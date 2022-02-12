npm i v-offline@2
npm i v-offline@3
^2.x
^1.x
npm install --save v-offline
npm install --save-dev @vue/composition-api
CDN: UNPKG | jsDelivr (available as
window.VOffline)
# install dependencies
$ npm ci
# package the library
$ npm run build
Vue.component('VOffline', require('v-offline'));
import Vue from 'vue';
import VOffline from 'v-offline';
Vue.use(VOffline);
import { VOffline } from 'v-offline';
<v-offline @detected-condition="amIOnline">
<template v-if="online"> ( Online: {{ onLine }} ) </template>
<template v-if="offline"> ( Online: {{ onLine }} ) </template>
</v-offline>
import { VOffline } from 'v-offline';
Vue.component('example-component', {
components: {
VOffline
},
data() {
return {
onLine: true,
};
},
methods: {
amIOnline(e) {
this.onLine = e;
},
},
});
.offline {
background-color: #fc9842;
background-image: linear-gradient(315deg, #fc9842 0%, #fe5f75 74%);
}
.online {
background-color: #00b712;
background-image: linear-gradient(315deg, #00b712 0%, #5aff15 74%);
}
|Name
|Type
|Required?
|Default
|Description
online-class
|String
|No
|''
|Styling the
div which you want to give if you're online.
offline-class
|String
|No
|''
|Styling the
div which you want to give if you're offline.
ping-url
|String
|No
|https://google.com
|Pinging any url to double check if you're online or not.
|Name
|Returns
|Description
@detected-condition
|String
|Emits a boolean value
git checkout -b feat/new-feature)
git commit -Sam 'feat: add feature')
git push origin feat/new-feature)
Note:
