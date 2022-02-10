Combine powers of Vue.js and Mapbox GL JS
NOTE: This is a maintained version of vue-mapbox
V-Mapbox is wrapper around Mapbox GL JS library that provides vueish-way to interact with the map.
git clone git@github.com:geospoc/v-mapbox.git
cd v-mapbox
npm install
Running in dev mode:
npm run serve
Build for production:
npm run build
Start documentation site in development mode:
npm run docs:dev
Build documentation:
npm run docs:build
Inspired by KoRiGaN's Vue2Leaflet.
MIT
Please contribute using Github Flow. Create a branch, add commits, and open a pull request