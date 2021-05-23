Vue.js Clipboard

Install

npm install --save v-clipboard

import Vue from 'vue' import Clipboard from 'v-clipboard' Vue.use(Clipboard)

Using

When an element that contains v-clipboard directive is clicked, the value of value will be copied into clipboard.

Copying static value (directive should receive actual value):

<button v-clipboard="value"> Copy to clipboard </button>

Copying dynamic value (directive should recieve a function that returns value):

<button v-clipboard="() => value"> Copy to clipboard </button>

Copying anything in your methods:

this .$clipboard(value)

Events

<button v-clipboard="foo" v-clipboard:success="clipboardSuccessHandler" // Success event handler v-clipboard:error="clipboardErrorHandler"> // Error event handler Copy to clipboard </button>

{ methods : { clipboardSuccessHandler ({ value, event }) { console .log( 'success' , value) }, clipboardErrorHandler ({ value, event }) { console .log( 'error' , value) } } }

Compatibility