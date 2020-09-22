openbase logo
v-debounce

by Hydraheim
0.1.2 (see all)

Vue2 debounce directive for inputs.

Popularity

Downloads/wk

6.1K

GitHub Stars

13

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

v-debounce

Update: Thanks for all the downloads and hope v-debounce is useful in your project(s)! An update to v-debounce is coming™

Debounce directive for Vue2 to debounce input typing. Forked originally from https://github.com/vuejs-tips/v-debounce Updated to include support for IE.

Usage

Template:

Add an input in your template that uses the directive. For example a search field like this:

<input v-model.lazy="term" v-debounce="delay" placeholder="Search for something" />

In your script section, customize delay and keep track of when term changes, which in this case is 1 second after input has stopped.

Script:

<script>
export default {
  name: 'example',
  data () {
    return {
      delay: 1000,
      term: '',
    }
  },
  watch: {
    term () {
      // Do something with search term after it debounced
      console.log(`Search term changed to ${this.term}`)
    }
  },
  directives: {
    debounce
  }
}
</script>

Report issues:

https://github.com/hydraheim/v-debounce/issues

