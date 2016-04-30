AngularJS pressable button with a busy indicator

AngularJS directives allow you to create buttons with a nice ripple effect and "busy" indicator. Inspired by Google material design.

Demos

Installation

Use bower bower install v-button , or download files from the github repo

, or download files from the github repo Reference v-button.css and v-button.js in your index.html file

and in your index.html file Reference the module in your app: angular.module('myApp', [ 'vButton' ])

Usage

app.js

angular.module( 'myApp' , [ 'vButton' ]) .controller( 'MyCtrl' , function ( $scope ) { $scope.isBusy = false ; $scope.buttonClick = function ( ) { $scope.isBusy = !$scope.isBusy; }; });

index.html

< button class = "Button" ng-click = "isBusy = !isBusy" v-busy = "isBusy" v-busy-label = "Please wait" v-pressable > Busy Button </ button >

Result html: (if button is pressed and the isBusy value is equal true )

< button class = "Button is-busy is-pressed" ng-click = "isBusy = !isBusy" v-busy = "isBusy" v-busy-label = "Please wait" v-pressable > < span > Please wait </ span > < v-ripple > </ v-ripple > </ button >

When working with attribute having dynamic values (here we have an example with angular-translate), you may do it like this: