name string true null Attribute that the DataTable will try to retrieve the value from the data item.

label string true null Attribute that the DataTable will show on the header for the column.

sortable boolean false false Define if that column will be sortable or not. In case the value is true, two arrows will be show on the header.

customElement boolean or string false null If sent a true the DataTable will render a slot with the same name attribute. To customise the slot name, send an string with the whised name

customHeader boolean or string false null If sent a true the DataTable will render a slot with the same name attribute plus :header , example: name:header . To customise the slot name, send an string with the whised name, without need plus :header .

format function false null A function used to format a value in each line of the DataTable's body.

width string false null String used to define column width. Only used when 'tableHeight' props is informed.

__slot:actions string false null Used to create a new column to be used for buttons or any kind of action. You have to inform the slot 'actions' and it will be rendered inside each line. In case you want to use more than one action in the same table, you can inform different IDs for each one, and this ID will be used as the slot ID. The format would be: __slot:actions:myActionID , in this case myActionID is the slot ID