Tiny input mask library for vue.js based on text-mask-core (~5kb) exposed as directive. No dependencies
|74+ ✔️
|66+ ✔️
|12+ ✔️
|46+ ✔️
|17+ ✔️
|11+ ✔️
|12+ ✔️
|67+ ✔️
|8.2+ ✔️
We support only browsers with global usage statistics greater then 1%, last 2 version of each browser but not dead browsers. Library may work in older browser but we don't not guarantee that. You may need addition polyfills to make it work.
This version requires Vue 2.X. If you are looking for Vue 1.X, check it here.
npm install v-mask
import Vue from 'vue'
// Prefered: as a plugin (directive + filter) + custom placeholders support
import VueMask from 'v-mask'
Vue.use(VueMask);
// Or as a directive-only
import { VueMaskDirective } from 'v-mask'
Vue.directive('mask', VueMaskDirective);
// Or only as a filter-only
import { VueMaskFilter } from 'v-mask'
Vue.filter('VMask', VueMaskFilter)
<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/vue/dist/vue.min.js"></script>
<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/v-mask/dist/v-mask.min.js"></script>
<script>
// As a plugin
Vue.use(VueMask.VueMaskPlugin);
// Or as a directive
Vue.directive('mask', VueMask.VueMaskDirective);
</script>
<input type="text" v-mask="'####-##'" v-model="myInputModel">
<!-- OR -->
<input type="text" v-mask="variableWithMask" v-model="myInputModel">
Notice:
v-model is required starting from
v1.1.0, because a lot of bugs with HTMLElement event listeners and sync with Vue internals.
There is no reason to support using this lib for using without
v-model but open the door for using on custom inputs.
The filter accepts a mask similarly to the directive, and might be useful when you need to render a raw value as masked without using an input (e.g. formatting currency).
<span>{{ '9999999999' | VMask('(###) ###-####') }}</span>
<!-- or -->
<span>{{ variableWithRawValue | VMask(variableWithMask) </span>
Library provides several ways to apply the mask.
The first and the easiest one is to use default placeholders.
This approach is good for simple cases. No configuration is required.
app.js:
import Vue from 'vue'
import VueMask from 'v-mask'
Vue.use(VueMask)
<your_component>.vue:
<template>
<input type="text" v-mask="'####-##'" v-model="myInputModel">
</template>
<script>
export default {
data: () => ({
myInputModel: ''
})
}
</script>
Entering
56f473d4 in the input field will produce value
5647-34 in
myInputModel variable.
Here is a list placeholders you can utilize by default:
|Placeholder
|Format
|#
|Number (0-9)
|A
|Letter in any case (a-z,A-Z)
|N
|Number or letter (a-z,A-Z,0-9)
|X
|Any symbol
|?
|Optional (next character)
While default placeholders are easy to use and straightforward, in reality we have to deal with more complex cases where validation can be tricky and unpredictable. In such cases it makes sense to define custom placeholders specific to the project or the domain.
To define them you should pass them as an object while installing plugin. Where:
key is the character in a mask
value is regular expression used to verify entered symbol
You can disable any default placeholder by passing placeholder as a key and
null as a value.
Any valid string character can be used as a placeholder (e.g. Cyrillic or Arabic)
app.js:
import Vue from 'vue'
import VueMask from 'v-mask'
Vue.use(VueMask, { // (!) custom placeholders support requires registration as a plugin to
placeholders: {
'#': null, // passing `null` removes default placeholder, so `#` is treated as character
D: /\d/, // define new placeholder
Я: /[\wа-яА-Я]/, // cyrillic letter as a placeholder
}
})
<your_component>.vue:
<template>
<input type="text" v-mask="'###-DDD-###-DDD'" v-model="myInputModel">
<!-- or with filter -->
<span>{{ 123456 | VMask(mask) }}</span>
</template>
<script>
export default {
data: () => ({
myInputModel: ''
})
}
</script>
Entering
123456 in that input field will produce value
###-123-###-456 in
myInputModel variable.
In some cases you might not want to define global placeholders either because you are dealing with unique input or you are facing conflicts for placeholders in several places.
