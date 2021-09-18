A simple builder to help you generate a super form for your features/modules/sites,... Easy to use, create, upgrade, maintain,...
Why need to code the form when you can use
Vue-Form-Builder and render it with some extra steps :D
Advantages:
<form> <div> <input> .... </div> </form> this by your own)
Give this repo a ⭐ (star) if you actually like this and might use it for your project :D! Thank you!
Feel free to open an issue if you reach any bugs or issues. Thanks.
Vue Form Builder Documentation
|Latest ✔
|Latest ✔
|9+ ✔
|Latest ✔
|6.1+ ✔
npm i v-form-builder --save
<link rel="stylesheet" href="v-form-builder.min.css">
<script src="vue.min.js"></script>
<script src="v-form-builder.umd.min.js"></script>
Latest version (@2.1.0)
<link rel="stylesheet" href="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/gh/sethsandaru/vue-form-builder/dist/v-form-builder.min.css">
<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/gh/sethsandaru/vue-form-builder/dist/v-form-builder.umd.min.js"></script>
Main Documentation of Vue-Form-Builder
Some of the use-cases I mentioned
I carefully watch the dependencies of the Vue Form Builder, from the version 2.0.0 and above. Here is the list:
Sortable.JS which is very lightweight and much lighter than JQuery + JQuery UI
See more at: package.json and look at the
dependencies
My truly desire: Fewer dependencies as possible and try minimize the size as much as possible.
regex Validation
MIT License
For hard-core developers, of course, you can clone this repository and then getting started with these steps:
npm install - obviously
npm run serve - this will run the
main.ts which is the main web page to see the Vue Form Builder
Then you will know what you can take a look next: configs, components, views,...
I'm always available for Custom Build based on your needs for the Vue Form Builder. You can contact me via:
You can see the lovely
Sponsor button on the top. If you want to contribute a little, send me a coffee is good enough.
Also, please show your love by giving this repository a ⭐ (star). That would lighten up my day.
Copyright © 2018 by Seth Phat aka Phat Tran!