File upload component for Vue.js
yarn add v-file-upload
npm i --save v-file-upload
import Vue from 'vue'
import FileUpload from 'v-file-upload'
Vue.use(FileUpload)
import { FileUploadService } from 'v-file-upload'
<template>
<file-upload :url='url' :thumb-url='thumbUrl' :headers="headers" @change="onFileChange"></file-upload>
</template>
<script>
import Vue from 'vue'
import FileUpload from 'v-file-upload'
Vue.use(FileUpload)
export default {
data () {
return {
url: 'http://your-post.url',
headers: {'access-token': '<your-token>'},
filesUploaded: []
}
},
methods: {
thumbUrl (file) {
return file.myThumbUrlProperty
},
onFileChange (file) {
// Handle files like:
this.fileUploaded = file
}
}
}
</script>
|Name
|Type
|Required
|Default
|Info
|url
|String
|True
|Url to POST the files
|thumb-url
|Function
|True
|Method that should returns the thumb url for the uploaded file
|accept
|String
|False
|.png,.jpg
|File input accept filter
|headers
|Object
|False
|{}
|Headers for the request. You can pass auth tokens for example
|btn-label
|String
|False
|Select a file
|Label for the button
|btn-uploading-label
|String
|False
|Uploading files
|Label for the button when the upload is in progress
|max-size
|Number
|False
|15728640 //15Mb
|Max size for the file
|additional-data
|Object
|False
|{}
|Additional data for the request
|unique-id
|String
|False
|'000'
|Helpful when using more than one instance of the component on the same page
|Name
|Params
|Info
|success
|event: XMLHttpRequest event
|Triggered after POST success
|error
|event: XMLHttpRequest event
|Triggered after POST error
|change
|files: Array of uploaded files
|Triggered after add or remove a file
|progress
|progress: Progress percentage
|Triggered while the upload is in progress indicating the upload percentage
import { FileUploadService } from 'v-file-upload'
export default {
data() {
return {
url: 'http://your-post.url',
headers: { 'access-token': '<your-token>' }
}
},
methods: {
mySaveMethod(file) {
let fileUpload = new FileUploadService(
this.url,
this.headers,
this.onProgress
)
fileUpload
.upload(file, { doc_id: 1 })
.then(e => {
// Handle success
})
.catch(e => {
// Handle error
})
},
onProgress(event) {
// Handdle the progress
}
}
}
yarn dist
This project is licensed under MIT License