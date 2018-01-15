openbase logo
Sam-kayode

Top Feedback

1Great Documentation

Demonstration

v-img is a plugin for Vue.js that allows you to show images in full-screen gallery by adding only one directive to the <img> tag.

Demonstration page

Browser support

FirefoxChromeSafariOperaFirefox (mobile)Chrome (mobile)Safari (mobile)
32449.132

big thanks to
Installation

via npm

npm install v-img --save

In your script entry point:

import Vue from 'vue';
import VueImg from 'v-img';

Vue.use(VueImg);

via CDN

  • make sure to change latest to the number of latest version of the plugin to avoid compatibility problems.
<!-- After vuejs -->
<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/v-img@latest/dist/v-img.min.js"></script>

Optional configurations

*in this snippet all settings has its default value. No need to specify them unless you want to change default behavior. Unfortunately if you used CDN way to include plugin you can't set up these options, but still can set them up inline.

const vueImgConfig = {
  // Use `alt` attribute as gallery slide title
  altAsTitle: false,
  // Display 'download' button near 'close' that opens source image in new tab
  sourceButton: false,
  // Event listener to open gallery will be applied to <img> element
  openOn: 'click',
  // Show thumbnails for all groups with more than 1 image
  thumbnails: false,
}
Vue.use(VueImg, vueImgConfig);

Usage

Add v-img directive to the image.

<img v-img src="...">

Available options

Add similar directive arguments to place images to one gallery. (:name from the example below could be anything you want)

<img v-img:name src="...">
<img v-img:name src="...">

Options that could be specified in directive value

<img v-img="{...}" src="...">
OptionDescriptionDefault valueData type
groupThe same as directive argument, but could be set dynamicallydirective argument or undefinedstring
srcImage source that will be displayed in gallerysrc attribute value from html tagstring
titleCaption that will be displayedempty string or value of the alt attribute, if altAsTitle is truestring
openOnEvent listener to open gallery will be applied to <img>. Available options are 'dblclick', 'mouseover' and all native JS events.'click' if another not stated when initializing pluginstring
sourceButtonDisplay 'download' button near 'close' that opens source image in new tabfalse if sourceButton is not set to true when initializing pluginboolean
thumbnailsWhen opening group by clicking (or other openOn event) on this image, thumbnails of images for this group will be visiblefalse if thumbnails is not set to true when initializing pluginboolean
openedFunction that will be executed on gallery openundefinedfunction
closedFunction that will be executed on gallery closeundefinedfunction
changed(imageIndex)Function that will be executed when switching between images in galleryundefinedfunction
cursorCursor when hovering original <img>'pointer'string
  • Any of these options except opened, closed, changed functions and openOn property could be changed at runtime.

100
September 28, 2020
Great Documentation

It's highly customizable and worth the use. I just recently discovered it and it has made so much easy for me

0
7 months ago

