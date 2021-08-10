Vue JSONEditor
https://yansenlei.github.io/VJsoneditor/
npm install v-jsoneditor
import Vue from 'vue'
import VJsoneditor from 'v-jsoneditor'
Vue.use(VJsoneditor)
import VJsoneditor from 'v-jsoneditor'
export default {
name: 'app',
components: {
VJsoneditor
},
data() {
return {
json: {
"hello": "vue"
}
}
},
methods: {
onError() {
console.log('error')
}
}
}
<script src='https://unpkg.com/vue@latest'></script>
<script src="./dist/v-jsoneditor.min.js"></script>
<v-jsoneditor v-model="json" :options="options" :plus="false" height="400px" @error="onError">
|Name
|Description
|type
|default
|options
|Jsoneditor params, You can look at the detailed configuration
|Object
|{ mode: 'code' }
|value(v-model)
|Object value
|Object
|{ }
|plus
|Whether full screen switching is added
|Boolean
|true
|height
|Default height
|String
|-
|Name
|Description
|error
|Error callback
# install dependencies
npm install
# serve with hot reload at localhost:8080
npm run dev
# build for production with minification
npm run build