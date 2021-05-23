npm install --save v-clipboard
import Vue from 'vue'
import Clipboard from 'v-clipboard'
Vue.use(Clipboard)
When an element that contains
v-clipboarddirective is clicked, the value of
valuewill be copied into clipboard.
Copying static value (directive should receive actual value):
<button v-clipboard="value">
Copy to clipboard
</button>
Copying dynamic value (directive should recieve a function that returns value):
<button v-clipboard="() => value">
Copy to clipboard
</button>
Copying anything in your methods:
this.$clipboard(value)
<button v-clipboard="foo"
v-clipboard:success="clipboardSuccessHandler" // Success event handler
v-clipboard:error="clipboardErrorHandler"> // Error event handler
Copy to clipboard
</button>
{
methods: {
clipboardSuccessHandler ({ value, event }) {
console.log('success', value)
},
clipboardErrorHandler ({ value, event }) {
console.log('error', value)
}
}
}