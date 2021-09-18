openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
vfb

v-form-builder

by (Seth) Phat Tran
2.1.1 (see all)

Super Form Builder built on top of Vue with Drag & Drop functionality, savable-form-schema and easy to maintain/upgrade your form.

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

245

GitHub Stars

369

Maintenance

Last Commit

5mos ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

9

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Vue Drag & Drop

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

vue-form-builder

npm version GitHub license img img

A simple builder to help you generate a super form for your features/modules/sites,... Easy to use, create, upgrade, maintain,... Why need to code the form when you can use Vue-Form-Builder and render it with some extra steps :D

Advantages:

  • Less code in development (No need to do <form> <div> <input> .... </div> </form> this by your own)
  • Easy to maintain, update your Form in the future.
  • Setup your Form with a super friendly UI/UX.
  • Extensibility (Your custom control, styling,...)
  • Form Validation? I got you fam.
  • Included HTML5 structure, no tricks or cheats.
  • NO MORE JQUERY INCLUDED

Give this repo a ⭐ (star) if you actually like this and might use it for your project :D! Thank you!

Feel free to open an issue if you reach any bugs or issues. Thanks.

Vue Form Builder Documentation

Demo

Supported Browsers

ChromeFirefoxIEOperaSafari
Latest ✔Latest ✔9+ ✔Latest ✔6.1+ ✔

How to install?

NPM / Yarn

npm i v-form-builder --save

Browser

    <link rel="stylesheet" href="v-form-builder.min.css">

    <script src="vue.min.js"></script>
    <script src="v-form-builder.umd.min.js"></script>

CDN

jsDelivr

Latest version (@2.1.0)

<link rel="stylesheet" href="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/gh/sethsandaru/vue-form-builder/dist/v-form-builder.min.css"> 
<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/gh/sethsandaru/vue-form-builder/dist/v-form-builder.umd.min.js"></script>

Installation Note

  • For the best experience, please install the latest version!
  • Version below @v2.0.0 has been deprecated. No maintain & fix bugs. Please use 2.0.0 or above.

Documentation

Main Documentation of Vue-Form-Builder

How to implement for a beginner?

Usage / Use-cases

Some of the use-cases I mentioned

APIs / Extending / Hard-core stuff

Visit Documentation

Dependencies

I carefully watch the dependencies of the Vue Form Builder, from the version 2.0.0 and above. Here is the list:

  • Vue JS (obviously) - But it won't be built together with the final library bundle
  • vuedraggable: From Sortable.JS which is very lightweight and much lighter than JQuery + JQuery UI
  • deep-equal: A simple method to check the Form Configuration
  • Datepicker - LitePicker (Super lightweight, ~5KB): https://wakirin.github.io/Litepicker/
  • DayJS - Parse/Formatting date (2KB): https://day.js.org/en/

See more at: package.json and look at the dependencies

My truly desire: Fewer dependencies as possible and try minimize the size as much as possible.

Release notes

2.1.0

  • Added Tab Section
  • Added Basic Role-based Configuration
  • Added regex Validation
  • Fixed bugs
  • Security updated

2.0.1

  • Added CSS Classes that worked for Material Design (Thanks to @abhimanusharma)
  • Fixed bugs
  • Security updated

2.0.0

  • New structural, new behaviour, everything is new.
  • Less and less ugly code
  • Make the process/development/configuration more simple than previous version.
  • Less dependencies / JQuery totally removed

License

MIT License

Developing the Vue Form Builder

For hard-core developers, of course, you can clone this repository and then getting started with these steps:

  • npm install - obviously
  • npm run serve - this will run the main.ts which is the main web page to see the Vue Form Builder

Then you will know what you can take a look next: configs, components, views,...

Custom Form Builder

I'm always available for Custom Build based on your needs for the Vue Form Builder. You can contact me via:

Supporting the project

You can see the lovely Sponsor button on the top. If you want to contribute a little, send me a coffee is good enough.

Also, please show your love by giving this repository a ⭐ (star). That would lighten up my day.

Copyright © 2018 by Seth Phat aka Phat Tran!

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

sortablejsReorderable drag-and-drop lists for modern browsers and touch devices. No jQuery or framework required.
GitHub Stars
24K
Weekly Downloads
930K
User Rating
4.8/ 5
29
Top Feedback
3Easy to Use
2Great Documentation
2Performant
gridstackBuild interactive dashboards in minutes.
GitHub Stars
4K
Weekly Downloads
63K
User Rating
4.5/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Highly Customizable
1Hard to Use
vdr
vue-drag-resizeVue2 && Vue3 Component for resize and drag elements
GitHub Stars
1K
Weekly Downloads
4K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
vuedraggableVue drag-and-drop component based on Sortable.js
GitHub Stars
17K
Weekly Downloads
562K
User Rating
4.5/ 5
14
Top Feedback
3Great Documentation
2Easy to Use
2Highly Customizable
vdr
vue-draggable-resizableVue2 Component for draggable and resizable elements.
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
24K
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
vdd
vue-drag-dropA lightweight Vue wrapper that abstracts away the wonkier parts of the Drag and Drop Browser API
GitHub Stars
470
Weekly Downloads
14K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
See 34 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial