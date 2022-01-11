openbase logo
vd

v-distpicker

by Jiajian Chan
1.2.12 (see all)

✨ A flexible, highly available district picker for picking provinces, cities and districts of China.

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.5K

GitHub Stars

942

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

11

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

Powered By Jiajian Chan

A flexible, highly available district selector for picking provinces, cities and districts of China.

V - Distpicker

Here is documents

Installation

npm install v-distpicker --save

Or

yarn add v-distpicker --save

Usage

Register component

Registe global component:

import Distpicker from 'v-distpicker'

Vue.component('v-distpicker', Distpicker)

Registe component:

import VDistpicker from 'v-distpicker'

export default {
  components: { VDistpicker }
}

How to use

Basic:

<v-distpicker></v-distpicker>

Default Value:

<v-distpicker province="广东省" city="广州市" area="海珠区"></v-distpicker>

Mobile:

<v-distpicker type="mobile"></v-distpicker>

Contributors

Thanks

License

The plugin is open-sourced software licensed under the MIT license.

