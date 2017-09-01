A component of Chartist implements by vuejs 2.0

Installation

npm install v-chartist --save

or

bower install vue-chartist --save

Usage

import VueChartist from 'v-chartist' ; new Vue({ components : { 'vue-chartist' : VueChartist }, template : '<vue-chartist :data="data" :options="options" type="Line"></vue-chartist>' , data : function ( ) { return { data : { labels : [ 'Monday' , 'Tuesday' , 'Wednesday' , 'Thursday' , 'Friday' ], series : [ [ 12 , 9 , 7 , 8 , 5 ], [ 2 , 1 , 3.5 , 7 , 3 ], [ 1 , 3 , 4 , 5 , 6 ] ] }, options : { fullWidth : true , chartPadding : { right : 40 } } }; } });

Props

Property Description data the data of chart options the options of chart type the type of chart, default Line listener the listener of chart

See the document of Chartist for detail.

Contribution

First, install dependencies

npm install

Second, setup development environment

npm run dev

License

MIT