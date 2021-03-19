Intro

The VueJS wrapper for Owl Carousel.

Owl Carousel is touch enabled jQuery plugin that lets you create a beautiful responsive carousel slider.

Installation

npm i v-owl-carousel or yarn add v-owl-carousel

Usage

import carousel from 'v-owl-carousel'

< carousel > < img src = "https://placeimg.com/200/200/any?1" > < img src = "https://placeimg.com/200/200/any?2" > < img src = "https://placeimg.com/200/200/any?3" > < img src = "https://placeimg.com/200/200/any?4" > </ carousel >

Set options,

<carousel :autoplay= "true" :nav= "false" > </ carousel >

Usage in Nuxt.js

npm i v-owl-carousel

Then in your plugins/ directory, create a new file owl.js:

import Vue from 'vue' import OwlCarousel from 'v-owl-carousel' Vue.component( 'carousel' , OwlCarousel)

Then in nuxt.config.js:

plugins : [ { src : 'plugins/owl.js' , ssr : false } ], ...

And finally in the page or component:

< no-ssr > < carousel :options > ...content </ carousel > </ no-ssr >

Available options

Currently following options are available.

(More to come)

items

type : number

default : 3

The number of items you want to see on the screen.

margin

type : number

default : 0

Margin-right (px) on item.

loop

type : boolean

default : false

Infinity loop. Duplicate last and first items to get loop illusion.

center

Type: Boolean

Default: false

Center item. Works well with even an odd number of items.

nav

Type: Boolean

Default: false

Show next/prev buttons.

autoplay

Type: Boolean

Default: false

Autoplay.

autoplaySpeed

Type: Number/Boolean

Default: false

Autoplay speed.

rewind

Type: Boolean

Default: true

Go backwards when the boundary has reached.

mouseDrag

Type: Boolean

Default: true

Mouse drag enabled.

touchDrag

Type: Boolean

Default: true

Touch drag enabled.

pullDrag

Type: Boolean

Default: true

Stage pull to edge.

freeDrag

Type: Boolean

Default: false

Item pull to edge.

stagePadding

Type: Number

Default: 0

Padding left and right on stage (can see neighbours).

autoWidth

Type: Boolean

Default: false

Set non grid content. Try using width style on divs.

autoHeight

Type: Boolean

Default: false

Set non grid content. Try using height style on divs.

dots

Type: Boolean

Default: true

Show dots navigation.

autoplayTimeout

Type: Number

Default: 5000

Autoplay interval timeout.

autoplayHoverPause

Type: Boolean

Default: false

Pause on mouse hover.

responsive

Type: Object

Default: {}

Example : :responsive="{0:{items:1,nav:false},600:{items:3,nav:true}}"

Object containing responsive options. Can be set to false to remove responsive capabilities.

