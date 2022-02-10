Combine powers of Vue.js and Mapbox GL JS

NOTE: This is a maintained version of vue-mapbox

V-Mapbox is wrapper around Mapbox GL JS library that provides vueish-way to interact with the map.

Description and documentation

Demo

Development

git clone git@github.com:geospoc/v-mapbox.git cd v-mapbox npm install

Running in dev mode:

npm run serve

Build for production:

npm run build

Documentation

Start documentation site in development mode:

npm run docs:dev

Build documentation:

npm run docs:build

Inspired by KoRiGaN's Vue2Leaflet.

License

MIT

Contributing

Please contribute using Github Flow. Create a branch, add commits, and open a pull request