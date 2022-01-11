A flexible, highly available district selector for picking provinces, cities and districts of China.
Here is documents
npm install v-distpicker --save
Or
yarn add v-distpicker --save
Register component
Registe global component:
import Distpicker from 'v-distpicker'
Vue.component('v-distpicker', Distpicker)
Registe component:
import VDistpicker from 'v-distpicker'
export default {
components: { VDistpicker }
}
How to use
Basic:
<v-distpicker></v-distpicker>
Default Value:
<v-distpicker province="广东省" city="广州市" area="海珠区"></v-distpicker>
Mobile:
<v-distpicker type="mobile"></v-distpicker>
The plugin is open-sourced software licensed under the MIT license.