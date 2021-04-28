Vue module for lazyloading images in your applications. Some of goals of this project worth noting include:

Be lightweight, powerful and easy to use

Work on any image type

Add loading class while image is loading

Supports both of Vue 1.0 and Vue 2.0

Demo

Requirements

Installation

npm

$ npm i vue-lazyload -S

yarn

$ yarn add vue-lazyload

CDN

CDN: https://unpkg.com/vue-lazyload/vue-lazyload.js

< script src = "https://unpkg.com/vue-lazyload/vue-lazyload.js" > </ script > < script > Vue.use(VueLazyload) ... </ script >

Usage

main.js:

import Vue from 'vue' import App from './App.vue' import VueLazyload from 'vue-lazyload' Vue.use(VueLazyload) const loadimage = require ( './assets/loading.gif' ) const errorimage = require ( './assets/error.gif' ) Vue.use(VueLazyload, { preLoad : 1.3 , error : errorimage, loading : loadimage, attempt : 1 }) new Vue({ el : 'body' , components : { App } })

template:

< ul > < li v-for = "img in list" > < img v-lazy = "img.src" > </ li > </ ul >

use v-lazy-container work with raw HTML

< div v-lazy-container = "{ selector: 'img' }" > < img data-src = "//domain.com/img1.jpg" > < img data-src = "//domain.com/img2.jpg" > < img data-src = "//domain.com/img3.jpg" > </ div >

custom error and loading placeholder image

< div v-lazy-container = "{ selector: 'img', error: 'xxx.jpg', loading: 'xxx.jpg' }" > < img data-src = "//domain.com/img1.jpg" > < img data-src = "//domain.com/img2.jpg" > < img data-src = "//domain.com/img3.jpg" > </ div >

< div v-lazy-container = "{ selector: 'img' }" > < img data-src = "//domain.com/img1.jpg" data-error = "xxx.jpg" > < img data-src = "//domain.com/img2.jpg" data-loading = "xxx.jpg" > < img data-src = "//domain.com/img3.jpg" > </ div >

Constructor Options

key description default options preLoad proportion of pre-loading height 1.3 Number error src of the image upon load fail 'data-src' String loading src of the image while loading 'data-src' String attempt attempts count 3 Number listenEvents events that you want vue listen for ['scroll', 'wheel', 'mousewheel', 'resize', 'animationend', 'transitionend', 'touchmove'] Desired Listen Events adapter dynamically modify the attribute of element { } Element Adapter filter the image's listener filter { } Image listener filter lazyComponent lazyload component false Lazy Component dispatchEvent trigger the dom event false Boolean throttleWait throttle wait 200 Number observer use IntersectionObserver false Boolean observerOptions IntersectionObserver options { rootMargin: '0px', threshold: 0.1 } IntersectionObserver silent do not print debug info true Boolean

Desired Listen Events

You can configure which events you want vue-lazyload by passing in an array of listener names.

Vue.use(VueLazyload, { preLoad : 1.3 , error : 'dist/error.png' , loading : 'dist/loading.gif' , attempt : 1 , listenEvents : [ 'scroll' ] })

This is useful if you are having trouble with this plugin resetting itself to loading when you have certain animations and transitions taking place

Image listener filter

dynamically modify the src of image

Vue.use(vueLazy, { filter : { progressive (listener, options) { const isCDN = /qiniudn.com/ if (isCDN.test(listener.src)) { listener.el.setAttribute( 'lazy-progressive' , 'true' ) listener.loading = listener.src + '?imageView2/1/w/10/h/10' } }, webp (listener, options) { if (!options.supportWebp) return const isCDN = /qiniudn.com/ if (isCDN.test(listener.src)) { listener.src += '?imageView2/2/format/webp' } } } })

Element Adapter

Vue.use(vueLazy, { adapter : { loaded ({ bindType, el, naturalHeight, naturalWidth, $parent, src, loading, error, Init }) { LoadedHandler(el) }, loading (listender, Init) { console .log( 'loading' ) }, error (listender, Init) { console .log( 'error' ) } } })

IntersectionObserver

use Intersection Observer to to improve performance of a large number of nodes.

Vue.use(vueLazy, { observer : true , observerOptions : { rootMargin : '0px' , threshold : 0.1 } })

Lazy Component

Vue.use(VueLazyload, { lazyComponent : true });

< lazy-component @ show = "handler" > < img class = "mini-cover" :src = "img.src" width = "100%" height = "400" > </ lazy-component > < script > { ... methods: { handler (component) { console .log( 'this component is showing' ) } } } </ script >

Use in list

< lazy-component v-for = "(item, index) in list" :key = "item.src" > < img class = "mini-cover" :src = "item.src" width = "100%" height = "400" > </ lazy-component >

Implementation

Basic

vue-lazyload will set this img element's src with imgUrl string

< script > export default { data () { return { imgObj : { src : 'http://xx.com/logo.png' , error : 'http://xx.com/error.png' , loading : 'http://xx.com/loading-spin.svg' }, imgUrl : 'http://xx.com/logo.png' } } } </ script > < template > < div ref = "container" > < img v-lazy = "imgUrl" /> < div v-lazy:background-image = "imgUrl" > </ div > < img v-lazy = "imgObj" /> < div v-lazy:background-image = "imgObj" > </ div > < img v-lazy.container = "imgUrl" /> < div v-lazy:background-image.container = "img" > </ div > < img v-lazy = "'img.400px.jpg'" data-srcset = "img.400px.jpg 400w, img.800px.jpg 800w, img.1200px.jpg 1200w" > < img v-lazy = "imgUrl" :data-srcset = "imgUrl' + '?size=400 400w, ' + imgUrl + ' ?size=800 800w, ' + imgUrl +'/1200.jpg 1200w'" /> </ div > </ template >

CSS state

There are three states while img loading

loading loaded error

< img src = "imgUrl" lazy = "loading" > < img src = "imgUrl" lazy = "loaded" > < img src = "imgUrl" lazy = "error" >

< style > img [lazy=loading] { } img [lazy=error] { } img [lazy=loaded] { } .yourclass [lazy=loading] { } .yourclass [lazy=error] { } .yourclass [lazy=loaded] { } </ style >

Methods

Event Hook

vm.$Lazyload.$on(event, callback) vm.$Lazyload.$off(event, callback) vm.$Lazyload.$once(event, callback)

$on Listen for a custom events loading , loaded , error

Listen for a custom events , , $once Listen for a custom event, but only once. The listener will be removed once it triggers for the first time.

Listen for a custom event, but only once. The listener will be removed once it triggers for the first time. $off Remove event listener(s).

{string} event

{Function} callback

Example

vm.$Lazyload.$on( 'loaded' , function ( { bindType, el, naturalHeight, naturalWidth, $parent, src, loading, error }, formCache ) { console .log(el, src) })

{string} event

{Function} callback

Example

vm.$Lazyload.$once( 'loaded' , function ( { el, src } ) { console .log(el, src) })

If only the event is provided, remove all listeners for that event

{string} event

{Function} callback

Example

function handler ( { el, src }, formCache ) { console .log(el, src) } vm.$Lazyload.$on( 'loaded' , handler) vm.$Lazyload.$off( 'loaded' , handler) vm.$Lazyload.$off( 'loaded' )

LazyLoadHandler

vm.$Lazyload.lazyLoadHandler

Manually trigger lazy loading position calculation

Example

this .$Lazyload.lazyLoadHandler()

Performance

this .$Lazyload.$on( 'loaded' , function ( listener ) { console .table( this .$Lazyload.performance()) })

Dynamic switching pictures

<img v-lazy="lazyImg" :key="lazyImg.src">

