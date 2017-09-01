openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
vc

v-chartist

by LinBin
0.1.6 (see all)

A component of Chartist implement by vuejs 2.0

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.9K

GitHub Stars

42

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

0

License

ISC

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

v-chartist

A component of Chartist implements by vuejs 2.0

Installation

npm install v-chartist --save

or

bower install vue-chartist --save

Usage

import VueChartist from 'v-chartist';

new Vue({
    components: {
        'vue-chartist': VueChartist
    },
    template: '<vue-chartist :data="data" :options="options" type="Line"></vue-chartist>',
    data: function () {
        return {
            data: {
                labels: ['Monday', 'Tuesday', 'Wednesday', 'Thursday', 'Friday'],
                series: [
                    [12, 9, 7, 8, 5],
                    [2, 1, 3.5, 7, 3],
                    [1, 3, 4, 5, 6]
                ]
            },
            options: {
                fullWidth: true,
                chartPadding: {
                    right: 40
                }
            }
        };
    }
});

Props

PropertyDescription
datathe data of chart
optionsthe options of chart
typethe type of chart, default Line
listenerthe listener of chart

See the document of Chartist for detail.

Contribution

First, install dependencies

npm install

Second, setup development environment

npm run dev

License

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial