A simple and clean instructional dialog plugin for Vue2, dialog type including Modal, Alert, Mask and Toast
The jQuery version: bDialog
The icons in alert dialog used are made by Elegant Themes
The control icon, toast icon used are come from IconFont
npm i -S v-dialogs
Include plugin in your
main.js file.
import Vue from 'vue'
import Dialog from 'v-dialogs'
Vue.use(Dialog, {
// global config options...
})
import Profile from './Profile.vue'
this.$dlg.modal(Profile, {
width: 400,
height: 300,
title: 'User Profile',
params: {
userId: 1,
userName: 'Terry Zeng'
},
callback: data => {
this.$dlg.alert(`Received message: ${data}`)
}
})
// alert message
this.$dlg.alert('message')
// alert message with callback
this.$dlg.alert('message', () => { // do somthing })
// alert message with options
this.$dlg.alert('message', { ...options })
// alert message with callaback and options
this.$dlg.alert('message', callback, options)
const key = this.$dlg.mask('Data loading, please hold on a moment...')
// do some stuff
job().then(resp => {
// close mark layer when job done
this.$dlg.close(key)
})
// show message in corner
this.$dlg.toast('message')
// show message with callback
this.$dlg.toast('message', () => { // do somthing })
// show message with options
this.$dlg.toast('message', { ...options })
// show message with callaback and options
this.$dlg.toast('message', callback, options)
