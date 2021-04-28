Vue module for lazyloading images in your applications. Some of goals of this project worth noting include:
1.x or
2.x
$ npm i vue-lazyload -S
$ yarn add vue-lazyload
CDN: https://unpkg.com/vue-lazyload/vue-lazyload.js
<script src="https://unpkg.com/vue-lazyload/vue-lazyload.js"></script>
<script>
Vue.use(VueLazyload)
...
</script>
main.js:
import Vue from 'vue'
import App from './App.vue'
import VueLazyload from 'vue-lazyload'
Vue.use(VueLazyload)
// or with options
const loadimage = require('./assets/loading.gif')
const errorimage = require('./assets/error.gif')
Vue.use(VueLazyload, {
preLoad: 1.3,
error: errorimage,
loading: loadimage,
attempt: 1
})
new Vue({
el: 'body',
components: {
App
}
})
template:
<ul>
<li v-for="img in list">
<img v-lazy="img.src" >
</li>
</ul>
use
v-lazy-container work with raw HTML
<div v-lazy-container="{ selector: 'img' }">
<img data-src="//domain.com/img1.jpg">
<img data-src="//domain.com/img2.jpg">
<img data-src="//domain.com/img3.jpg">
</div>
custom
error and
loading placeholder image
<div v-lazy-container="{ selector: 'img', error: 'xxx.jpg', loading: 'xxx.jpg' }">
<img data-src="//domain.com/img1.jpg">
<img data-src="//domain.com/img2.jpg">
<img data-src="//domain.com/img3.jpg">
</div>
<div v-lazy-container="{ selector: 'img' }">
<img data-src="//domain.com/img1.jpg" data-error="xxx.jpg">
<img data-src="//domain.com/img2.jpg" data-loading="xxx.jpg">
<img data-src="//domain.com/img3.jpg">
</div>
|key
|description
|default
|options
preLoad
|proportion of pre-loading height
1.3
Number
error
|src of the image upon load fail
'data-src'
String
loading
|src of the image while loading
'data-src'
String
attempt
|attempts count
3
Number
listenEvents
|events that you want vue listen for
['scroll', 'wheel', 'mousewheel', 'resize', 'animationend', 'transitionend', 'touchmove']
|Desired Listen Events
adapter
|dynamically modify the attribute of element
{ }
|Element Adapter
filter
|the image's listener filter
{ }
|Image listener filter
lazyComponent
|lazyload component
false
|Lazy Component
dispatchEvent
|trigger the dom event
false
Boolean
throttleWait
|throttle wait
200
Number
observer
|use IntersectionObserver
false
Boolean
observerOptions
|IntersectionObserver options
|{ rootMargin: '0px', threshold: 0.1 }
|IntersectionObserver
silent
|do not print debug info
true
Boolean
You can configure which events you want vue-lazyload by passing in an array of listener names.
Vue.use(VueLazyload, {
preLoad: 1.3,
error: 'dist/error.png',
loading: 'dist/loading.gif',
attempt: 1,
// the default is ['scroll', 'wheel', 'mousewheel', 'resize', 'animationend', 'transitionend']
listenEvents: [ 'scroll' ]
})
This is useful if you are having trouble with this plugin resetting itself to loading when you have certain animations and transitions taking place
dynamically modify the src of image
Vue.use(vueLazy, {
filter: {
progressive (listener, options) {
const isCDN = /qiniudn.com/
if (isCDN.test(listener.src)) {
listener.el.setAttribute('lazy-progressive', 'true')
listener.loading = listener.src + '?imageView2/1/w/10/h/10'
}
},
webp (listener, options) {
if (!options.supportWebp) return
const isCDN = /qiniudn.com/
if (isCDN.test(listener.src)) {
listener.src += '?imageView2/2/format/webp'
}
}
}
})
Vue.use(vueLazy, {
adapter: {
loaded ({ bindType, el, naturalHeight, naturalWidth, $parent, src, loading, error, Init }) {
// do something here
// example for call LoadedHandler
LoadedHandler(el)
},
loading (listender, Init) {
console.log('loading')
},
error (listender, Init) {
console.log('error')
}
}
})
use Intersection Observer to to improve performance of a large number of nodes.
