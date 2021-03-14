openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
vep

v-emoji-picker

by João Eudes Lima
2.3.3 (see all)

🌟 A Lightweight and customizable package of Emoji Picker in Vue using emojis natives (unicode).

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

12.9K

GitHub Stars

302

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

9

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Average Rating

5.0/51
Read All Reviews
Be the first to give feedback

Readme

V-Emoji-Picker

This simple package using Emojis Natives

npm bundlephobia npm vue2 CodeFactor example: Android

Contents

Installation

yarn add v-emoji-picker

Usage

<template>
  <div id="app">
    <VEmojiPicker @select="selectEmoji" />
  </div>
</template>

<script>
import { VEmojiPicker } from 'v-emoji-picker';

export default {
  name: 'Demo',
  components: {
    VEmojiPicker
  },
  data: () => ({}),
  methods: {
    selectEmoji(emoji) {
      console.log(emoji)
    }
  }
}
</script>

or Global

import Vue from "vue";
import App from "./App.vue";

import VEmojiPicker from 'v-emoji-picker';

Vue.config.productionTip = false;
Vue.use(VEmojiPicker);

new Vue({
  render: h => h(App)
}).$mount("#app");

Props

{
  @Prop({ default: () => [] }) customEmojis!: IEmoji[];
  @Prop({ default: () => [] }) customCategories!: ICategory[];
  @Prop({ default: 15 }) limitFrequently!: number;
  @Prop({ default: 5 }) emojisByRow!: number;
  @Prop({ default: false }) continuousList!: boolean;
  @Prop({ default: 32 }) emojiSize!: number;
  @Prop({ default: true }) emojiWithBorder!: boolean;
  @Prop({ default: true }) showSearch!: boolean;
  @Prop({ default: true }) showCategories!: boolean;
  @Prop({ default: false }) dark!: boolean;
  @Prop({ default: "Peoples" }) initialCategory!: string;
  @Prop({ default: () => [] as ICategory[] }) exceptCategories!: ICategory[];
  @Prop({ default: () => [] as Emoji[] }) exceptEmojis!: IEmoji[];
  @Prop({}) i18n!: Object;
}

Events

{
  select: 'Emit event on Selected Emoji',
  changeCategory: 'Emit event on Change Category'
}

Using custom Emojis

Array of items with Interface IEmoji

interface IEmoji {
  data: string;
  category: string;
  aliases: string[];
}

set in Prop customEmojis

Using custom Categories

Array of items with Interface ICategory

interface ICategory {
  name: string;
  icon: string;
}

set in Prop customCategories

Using SVG

Doc coming soon...

i18n

Set in Prop i18n a object with structure of you custom translation:

  <VEmojiPicker :i18n="i18n" />

const i18n = {
  search: 'Pesquisar...',
  categories: {
    Activity: "Atividades",
    Flags: "Bandeiras",
    Foods: "Comida",
    Frequently: "Frequentes",
    Objects: "Objetos",
    Nature: "Natureza",
    Peoples: "Pessoas",
    Symbols: "Símbolos",
    Places: "Locais"
  }
}

or import from locale/lang/${youLang}

Obs: Default language is en-UK

Structure Emoji

Size

License

FOSSA Status

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
Farhan AkramPakistan1 Rating0 Reviews
December 1, 2020

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial