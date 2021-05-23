openbase logo
vc

v-clipboard

by Yev Vlasenko
2.2.3

Vue.js clipboard library (no dependencies, less than 2kb)

Readme

npm version

Vue.js Clipboard

Install

npm install --save v-clipboard

import Vue from 'vue'
import Clipboard from 'v-clipboard'

Vue.use(Clipboard)

Using

When an element that contains v-clipboard directive is clicked, the value of value will be copied into clipboard.

Copying static value (directive should receive actual value):

<button v-clipboard="value">
  Copy to clipboard
</button>

Copying dynamic value (directive should recieve a function that returns value):

<button v-clipboard="() => value">
  Copy to clipboard
</button>

Copying anything in your methods:

this.$clipboard(value)

Events

<button v-clipboard="foo"
        v-clipboard:success="clipboardSuccessHandler" // Success event handler
        v-clipboard:error="clipboardErrorHandler">    // Error event handler
  Copy to clipboard
</button>

{
  methods: {
    clipboardSuccessHandler ({ value, event }) {
      console.log('success', value)
    },

    clipboardErrorHandler ({ value, event }) {
      console.log('error', value)
    }
  }
}

Compatibility

