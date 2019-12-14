Beautiful card form component for VueJS inspired by Adam Quinlan https://codepen.io/quinlo/pen/YONMEa
npm install --save v-credit-card
Register the component as a plugin and use it globally
import Vue from 'vue';
import VCreditCard from 'v-credit-card';
Vue.component('v-credit-card', VCreditCard);
// usage
<v-credit-card/>
Or, import inside a component
<template>
<VCreditCard/>
</template>
<script>
import VCreditCard from 'v-credit-card';
export default {
components: {
VCreditCard
}
}
</script>
You must import the CSS to get all the card styles
import VCreditCard from 'v-credit-card';
import 'v-credit-card/dist/VCreditCard.css';
|props
|required
|options
|default
|explenation
|direction
|no
|column, row
|row
|Card and form side-by-side or top to bottom
|className
|no
|any string
|none
|For any custom design, add your own wrapper class
|yearDigits
|no
|2,4 (number)
|2
|construct the expiration year (YY or YYYY)
|noCard
|no
|true, false
|false
|Show only the form without the credit card image
|trans
|no
|Object
|default labels
|Override the default labels with your own
You can listen for the
@change event to get an object of all the form fields with their current values
<template>
<VCreditCard @change="creditInfoChanged"/>
</template>
<script>
import VCreditCard from 'v-credit-card';
export default {
// ...
methods: {
creditInfoChanged(values) {
console.log('Credit card fields', values);
}
},
components: {
VCreditCard
}
}
</script>
This example shows how to have your local data reflect the changes inside the card component.
<template>
<VCreditCard @change="creditInfoChanged"/>
</template>
<script>
import VCreditCard from 'v-credit-card';
export default {
data() {
return {
name: '',
cardNumber: '',
expiration: '',
security: ''
};
},
methods: {
creditInfoChanged(values) {
for (const key in values) {
this[key] = values[key];
}
}
},
components: {
VCreditCard
}
}
</script>
If you need the card type as well (Visa, Mastercard, etc) you can listen to the
@cardChanged event.
<template>
<VCreditCard @cardChanged="cardChanged"/>
</template>
<script>
import VCreditCard from 'v-credit-card';
export default {
data() {
return {
// ...
cardName: null
};
},
methods: {
// ...
cardChanged(cardName) {
this.cardName = cardName;
}
},
components: {
VCreditCard
}
}
</script>
If you wish to override the default field labels, you can accomplish that by passing a custom translation object.
<template>
<VCreditCard :trans="translations"/>
</template>
<script>
import VCreditCard from 'v-credit-card';
const translations = {
name: {
label: 'Nombre',
placeholder: 'Nombre completo'
},
card: {
label: 'Número de tarjeta',
placeholder: 'Número de tarjeta'
},
expiration: {
label: 'Expiration'
},
security: {
label: 'Código de seguridad',
placeholder: 'Código'
}
};
export default {
data() {
return {
translations
};
},
components: {
VCreditCard
}
}
</script>
MIT © 2018-present