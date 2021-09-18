A simple builder to help you generate a super form for your features/modules/sites,... Easy to use, create, upgrade, maintain,... Why need to code the form when you can use Vue-Form-Builder and render it with some extra steps :D

Advantages:

Less code in development (No need to do <form> <div> <input> .... </div> </form> this by your own)

this by your own) Easy to maintain, update your Form in the future.

Setup your Form with a super friendly UI/UX.

Extensibility (Your custom control, styling,...)

Form Validation? I got you fam.

Included HTML5 structure, no tricks or cheats.

NO MORE JQUERY INCLUDED

Vue Form Builder Documentation

Demo

Supported Browsers

Latest ✔ Latest ✔ 9+ ✔ Latest ✔ 6.1+ ✔

How to install?

NPM / Yarn

npm i v-form-builder --save

Browser

Download the Latest Release

< link rel = "stylesheet" href = "v-form-builder.min.css" > < script src = "vue.min.js" > </ script > < script src = "v-form-builder.umd.min.js" > </ script >

CDN

jsDelivr

Latest version (@2.1.0)

< link rel = "stylesheet" href = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/gh/sethsandaru/vue-form-builder/dist/v-form-builder.min.css" > < script src = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/gh/sethsandaru/vue-form-builder/dist/v-form-builder.umd.min.js" > </ script >

Installation Note

For the best experience, please install the latest version!

Version below @v2.0.0 has been deprecated. No maintain & fix bugs. Please use 2.0.0 or above.

Documentation

Main Documentation of Vue-Form-Builder

How to implement for a beginner?

Usage / Use-cases

Some of the use-cases I mentioned

APIs / Extending / Hard-core stuff

Visit Documentation

Dependencies

I carefully watch the dependencies of the Vue Form Builder, from the version 2.0.0 and above. Here is the list:

Vue JS (obviously) - But it won't be built together with the final library bundle

vuedraggable: From Sortable.JS which is very lightweight and much lighter than JQuery + JQuery UI

which is very lightweight and much lighter than JQuery + JQuery UI deep-equal: A simple method to check the Form Configuration

Datepicker - LitePicker (Super lightweight, ~5KB): https://wakirin.github.io/Litepicker/

DayJS - Parse/Formatting date (2KB): https://day.js.org/en/

See more at: package.json and look at the dependencies

My truly desire: Fewer dependencies as possible and try minimize the size as much as possible.

Release notes

Added Tab Section

Added Basic Role-based Configuration

Added regex Validation

Validation Fixed bugs

Security updated

Added CSS Classes that worked for Material Design (Thanks to @abhimanusharma)

Fixed bugs

Security updated

New structural, new behaviour, everything is new.

Less and less ugly code

Make the process/development/configuration more simple than previous version.

Less dependencies / JQuery totally removed

License

MIT License

Developing the Vue Form Builder

For hard-core developers, of course, you can clone this repository and then getting started with these steps:

npm install - obviously

- obviously npm run serve - this will run the main.ts which is the main web page to see the Vue Form Builder

Then you will know what you can take a look next: configs, components, views,...

Custom Form Builder

I'm always available for Custom Build based on your needs for the Vue Form Builder. You can contact me via:

Email: phattranminh96@gmail.com

LinkedIn (On my main profile page)

Copyright © 2018 by Seth Phat aka Phat Tran!