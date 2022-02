Jesper Bjørn Andersen ● 18 Rating s ● 3 Review s ●

November 4, 2020

Slow Great Documentation Easy to Use Highly Customizable

This package makes date, time and ranges very easy to manage. It's very easy to setup and just works out of the box. Unfortunately, the popover seems a bit slow when it has to be displayed and when you hover on the range picker. I hope to see some optimization on this area in the future.