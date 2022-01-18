Vue directive to react on clicks outside an element without stopping the event propagation. Great for closing dialogues and menus among other things.
$ npm install --save v-click-outside
$ yarn add v-click-outside
import Vue from 'vue'
import vClickOutside from 'v-click-outside'
Vue.use(vClickOutside)
<script>
export default {
data () {
vcoConfig: {
handler: this.handler,
middleware: this.middleware,
events: ['dblclick', 'click'],
// Note: The default value is true, but in case you want to activate / deactivate
// this directive dynamically use this attribute.
isActive: true,
// Note: The default value is true. See "Detecting Iframe Clicks" section
// to understand why this behaviour is behind a flag.
detectIFrame: true,
// Note: The default value is false. Sets the capture option for EventTarget addEventListener method.
// Could be useful if some event's handler calls stopPropagation method preventing event bubbling.
capture: false
}
},
methods: {
onClickOutside (event) {
console.log('Clicked outside. Event: ', event)
},
handler (event) {
console.log('Clicked outside (Using config), middleware returned true :)')
},
// Note: The middleware will be executed if the event was fired outside the element.
// It should have only sync functionality and it should return a boolean to
// define if the handler should be fire or not
middleware (event) {
return event.target.className !== 'modal'
}
}
};
</script>
<template>
<div v-click-outside="onClickOutside"></div>
<div v-click-outside="vcoConfig"></div>
</template>
Or use it as a directive
import vClickOutside from 'v-click-outside'
<script>
export default {
directives: {
clickOutside: vClickOutside.directive
},
methods: {
onClickOutside (event) {
console.log('Clicked outside. Event: ', event)
}
}
};
</script>
<template>
<div v-click-outside="onClickOutside"></div>
</template>
Or use directive‘s hooks programatically
<script>
import vClickOutside from 'v-click-outside'
const { bind, unbind } = vClickOutside.directive
export default {
name: 'RenderlessExample',
mounted() {
const this._el = document.querySelector('data-ref', 'some-uid')
// Note: v-click-outside config or handler needs to be passed to the
// "bind" function 2nd argument as object with a "value" key:
// same as Vue’s directives "binding" format.
// https://vuejs.org/v2/guide/custom-directive.html#Directive-Hook-Arguments
bind(this._el, { value: this.onOutsideClick })
},
beforeDestroy() {
unbind(this._el)
},
methods: {
onClickOutside (event) {
console.log('Clicked outside. Event: ', event)
}
},
render() {
return this.$scopedSlots.default({
// Note: you can't pass vue's $refs (ref attribute) via slot-scope,
// and have this.$refs property populated as it will be
// interpreted as a regular html attribute. Workaround it
// with good old data-attr + querySelector combo.
props: { 'data-ref': 'some-uid' }
})
}
};
</script>
<!-- SomeComponent.vue -->
<template>
<renderless-example v-slot:default="slotScope">
<div v-bind="slotScope.props">
Transparently bound v-click-outside directive via slotScope
</div>
</renderless-example>
</template>
See #220 for details or check-out this demo
To our knowledge, there isn't an idiomatic way to detect a click on a
<iframe> (
HTMLIFrameElement).
Clicks on iframes moves
focus to its contents’
window but don't
bubble up to main
window, therefore not triggering our
document.documentElement listeners. On the other hand, the abovementioned
focus event does trigger a
window.blur event on main
window that we use in conjunction with
document.activeElement to detect if it came from an
<iframe>, and execute the provided
handler.
As with any workaround, this also has its caveats:
iframe via
keyboard navigation also triggers
window.blur consequently the handler - no workaround found ATM;
Because of these reasons, the detection mechansim is behind the
detectIframe flag that you can optionally set to
false if you find it conflicting with your use-case.
Any improvements or suggestions to this are welcomed.
The
notouch modifier is no longer supported, same functionality can be achieved using a middleware function
The HTML
el is not sent in the handler function argument any more. Review this issue for more details.