A component of Chartist implements by vuejs 2.0
npm install v-chartist --save
or
bower install vue-chartist --save
import VueChartist from 'v-chartist';
new Vue({
components: {
'vue-chartist': VueChartist
},
template: '<vue-chartist :data="data" :options="options" type="Line"></vue-chartist>',
data: function () {
return {
data: {
labels: ['Monday', 'Tuesday', 'Wednesday', 'Thursday', 'Friday'],
series: [
[12, 9, 7, 8, 5],
[2, 1, 3.5, 7, 3],
[1, 3, 4, 5, 6]
]
},
options: {
fullWidth: true,
chartPadding: {
right: 40
}
}
};
}
});
|Property
|Description
|data
|the data of chart
|options
|the options of chart
|type
|the type of chart, default
Line
|listener
|the listener of chart
See the document of Chartist for detail.
First, install dependencies
npm install
Second, setup development environment
npm run dev
MIT