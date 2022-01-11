A flexible, highly available district selector for picking provinces, cities and districts of China.

V - Distpicker

Here is documents

Installation

npm install v-distpicker --save

Or

yarn add v-distpicker --save

Usage

Register component

Registe global component:

import Distpicker from 'v-distpicker' Vue.component( 'v-distpicker' , Distpicker)

Registe component:

import VDistpicker from 'v-distpicker' export default { components : { VDistpicker } }

How to use

Basic:

<v-distpicker> </ v-distpicker >

Default Value:

<v-distpicker province= "广东省" city= "广州市" area= "海珠区" > </ v-distpicker >

Mobile:

<v-distpicker type= "mobile" > </ v-distpicker >

License

The plugin is open-sourced software licensed under the MIT license.