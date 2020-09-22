Update: Thanks for all the downloads and hope v-debounce is useful in your project(s)! An update to v-debounce is coming™

Debounce directive for Vue2 to debounce input typing. Forked originally from https://github.com/vuejs-tips/v-debounce Updated to include support for IE.

Usage

Template:

Add an input in your template that uses the directive. For example a search field like this:

< input v-model.lazy = "term" v-debounce = "delay" placeholder = "Search for something" />

In your script section, customize delay and keep track of when term changes, which in this case is 1 second after input has stopped.

Script:

< script > export default { name : 'example' , data () { return { delay : 1000 , term : '' , } }, watch : { term () { console .log( `Search term changed to ${ this .term} ` ) } }, directives : { debounce } } </ script >

Report issues:

https://github.com/hydraheim/v-debounce/issues