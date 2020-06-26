A simple and clean instructional dialog plugin for Vue2, dialog type including Modal, Alert, Mask and Toast

The Dialog Icon

The icons in alert dialog used are made by Elegant Themes

The control icon, toast icon used are come from IconFont

Installation

npm i -S v-dialogs

Include plugin in your main.js file.

import Vue from 'vue' import Dialog from 'v-dialogs' Vue.use(Dialog, { })

Usage

Modal

import Profile from './Profile.vue' this .$dlg.modal(Profile, { width : 400 , height : 300 , title : 'User Profile' , params : { userId : 1 , userName : 'Terry Zeng' }, callback : data => { this .$dlg.alert( `Received message: ${data} ` ) } })

Alert

this .$dlg.alert( 'message' ) this .$dlg.alert( 'message' , () => { this .$dlg.alert( 'message' , { ...options }) this .$dlg.alert( 'message' , callback, options)

Mask

const key = this .$dlg.mask( 'Data loading, please hold on a moment...' ) job().then( resp => { this .$dlg.close(key) })

Toast

this .$dlg.toast( 'message' ) this .$dlg.toast( 'message' , () => { this .$dlg.toast( 'message' , { ...options }) this .$dlg.toast( 'message' , callback, options)

