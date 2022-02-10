openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
vm

v-mapbox

by Vinayak Kulkarni
1.10.0 (see all)

A cloned & maintained version of vue-mapbox

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

746

GitHub Stars

82

Maintenance

Last Commit

11d ago

Contributors

23

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

V-Mapbox 🗺

npm GitHub release (latest by date including pre-releases) Total alerts Total alerts Language grade: JavaScript DeepScan grade npm David David David GitHub last commit GitHub contributors Maintenance

Combine powers of Vue.js and Mapbox GL JS

NOTE: This is a maintained version of vue-mapbox

V-Mapbox is wrapper around Mapbox GL JS library that provides vueish-way to interact with the map.

Description and documentation

Demo

Edit v-mapbox-demo

Development

git clone git@github.com:geospoc/v-mapbox.git
cd v-mapbox
npm install

Running in dev mode:

npm run serve

Build for production:

npm run build

Documentation

Start documentation site in development mode:

npm run docs:dev

Build documentation:

npm run docs:build

Inspired by KoRiGaN's Vue2Leaflet.

License

MIT

FOSSA Status

Contributing

Please contribute using Github Flow. Create a branch, add commits, and open a pull request

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial