openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
vif

v-img-fallback

by Joff Tiquez
0.1.5 (see all)

Vue Image Fallback

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

394

GitHub Stars

43

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Vue Image Fallback

v-img-fallback

Vue image placeholder directive for broken images.

If you like this project, please give it a star, and consider following the author. :)

Usage

Install with NPM or Yarn

npm install v-img-fallback --save

yarn add v-img-fallback

Transpile for target: es5

This module is distributed as an esm module.

If you need backwards compatibility, you will need to transpile this module:

// in your vue.config.js for vue-cli-3
module.exports = {
  /* ... other config ... */
  transpileDependencies: ['v-img-fallback']
}

Install globally

import Vue from 'vue';
import VueImgFallback from 'v-img-fallback';

Vue.use(VueImgFallback, {
  loading: 'path/to/loading/image',
  error: 'path/to/error/image'
});

Install locally

<template>
  <img src="foo.png" v-img-fallback="imgFallback">
</template>

<script>
import { ImgFallback } from 'v-img-fallback';

export default {
  directives: {
    ImgFallback
  },
  data: () => {
    imgFallback: {
      loading: 'path/to/loading/image',
      error: 'path/to/error/image'
    }
  }
};
</script>

API

This directive can receive string or object value.

string

Path or image url. This value will be used in both loading and error state.

object

{
  loading: 'path/to/loading/image',
  error: 'path/to/error/image'
}

Sample - pass a string

<template>
  <img src="foo.png" v-img-fallback="path/to/placeholder">
</template>

Sample - pass an object

<template>
  <img src="foo.png" v-img-fallback="imgFallback">
</template>

<script>
  export default {
    data: () => {
      imgFallback: {
        loading: 'path/to/loading/image',
        error: 'path/to/error/image'
      }
    }
  }
</script>

Update

January 25, 2018 - Added options object to Vue.use(VueImgFallback, options). Options should have loading and error properties. These values will always be overwritten by the value inside v-img-fallback directive.

Tips

loading value can be a .gif Gee. Ahy. Ef. (I will die with dignity LOL).

Made with ❤️ by Jofferson Ramirez Tiquez

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial