This simple package using Emojis Natives

Contents

Installation

yarn add v-emoji-picker

Usage

<template> <div id="app"> <VEmojiPicker @select="selectEmoji" /> </div> </template> <script> import { VEmojiPicker } from 'v-emoji-picker'; export default { name: 'Demo', components: { VEmojiPicker }, data: () => ({}), methods: { selectEmoji(emoji) { console.log(emoji) } } } </script>

or Global

import Vue from "vue" ; import App from "./App.vue" ; import VEmojiPicker from 'v-emoji-picker' ; Vue.config.productionTip = false ; Vue.use(VEmojiPicker); new Vue({ render : h => h(App) }).$mount( "#app" );

Props

{ ({ default : () => [] }) customEmojis!: IEmoji[]; ({ default : () => [] }) customCategories!: ICategory[]; ({ default : 15 }) limitFrequently!: number ; ({ default : 5 }) emojisByRow!: number ; ({ default : false }) continuousList!: boolean ; ({ default : 32 }) emojiSize!: number ; ({ default : true }) emojiWithBorder!: boolean ; ({ default : true }) showSearch!: boolean ; ({ default : true }) showCategories!: boolean ; ({ default : false }) dark!: boolean ; ({ default : "Peoples" }) initialCategory!: string ; ({ default : () => [] as ICategory[] }) exceptCategories!: ICategory[]; ({ default : () => [] as Emoji[] }) exceptEmojis!: IEmoji[]; ({}) i18n!: Object ; }

Events

{ select : 'Emit event on Selected Emoji' , changeCategory : 'Emit event on Change Category' }

Using custom Emojis

Array of items with Interface IEmoji

interface IEmoji { data : string; category: string; aliases: string[]; }

set in Prop customEmojis

Using custom Categories

Array of items with Interface ICategory

interface ICategory { name : string; icon: string; }

set in Prop customCategories

Using SVG

Doc coming soon...

i18n

Set in Prop i18n a object with structure of you custom translation:

< VEmojiPicker :i18n = "i18n" />

const i18n = { search : 'Pesquisar...' , categories : { Activity : "Atividades" , Flags : "Bandeiras" , Foods : "Comida" , Frequently : "Frequentes" , Objects : "Objetos" , Nature : "Natureza" , Peoples : "Pessoas" , Symbols : "Símbolos" , Places : "Locais" } }

or import from locale/lang/${youLang}

Obs: Default language is en-UK

Structure Emoji

