate last and first items to get loop illusion.
Type:
Boolean
Default:
false
Center item. Works well with even an odd number of items.
Type:
Boolean
Default:
false
Show next/prev buttons.
Type:
Boolean
Default:
false
Autoplay.
Type:
Number/Boolean
Default:
false
Autoplay speed.
Type:
Boolean
Default:
true
Go backwards when the boundary has reached.
Type:
Boolean
Default:
true
Mouse drag enabled.
Type:
Boolean
Default:
true
Touch drag enabled.
Type:
Boolean
Default:
true
Stage pull to edge.
Type:
Boolean
Default:
false
Item pull to edge.
Type:
Number
Default:
0
Padding left and right on stage (can see neighbours).
Type:
Boolean
Default:
false
Set non grid content. Try using width style on divs.
Type:
Boolean
Default:
false
Set non grid content. Try using height style on divs.
Type:
Boolean
Default:
true
Show dots navigation.
Type:
Number
Default:
5000
Autoplay interval timeout.
Type:
Boolean
Default:
false
Pause on mouse hover.
Type:
Object
Default:
{}
Example :
:responsive="{0:{items:1,nav:false},600:{items:3,nav:true}}"
Object containing responsive options. Can be set to false to remove responsive capabilities.