Vue.use(vueLazy, {
// set observer to true
observer: true,
// optional
observerOptions: {
rootMargin: '0px',
threshold: 0.1
}
})
Vue.use(VueLazyload, {
lazyComponent: true
});
<lazy-component @show="handler">
<img class="mini-cover" :src="img.src" width="100%" height="400">
</lazy-component>
<script>
{
...
methods: {
handler (component) {
console.log('this component is showing')
}
}
}
</script>
Use in list
<lazy-component v-for="(item, index) in list" :key="item.src" >
<img class="mini-cover" :src="item.src" width="100%" height="400">
</lazy-component>
vue-lazyload will set this img element's
src with
imgUrl string
<script>
export default {
data () {
return {
imgObj: {
src: 'http://xx.com/logo.png',
error: 'http://xx.com/error.png',
loading: 'http://xx.com/loading-spin.svg'
},
imgUrl: 'http://xx.com/logo.png' // String
}
}
}
</script>
<template>
<div ref="container">
<img v-lazy="imgUrl"/>
<div v-lazy:background-image="imgUrl"></div>
<!-- with customer error and loading -->
<img v-lazy="imgObj"/>
<div v-lazy:background-image="imgObj"></div>
<!-- Customer scrollable element -->
<img v-lazy.container ="imgUrl"/>
<div v-lazy:background-image.container="img"></div>
<!-- srcset -->
<img v-lazy="'img.400px.jpg'" data-srcset="img.400px.jpg 400w, img.800px.jpg 800w, img.1200px.jpg 1200w">
<img v-lazy="imgUrl" :data-srcset="imgUrl' + '?size=400 400w, ' + imgUrl + ' ?size=800 800w, ' + imgUrl +'/1200.jpg 1200w'" />
</div>
</template>
There are three states while img loading
loading
loaded
error
<img src="imgUrl" lazy="loading">
<img src="imgUrl" lazy="loaded">
<img src="imgUrl" lazy="error">
<style>
img[lazy=loading] {
/*your style here*/
}
img[lazy=error] {
/*your style here*/
}
img[lazy=loaded] {
/*your style here*/
}
/*
or background-image
*/
.yourclass[lazy=loading] {
/*your style here*/
}
.yourclass[lazy=error] {
/*your style here*/
}
.yourclass[lazy=loaded] {
/*your style here*/
}
</style>
vm.$Lazyload.$on(event, callback)
vm.$Lazyload.$off(event, callback)
vm.$Lazyload.$once(event, callback)
$on Listen for a custom events
loading,
loaded,
error
$once Listen for a custom event, but only once. The listener will be removed once it triggers for the first time.
$off Remove event listener(s).
vm.$Lazyload.$on
{string} event
{Function} callback
vm.$Lazyload.$on('loaded', function ({ bindType, el, naturalHeight, naturalWidth, $parent, src, loading, error }, formCache) {
console.log(el, src)
})
vm.$Lazyload.$once
{string} event
{Function} callback
vm.$Lazyload.$once('loaded', function ({ el, src }) {
console.log(el, src)
})
vm.$Lazyload.$off
If only the event is provided, remove all listeners for that event
{string} event
{Function} callback
function handler ({ el, src }, formCache) {
console.log(el, src)
}
vm.$Lazyload.$on('loaded', handler)
vm.$Lazyload.$off('loaded', handler)
vm.$Lazyload.$off('loaded')
vm.$Lazyload.lazyLoadHandler
Manually trigger lazy loading position calculation
this.$Lazyload.lazyLoadHandler()
this.$Lazyload.$on('loaded', function (listener) {
console.table(this.$Lazyload.performance())
})
<img v-lazy="lazyImg" :key="lazyImg.src">