voc

v-owl-carousel

by Gaurav Deshpande
1.0.8 (see all)

🦉 VueJS wrapper for Owl Carousel

Readme

Intro

  • Owl Carousel is touch enabled jQuery plugin that lets you create a beautiful responsive carousel slider.

Installation

npm i v-owl-carousel or yarn add v-owl-carousel

Usage

import carousel from 'v-owl-carousel'


<carousel>

  <img src="https://placeimg.com/200/200/any?1">

  <img src="https://placeimg.com/200/200/any?2">

  <img src="https://placeimg.com/200/200/any?3">

  <img src="https://placeimg.com/200/200/any?4">

</carousel>

Set options,


<carousel :autoplay="true" :nav="false">

//

//

</carousel>

Usage in Nuxt.js

npm i v-owl-carousel

Then in your plugins/ directory, create a new file owl.js:


import Vue from 'vue'
import OwlCarousel from 'v-owl-carousel'

Vue.component('carousel', OwlCarousel)

Then in nuxt.config.js:


plugins: [
  {src: 'plugins/owl.js', ssr: false} // Only works on client side
], ...

And finally in the page or component:


<no-ssr> <!-- important to add no-ssr-->

  <carousel :options>

    ...content

  </carousel>

</no-ssr>

Available options

Currently following options are available.

(More to come)

  • items

type : number

default : 3

The number of items you want to see on the screen.

  • margin

type : number

default : 0

Margin-right (px) on item.

  • loop

type : boolean

default : false

Infinity loop. Duplicate last and first items to get loop illusion.

  • center

Type: Boolean

Default: false

Center item. Works well with even an odd number of items.

Type: Boolean

Default: false

Show next/prev buttons.

  • autoplay

Type: Boolean

Default: false

Autoplay.

  • autoplaySpeed

Type: Number/Boolean

Default: false

Autoplay speed.

  • rewind

Type: Boolean

Default: true

Go backwards when the boundary has reached.

  • mouseDrag

Type: Boolean

Default: true

Mouse drag enabled.

  • touchDrag

Type: Boolean

Default: true

Touch drag enabled.

  • pullDrag

Type: Boolean

Default: true

Stage pull to edge.

  • freeDrag

Type: Boolean

Default: false

Item pull to edge.

  • stagePadding

Type: Number

Default: 0

Padding left and right on stage (can see neighbours).

  • autoWidth

Type: Boolean

Default: false

Set non grid content. Try using width style on divs.

  • autoHeight

Type: Boolean

Default: false

Set non grid content. Try using height style on divs.

  • dots

Type: Boolean

Default: true

Show dots navigation.

  • autoplayTimeout

Type: Number

Default: 5000

Autoplay interval timeout.

  • autoplayHoverPause

Type: Boolean

Default: false

Pause on mouse hover.

  • responsive

Type: Object

Default: {}

Example : :responsive="{0:{items:1,nav:false},600:{items:3,nav:true}}"

Object containing responsive options. Can be set to false to remove responsive capabilities.