In such cases you can supply array of per-char regular expressions or static characters to
v-mask.
app.js:
import Vue from 'vue'
import VueMask from 'v-mask'
Vue.use(VueMask)
<your_component>.vue:
<template>
<input type="text" v-mask="mask" v-model="myInputModel">
<!-- or with filter -->
<span>{{ 5555551234 | VMask(mask) }}</span>
</template>
<script>
export default {
data: () => ({
mask: ['(', /\d/, /\d/, /\d/, ') ', /\d/, /\d/, /\d/, '-', /\d/, /\d/, /\d/, /\d/],
myInputModel: ''
})
}
</script>
In this example entering
5555551234 in the input field will produce value
(555) 555-1234 in
myInputModel variable.
Notice: Keep in mind that library always verifies one character per regular expression. Trying to verify multiple charters in the same RegExp won't work.
If custom placeholder and array of RegExps can't fit your needs there is one more way you can use to mask a value. The idea beneath is that you can write a function that is used by library to format the output.
This approach is super powerful but also more complex to write and understand so try previous ones first.
The function will be given a value from the input. It should return array of per-char regular expressions & static characters:
app.js:
import Vue from 'vue'
import VueMask from 'v-mask'
Vue.use(VueMask)
<your_component>.vue:
<template>
<input type="text" v-mask="timeRangeMask" v-model="myInputModel" placeholder="00:00-23:59">
<!-- or with filter -->
<span>{{ '02532137' | VMask(timeRangeMask) }}</span>
</template>
<script>
/**
* Generate a time mask based on input value (23:59)
* @param {string} value
*/
export function timeMask(value) {
const hours = [
/[0-2]/,
value.charAt(0) === '2' ? /[0-3]/ : /[0-9]/,
];
const minutes = [/[0-5]/, /[0-9]/];
return value.length > 2
? [...hours, ':', ...minutes]
: hours;
}
/**
* Generate a time range mask based on input value (00:00-23:59)
* @param {string} value
*/
export function timeRangeMask(value) {
const numbers = value.replace(/[^0-9]/g, '');
if (numbers.length > 4) {
return [...timeMask(numbers.substring(0, 4)), '-', ...timeMask(numbers.substring(4))];
}
return [...timeMask(numbers)];
}
export default {
data: () => ({
timeRangeMask,
myInputModel: ''
})
}
</script>
In this example entering
02532137 in the input field will produce valid time range
02:53-21:37 in
myInputModel variable.
Library supports Text Mask Addons, they are basically pre-generated functions (describe above) for advanced functionality like currency masking.
The usage is simple. Configure the addon as you want and pass the result to the
v-mask as you would to
text-mask-core.
app.js:
import Vue from 'vue'
import VueMask from 'v-mask'
Vue.use(VueMask)
<your_component>.vue:
<template>
<input type="text" v-mask="currencyMask" v-model="myInputModel" placeholder="$100.00">
<!-- or with filter -->
<span>{{ '100' | VMask(currencyMask) }</span>
</template>
<script>
import createNumberMask from 'text-mask-addons/dist/createNumberMask';
const currencyMask = createNumberMask({
prefix: '$',
allowDecimal: true,
includeThousandsSeparator: true,
allowNegative: false,
});
export default {
data: () => ({
currencyMask,
myInputModel: ''
})
}
</script>
In this example:
1000000.00 in the input field will produce
$1,000,000.00 in
myInputModel variable
100 in the input field will produce
$100
View the createNumberMask documentation for a full list of options available.
Jest is used for unit-tests.
Unit-tests can be executed by typing this command in your terminal:
npm test
TestCafe is used of E2E testing.
E2E-tests can be executed by typing this command in your terminal:
npm test:e2e
This plugin follows semantic versioning.
We're using GitHub Releases.
We're more than happy to see potential contributions, so don't hesitate. If you have any suggestions, ideas or problems feel free to add new issue, but first please make sure your question does not repeat previous ones.
Notice: You should make your changes only in
src folder, don't try to edit files from
dist as it compiled from
src by babel and shouldn't be changes manually. Moreover, adding a proper tests for your PR drastically improves chances of merging.
See the LICENSE file for license rights and limitations (MIT).