openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
vj

v-jsoneditor

by Ray
1.4.5 (see all)

🔷 vue use jsoneditor

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

9.5K

GitHub Stars

152

Maintenance

Last Commit

6mos ago

Contributors

9

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

npm version Build Status license license

v-jsoneditor

Vue JSONEditor

Try the demo

https://yansenlei.github.io/VJsoneditor/

demo

Installation

npm install v-jsoneditor

Using

Import globally

import Vue from 'vue'
import VJsoneditor from 'v-jsoneditor'

Vue.use(VJsoneditor)

Import

import VJsoneditor from 'v-jsoneditor'

export default {
    name: 'app',
    components: {
        VJsoneditor
    },
    data() {
        return {
            json: {
                "hello": "vue"
            }
        }
    },
    methods: {
        onError() {
            console.log('error')
        }
    }
}

Browser

<script src='https://unpkg.com/vue@latest'></script>
<script src="./dist/v-jsoneditor.min.js"></script>

Use in template

<v-jsoneditor v-model="json" :options="options" :plus="false" height="400px" @error="onError">

Options

NameDescriptiontypedefault
optionsJsoneditor params, You can look at the detailed configurationObject{ mode: 'code' }
value(v-model)Object valueObject{ }
plusWhether full screen switching is addedBooleantrue
heightDefault heightString-

Events

NameDescription
errorError callback

Build Setup

# install dependencies
npm install

# serve with hot reload at localhost:8080
npm run dev

# build for production with minification
npm run build

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial