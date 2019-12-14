Beautiful card form component for VueJS inspired by Adam Quinlan https://codepen.io/quinlo/pen/YONMEa

Installation

npm install --save v-credit-card

usage

Register the component as a plugin and use it globally

import Vue from 'vue' ; import VCreditCard from 'v-credit-card' ; Vue.component( 'v-credit-card' , VCreditCard); < v-credit-card />

Or, import inside a component

< template > < VCreditCard /> </ template > < script > import VCreditCard from 'v-credit-card' ; export default { components : { VCreditCard } } </ script >

Styles

You must import the CSS to get all the card styles

import VCreditCard from 'v-credit-card' ; import 'v-credit-card/dist/VCreditCard.css' ;

Available props

props required options default explenation direction no column, row row Card and form side-by-side or top to bottom className no any string none For any custom design, add your own wrapper class yearDigits no 2,4 (number) 2 construct the expiration year (YY or YYYY) noCard no true, false false Show only the form without the credit card image trans no Object default labels Override the default labels with your own

Events

You can listen for the @change event to get an object of all the form fields with their current values

< template > < VCreditCard @ change = "creditInfoChanged" /> </ template > < script > import VCreditCard from 'v-credit-card' ; export default { methods : { creditInfoChanged(values) { console .log( 'Credit card fields' , values); } }, components : { VCreditCard } } </ script >

Example: store the form data in your component

This example shows how to have your local data reflect the changes inside the card component.

< template > < VCreditCard @ change = "creditInfoChanged" /> </ template > < script > import VCreditCard from 'v-credit-card' ; export default { data() { return { name : '' , cardNumber : '' , expiration : '' , security : '' }; }, methods : { creditInfoChanged(values) { for ( const key in values) { this [key] = values[key]; } } }, components : { VCreditCard } } </ script >

If you need the card type as well (Visa, Mastercard, etc) you can listen to the @cardChanged event.

< template > < VCreditCard @ cardChanged = "cardChanged" /> </ template > < script > import VCreditCard from 'v-credit-card' ; export default { data() { return { cardName : null }; }, methods : { cardChanged(cardName) { this .cardName = cardName; } }, components : { VCreditCard } } </ script >

Translations

If you wish to override the default field labels, you can accomplish that by passing a custom translation object.

< template > < VCreditCard :trans = "translations" /> </ template > < script > import VCreditCard from 'v-credit-card' ; const translations = { name : { label : 'Nombre' , placeholder : 'Nombre completo' }, card : { label : 'Número de tarjeta' , placeholder : 'Número de tarjeta' }, expiration : { label : 'Expiration' }, security : { label : 'Código de seguridad' , placeholder : 'Código' } }; export default { data() { return { translations }; }, components : { VCreditCard } } </ script >

License

MIT © 2018-present