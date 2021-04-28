openbase logo
Readme

Vue-Lazyload

Build Status npm version npm downloads npm license PRs Welcome CDNJS version

Vue module for lazyloading images in your applications. Some of goals of this project worth noting include:

  • Be lightweight, powerful and easy to use
  • Work on any image type
  • Add loading class while image is loading
  • Supports both of Vue 1.0 and Vue 2.0

Table of Contents

Demo

Demo

Requirements

Installation

npm


$ npm i vue-lazyload -S

yarn


$ yarn add vue-lazyload

CDN

CDN: https://unpkg.com/vue-lazyload/vue-lazyload.js

<script src="https://unpkg.com/vue-lazyload/vue-lazyload.js"></script>
<script>
  Vue.use(VueLazyload)
  ...
</script>

Usage

main.js:


import Vue from 'vue'
import App from './App.vue'
import VueLazyload from 'vue-lazyload'

Vue.use(VueLazyload)

// or with options
const loadimage = require('./assets/loading.gif')
const errorimage = require('./assets/error.gif')

Vue.use(VueLazyload, {
  preLoad: 1.3,
  error: errorimage,
  loading: loadimage,
  attempt: 1
})

new Vue({
  el: 'body',
  components: {
    App
  }
})

template:

<ul>
  <li v-for="img in list">
    <img v-lazy="img.src" >
  </li>
</ul>

use v-lazy-container work with raw HTML

<div v-lazy-container="{ selector: 'img' }">
  <img data-src="//domain.com/img1.jpg">
  <img data-src="//domain.com/img2.jpg">
  <img data-src="//domain.com/img3.jpg">  
</div>

custom error and loading placeholder image

<div v-lazy-container="{ selector: 'img', error: 'xxx.jpg', loading: 'xxx.jpg' }">
  <img data-src="//domain.com/img1.jpg">
  <img data-src="//domain.com/img2.jpg">
  <img data-src="//domain.com/img3.jpg">  
</div>

<div v-lazy-container="{ selector: 'img' }">
  <img data-src="//domain.com/img1.jpg" data-error="xxx.jpg">
  <img data-src="//domain.com/img2.jpg" data-loading="xxx.jpg">
  <img data-src="//domain.com/img3.jpg">  
</div>

Constructor Options

keydescriptiondefaultoptions
preLoadproportion of pre-loading height1.3Number
errorsrc of the image upon load fail'data-src'String
loadingsrc of the image while loading'data-src'String
attemptattempts count3Number
listenEventsevents that you want vue listen for['scroll', 'wheel', 'mousewheel', 'resize', 'animationend', 'transitionend', 'touchmove']Desired Listen Events
adapterdynamically modify the attribute of element{ }Element Adapter
filterthe image's listener filter{ }Image listener filter
lazyComponentlazyload componentfalseLazy Component
dispatchEventtrigger the dom eventfalseBoolean
throttleWaitthrottle wait200Number
observeruse IntersectionObserverfalseBoolean
observerOptionsIntersectionObserver options{ rootMargin: '0px', threshold: 0.1 }IntersectionObserver
silentdo not print debug infotrueBoolean

Desired Listen Events

You can configure which events you want vue-lazyload by passing in an array of listener names.

Vue.use(VueLazyload, {
  preLoad: 1.3,
  error: 'dist/error.png',
  loading: 'dist/loading.gif',
  attempt: 1,
  // the default is ['scroll', 'wheel', 'mousewheel', 'resize', 'animationend', 'transitionend']
  listenEvents: [ 'scroll' ]
})

This is useful if you are having trouble with this plugin resetting itself to loading when you have certain animations and transitions taking place

Image listener filter

dynamically modify the src of image

Vue.use(vueLazy, {
    filter: {
      progressive (listener, options) {
          const isCDN = /qiniudn.com/
          if (isCDN.test(listener.src)) {
              listener.el.setAttribute('lazy-progressive', 'true')
              listener.loading = listener.src + '?imageView2/1/w/10/h/10'
          }
      },
      webp (listener, options) {
          if (!options.supportWebp) return
          const isCDN = /qiniudn.com/
          if (isCDN.test(listener.src)) {
              listener.src += '?imageView2/2/format/webp'
          }
      }
    }
})

Element Adapter

Vue.use(vueLazy, {
    adapter: {
        loaded ({ bindType, el, naturalHeight, naturalWidth, $parent, src, loading, error, Init }) {
            // do something here
            // example for call LoadedHandler
            LoadedHandler(el)
        },
        loading (listender, Init) {
            console.log('loading')
        },
        error (listender, Init) {
            console.log('error')
        }
    }
})

IntersectionObserver

use Intersection Observer to to improve performance of a large number of nodes.

