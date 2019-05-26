File upload component for Vue.js

Installation

Using yarn

yarn add v-file-upload

Using npm

npm i --save v-file-upload

Demo

DEMO

Usage

As component

import Vue from 'vue' import FileUpload from 'v-file-upload' Vue.use(FileUpload)

As service

import { FileUploadService } from 'v-file-upload'

Examples

As component

< template > < file-upload :url = 'url' :thumb-url = 'thumbUrl' :headers = "headers" @ change = "onFileChange" > </ file-upload > </ template > < script > import Vue from 'vue' import FileUpload from 'v-file-upload' Vue.use(FileUpload) export default { data () { return { url : 'http://your-post.url' , headers : { 'access-token' : '<your-token>' }, filesUploaded : [] } }, methods : { thumbUrl (file) { return file.myThumbUrlProperty }, onFileChange (file) { this .fileUploaded = file } } } </ script >

Properties

Name Type Required Default Info url String True Url to POST the files thumb-url Function True Method that should returns the thumb url for the uploaded file accept String False .png,.jpg File input accept filter headers Object False {} Headers for the request. You can pass auth tokens for example btn-label String False Select a file Label for the button btn-uploading-label String False Uploading files Label for the button when the upload is in progress max-size Number False 15728640 //15Mb Max size for the file additional-data Object False {} Additional data for the request unique-id String False '000' Helpful when using more than one instance of the component on the same page

Events

Name Params Info success event: XMLHttpRequest event Triggered after POST success error event: XMLHttpRequest event Triggered after POST error change files: Array of uploaded files Triggered after add or remove a file progress progress: Progress percentage Triggered while the upload is in progress indicating the upload percentage

As service

import { FileUploadService } from 'v-file-upload' export default { data() { return { url : 'http://your-post.url' , headers : { 'access-token' : '<your-token>' } } }, methods : { mySaveMethod(file) { let fileUpload = new FileUploadService( this .url, this .headers, this .onProgress ) fileUpload .upload(file, { doc_id : 1 }) .then( e => { }) .catch( e => { }) }, onProgress(event) { } } }

Development

yarn dist

Author

License

This project is licensed under MIT License