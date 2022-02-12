openbase logo
by Vinayak Kulkarni
2.2.4 (see all)

🔌 Simple VueJS component to detect offline & online changes.

Readme

V-Offline ⚡️

GitHub Workflow Status GitHub Workflow Status GitHub release (latest SemVer) npm npm npm bundle size (version) npm type definitions DeepScan grade Snyk Vulnerabilities for GitHub Repo LGTM Alerts LGTM Grade GitHub contributors FOSSA

eslint prettier rollup vue typescript

Features

  • Detect offline & online events for your vue app.
  • Built from scratch usign Vue 2 & Composition API with TypeScript
  • For Vue 2.x version – npm i v-offline@2
  • For Vue 3.x version – npm i v-offline@3

Table of Contents

Demo

Edit v-offline demo

Requirements

Installation

npm install --save v-offline
npm install --save-dev @vue/composition-api

CDN: UNPKG | jsDelivr (available as window.VOffline)

Build Setup

# install dependencies
$ npm ci

# package the library
$ npm run build

Usage

Globally

As a component

Vue.component('VOffline', require('v-offline'));

As a plugin

import Vue from 'vue';
import VOffline from 'v-offline';

Vue.use(VOffline);

Locally

import { VOffline } from 'v-offline';

Example

Locally imported as a component 
<v-offline @detected-condition="amIOnline">
  <template v-if="online"> ( Online: {{ onLine }} ) </template>
  <template v-if="offline"> ( Online: {{ onLine }} ) </template>
</v-offline>

import { VOffline } from 'v-offline';

Vue.component('example-component', {
  components: {
    VOffline
  },
  data() {
    return {
      onLine: true,
    };
  },
  methods: {
    amIOnline(e) {
      this.onLine = e;
    },
  },
});

.offline {
  background-color: #fc9842;
  background-image: linear-gradient(315deg, #fc9842 0%, #fe5f75 74%);
}
.online {
  background-color: #00b712;
  background-image: linear-gradient(315deg, #00b712 0%, #5aff15 74%);
}

API

Props

NameTypeRequired?DefaultDescription
online-classStringNo''Styling the div which you want to give if you're online.
offline-classStringNo''Styling the div which you want to give if you're offline.
ping-urlStringNohttps://google.comPinging any url to double check if you're online or not.

Events

NameReturnsDescription
@detected-conditionStringEmits a boolean value

Built with

Contributing

  1. Fork it ( https://github.com/vinayakkulkarni/v-offline/fork )
  2. Create your feature branch (git checkout -b feat/new-feature)
  3. Commit your changes (git commit -Sam 'feat: add feature')
  4. Push to the branch (git push origin feat/new-feature)
  5. Create a new Pull Request

Note:

  1. Please contribute using Github Flow
  2. Commits & PRs will be allowed only if the commit messages & PR titles follow the conventional commit standard, read more about it here
  3. PS. Ensure your commits are signed. Read why

Author

v-offline © Vinayak, Released under the MIT License.
Authored and maintained by Vinayak Kulkarni with help from contributors (list).

vinayakkulkarni.dev · GitHub @vinayakkulkarni · Twitter @_vinayak_k

License

FOSSA Status

