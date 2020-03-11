v-img-fallback
Vue image placeholder directive for broken images.
If you like this project, please give it a star, and consider following the author. :)
npm install v-img-fallback --save
yarn add v-img-fallback
target: es5
This module is distributed as an esm module.
If you need backwards compatibility, you will need to transpile this module:
// in your vue.config.js for vue-cli-3
module.exports = {
/* ... other config ... */
transpileDependencies: ['v-img-fallback']
}
import Vue from 'vue';
import VueImgFallback from 'v-img-fallback';
Vue.use(VueImgFallback, {
loading: 'path/to/loading/image',
error: 'path/to/error/image'
});
<template>
<img src="foo.png" v-img-fallback="imgFallback">
</template>
<script>
import { ImgFallback } from 'v-img-fallback';
export default {
directives: {
ImgFallback
},
data: () => {
imgFallback: {
loading: 'path/to/loading/image',
error: 'path/to/error/image'
}
}
};
</script>
This directive can receive
string or
object value.
string
Path or image url. This value will be used in both loading and error state.
object
{
loading: 'path/to/loading/image',
error: 'path/to/error/image'
}
<template>
<img src="foo.png" v-img-fallback="path/to/placeholder">
</template>
<template>
<img src="foo.png" v-img-fallback="imgFallback">
</template>
<script>
export default {
data: () => {
imgFallback: {
loading: 'path/to/loading/image',
error: 'path/to/error/image'
}
}
}
</script>
Update
January 25, 2018 - Added options object to
Vue.use(VueImgFallback, options). Options should have
loading and
error properties. These values will always be overwritten by the value inside
v-img-fallback directive.
Tips
loading value can be a
.gif Gee. Ahy. Ef. (I will die with dignity LOL).
Made with ❤️ by Jofferson Ramirez Tiquez