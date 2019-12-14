openbase logo
vcc

v-credit-card

by Afik Deri
1.2.4 (see all)

Beautiful credit card form component for vueJS

Overview

Readme

v-credit-card

Beautiful card form component for VueJS inspired by Adam Quinlan https://codepen.io/quinlo/pen/YONMEa

Installation

npm install --save v-credit-card

usage

Register the component as a plugin and use it globally

import Vue from 'vue';
import VCreditCard from 'v-credit-card';

Vue.component('v-credit-card', VCreditCard);

// usage
<v-credit-card/>

Or, import inside a component

<template>
    <VCreditCard/>
</template>

<script>
import VCreditCard from 'v-credit-card';

export default {
    components: {
        VCreditCard
    }
}
</script>

Styles

You must import the CSS to get all the card styles

import VCreditCard from 'v-credit-card';
import 'v-credit-card/dist/VCreditCard.css';

Available props

propsrequiredoptionsdefaultexplenation
directionnocolumn, rowrowCard and form side-by-side or top to bottom
classNamenoany stringnoneFor any custom design, add your own wrapper class
yearDigitsno2,4 (number)2construct the expiration year (YY or YYYY)
noCardnotrue, falsefalseShow only the form without the credit card image
transnoObjectdefault labelsOverride the default labels with your own

Events

You can listen for the @change event to get an object of all the form fields with their current values

<template>
    <VCreditCard @change="creditInfoChanged"/>
</template>

<script>
import VCreditCard from 'v-credit-card';

export default {
    // ...
    methods: {
        creditInfoChanged(values) {
            console.log('Credit card fields', values); 
        }
    },
    components: {
        VCreditCard
    }
}
</script>

Example: store the form data in your component

This example shows how to have your local data reflect the changes inside the card component.

<template>
    <VCreditCard @change="creditInfoChanged"/>
</template>

<script>
import VCreditCard from 'v-credit-card';

export default {
    data() {
        return {
            name: '',
            cardNumber: '',
            expiration: '',
            security: ''
        };
    },
    methods: {
        creditInfoChanged(values) {
            for (const key in values) {
                this[key] = values[key];
            }
        }
    },
    components: {
        VCreditCard
    }
}
</script>

If you need the card type as well (Visa, Mastercard, etc) you can listen to the @cardChanged event.

<template>
    <VCreditCard @cardChanged="cardChanged"/>
</template>

<script>
import VCreditCard from 'v-credit-card';

export default {
    data() {
        return {
            // ...
            cardName: null
        };
    },
    methods: {
        // ...
        cardChanged(cardName) {
            this.cardName = cardName;
        }
    },
    components: {
        VCreditCard
    }
}
</script>

Translations

If you wish to override the default field labels, you can accomplish that by passing a custom translation object.

<template>
    <VCreditCard :trans="translations"/>
</template>

<script>
import VCreditCard from 'v-credit-card';

const translations = {
    name: {
        label: 'Nombre',
        placeholder: 'Nombre completo'
    },
    card: {
        label: 'Número de tarjeta',
        placeholder: 'Número de tarjeta'
    },
    expiration: {
        label: 'Expiration'
    },
    security: {
        label: 'Código de seguridad',
        placeholder: 'Código'
    }
};

export default {
    data() {
        return {
            translations
        };
    },
    components: {
        VCreditCard
    }
}
</script>

License

MIT © 2018-present

