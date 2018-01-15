v-img is a plugin for Vue.js that allows you to show images in full-screen gallery by adding only one directive to the
<img> tag.
|Firefox
|Chrome
|Safari
|Opera
|Firefox (mobile)
|Chrome (mobile)
|Safari (mobile)
|32
|44
|9.1
|32
|✅
|✅
|✅
npm install v-img --save
In your script entry point:
import Vue from 'vue';
import VueImg from 'v-img';
Vue.use(VueImg);
latest to the number of latest version of the plugin to avoid compatibility problems.
<!-- After vuejs -->
<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/v-img@latest/dist/v-img.min.js"></script>
*in this snippet all settings has its default value. No need to specify them unless you want to change default behavior. Unfortunately if you used CDN way to include plugin you can't set up these options, but still can set them up inline.
const vueImgConfig = {
// Use `alt` attribute as gallery slide title
altAsTitle: false,
// Display 'download' button near 'close' that opens source image in new tab
sourceButton: false,
// Event listener to open gallery will be applied to <img> element
openOn: 'click',
// Show thumbnails for all groups with more than 1 image
thumbnails: false,
}
Vue.use(VueImg, vueImgConfig);
Add
v-img directive to the image.
<img v-img src="...">
Add similar directive arguments to place images to one gallery. (
:name from the example below could be anything you want)
<img v-img:name src="...">
<img v-img:name src="...">
Options that could be specified in directive value
<img v-img="{...}" src="...">
|Option
|Description
|Default value
|Data type
|group
|The same as directive argument, but could be set dynamically
|directive argument or undefined
|string
|src
|Image source that will be displayed in gallery
|src attribute value from html tag
|string
|title
|Caption that will be displayed
|empty string or value of the
alt attribute, if
altAsTitle is true
|string
|openOn
|Event listener to open gallery will be applied to
<img>. Available options are 'dblclick', 'mouseover' and all native JS events.
|'click' if another not stated when initializing plugin
|string
|sourceButton
|Display 'download' button near 'close' that opens source image in new tab
false if
sourceButton is not set to true when initializing plugin
|boolean
|thumbnails
|When opening group by clicking (or other
openOn event) on this image, thumbnails of images for this group will be visible
false if
thumbnails is not set to true when initializing plugin
|boolean
|opened
|Function that will be executed on gallery open
|undefined
|function
|closed
|Function that will be executed on gallery close
|undefined
|function
|changed(imageIndex)
|Function that will be executed when switching between images in gallery
|undefined
|function
|cursor
|Cursor when hovering original
<img>
|'pointer'
|string
opened,
closed,
changed functions and
openOn property could be changed at runtime.
It's highly customizable and worth the use. I just recently discovered it and it has made so much easy for me