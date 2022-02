Vuetify Currency Field

The Vuetify Currency Field uses Vue Currency Input directive to create a currency component ( <v-currency-field> ) with all features of v-text-field. The component is compatible with vuetify 1.x and 2.x and dynamic binds the props and listeners to v-text-field component.

Lightweight Only ~4 kB bundle size (minified + gzipped).

Read the guide to getting started.