Vue.use(vueLazy, {
  // set observer to true
  observer: true,

  // optional
  observerOptions: {
    rootMargin: '0px',
    threshold: 0.1
  }
})

Lazy Component

Vue.use(VueLazyload, {
  lazyComponent: true
});

<lazy-component @show="handler">
  <img class="mini-cover" :src="img.src" width="100%" height="400">
</lazy-component>

<script>
  {
    ...
    methods: {
      handler (component) {
        console.log('this component is showing')
      }
    }

  }
</script>

Use in list

<lazy-component v-for="(item, index) in list" :key="item.src" >
  <img class="mini-cover" :src="item.src" width="100%" height="400">
</lazy-component>

Implementation

Basic

vue-lazyload will set this img element's src with imgUrl string

<script>
export default {
  data () {
    return {
      imgObj: {
        src: 'http://xx.com/logo.png',
        error: 'http://xx.com/error.png',
        loading: 'http://xx.com/loading-spin.svg'
      },
      imgUrl: 'http://xx.com/logo.png' // String
    }
  }
}
</script>

<template>
  <div ref="container">
     <img v-lazy="imgUrl"/>
     <div v-lazy:background-image="imgUrl"></div>

     <!-- with customer error and loading -->
     <img v-lazy="imgObj"/>
     <div v-lazy:background-image="imgObj"></div>

     <!-- Customer scrollable element -->
     <img v-lazy.container ="imgUrl"/>
     <div v-lazy:background-image.container="img"></div>

    <!-- srcset -->
    <img v-lazy="'img.400px.jpg'" data-srcset="img.400px.jpg 400w, img.800px.jpg 800w, img.1200px.jpg 1200w">
    <img v-lazy="imgUrl" :data-srcset="imgUrl' + '?size=400 400w, ' + imgUrl + ' ?size=800 800w, ' + imgUrl +'/1200.jpg 1200w'" />
  </div>
</template>

CSS state

There are three states while img loading

loading loaded error

<img src="imgUrl" lazy="loading">
<img src="imgUrl" lazy="loaded">
<img src="imgUrl" lazy="error">

<style>
  img[lazy=loading] {
    /*your style here*/
  }
  img[lazy=error] {
    /*your style here*/
  }
  img[lazy=loaded] {
    /*your style here*/
  }
  /*
  or background-image
  */
  .yourclass[lazy=loading] {
    /*your style here*/
  }
  .yourclass[lazy=error] {
    /*your style here*/
  }
  .yourclass[lazy=loaded] {
    /*your style here*/
  }
</style>

Methods

Event Hook

vm.$Lazyload.$on(event, callback) vm.$Lazyload.$off(event, callback) vm.$Lazyload.$once(event, callback)

  • $on Listen for a custom events loading, loaded, error
  • $once Listen for a custom event, but only once. The listener will be removed once it triggers for the first time.
  • $off Remove event listener(s).

vm.$Lazyload.$on

Arguments:

  • {string} event
  • {Function} callback

Example

vm.$Lazyload.$on('loaded', function ({ bindType, el, naturalHeight, naturalWidth, $parent, src, loading, error }, formCache) {
  console.log(el, src)
})

vm.$Lazyload.$once

Arguments:

  • {string} event
  • {Function} callback

Example

vm.$Lazyload.$once('loaded', function ({ el, src }) {
  console.log(el, src)
})

vm.$Lazyload.$off

If only the event is provided, remove all listeners for that event

Arguments:

  • {string} event
  • {Function} callback

Example

function handler ({ el, src }, formCache) {
  console.log(el, src)
}
vm.$Lazyload.$on('loaded', handler)
vm.$Lazyload.$off('loaded', handler)
vm.$Lazyload.$off('loaded')

LazyLoadHandler

vm.$Lazyload.lazyLoadHandler

Manually trigger lazy loading position calculation

Example


this.$Lazyload.lazyLoadHandler()

Performance

this.$Lazyload.$on('loaded', function (listener) {
  console.table(this.$Lazyload.performance())
})

performance-demo

Dynamic switching pictures

 <img v-lazy="lazyImg" :key="lazyImg.src">

Authors && Contributors

License

The MIT License

