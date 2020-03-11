Vue Image Fallback

v-img-fallback

Vue image placeholder directive for broken images.

If you like this project, please give it a star, and consider following the author. :)

Usage

Install with NPM or Yarn

npm install v-img-fallback --save

yarn add v-img-fallback

Transpile for target: es5

This module is distributed as an esm module.

If you need backwards compatibility, you will need to transpile this module:

module .exports = { transpileDependencies : [ 'v-img-fallback' ] }

Install globally

import Vue from 'vue' ; import VueImgFallback from 'v-img-fallback' ; Vue.use(VueImgFallback, { loading : 'path/to/loading/image' , error : 'path/to/error/image' });

Install locally

<template> <img src="foo.png" v-img-fallback="imgFallback"> </template> <script> import { ImgFallback } from 'v-img-fallback'; export default { directives: { ImgFallback }, data: () => { imgFallback: { loading: 'path/to/loading/image', error: 'path/to/error/image' } } }; </script>

API

This directive can receive string or object value.

string

Path or image url. This value will be used in both loading and error state.

object

{ loading : 'path/to/loading/image' , error : 'path/to/error/image' }

Sample - pass a string

<template> <img src="foo.png" v-img-fallback="path/to/placeholder"> </template>

Sample - pass an object

<template> <img src="foo.png" v-img-fallback="imgFallback"> </template> <script> export default { data: () => { imgFallback: { loading: 'path/to/loading/image', error: 'path/to/error/image' } } } </script>

Update

January 25, 2018 - Added options object to Vue.use(VueImgFallback, options) . Options should have loading and error properties. These values will always be overwritten by the value inside v-img-fallback directive.

Tips

loading value can be a .gif Gee. Ahy. Ef. (I will die with dignity LOL).

Made with ❤️ by Jofferson Ramirez Tiquez