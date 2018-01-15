v-img is a plugin for Vue.js that allows you to show images in full-screen gallery by adding only one directive to the <img> tag.

Browser support

Firefox Chrome Safari Opera Firefox (mobile) Chrome (mobile) Safari (mobile) 32 44 9.1 32 ✅ ✅ ✅

Installation

via npm

npm install v-img --save

In your script entry point:

import Vue from 'vue' ; import VueImg from 'v-img' ; Vue.use(VueImg);

via CDN

make sure to change latest to the number of latest version of the plugin to avoid compatibility problems.

< script src = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/v-img@latest/dist/v-img.min.js" > </ script >

Optional configurations

*in this snippet all settings has its default value. No need to specify them unless you want to change default behavior. Unfortunately if you used CDN way to include plugin you can't set up these options, but still can set them up inline.

const vueImgConfig = { altAsTitle : false , sourceButton : false , openOn : 'click' , thumbnails : false , } Vue.use(VueImg, vueImgConfig);

Usage

Add v-img directive to the image.

<img v-img src="...">

Available options

Add similar directive arguments to place images to one gallery. ( :name from the example below could be anything you want)

<img v-img:name src="..."> <img v-img:name src="...">

Options that could be specified in directive value

<img v-img="{...}" src="...">

Option Description Default value Data type group The same as directive argument, but could be set dynamically directive argument or undefined string src Image source that will be displayed in gallery src attribute value from html tag string title Caption that will be displayed empty string or value of the alt attribute, if altAsTitle is true string openOn Event listener to open gallery will be applied to <img> . Available options are 'dblclick', 'mouseover' and all native JS events. 'click' if another not stated when initializing plugin string sourceButton Display 'download' button near 'close' that opens source image in new tab false if sourceButton is not set to true when initializing plugin boolean thumbnails When opening group by clicking (or other openOn event) on this image, thumbnails of images for this group will be visible false if thumbnails is not set to true when initializing plugin boolean opened Function that will be executed on gallery open undefined function closed Function that will be executed on gallery close undefined function changed(imageIndex) Function that will be executed when switching between images in gallery undefined function cursor Cursor when hovering original <img> 'pointer' string