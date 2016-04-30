openbase logo
vb

v-button

by Łukasz Wątroba
1.2.1 (see all)

AngularJS pressable button with a busy indicator.

Popularity

Downloads/wk

13

GitHub Stars

119

Maintenance

Last Commit

6yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Angular Button, Angular Loading Spinner

Readme

AngularJS pressable button with a busy indicator

AngularJS directives allow you to create buttons with a nice ripple effect and "busy" indicator. Inspired by Google material design.

Demos

Installation

  • Use bower bower install v-button, or download files from the github repo
  • Reference v-button.css and v-button.js in your index.html file
  • Reference the module in your app: angular.module('myApp', [ 'vButton' ])

Usage

app.js

angular.module('myApp', ['vButton'])

.controller('MyCtrl', function ($scope) {
  $scope.isBusy = false;

  $scope.buttonClick = function () {
    $scope.isBusy = !$scope.isBusy;
  };
});

index.html

<button class="Button" ng-click="isBusy = !isBusy" v-busy="isBusy" v-busy-label="Please wait" v-pressable>Busy Button</button>

Result html: (if button is pressed and the isBusy value is equal true)

<button class="Button is-busy is-pressed" ng-click="isBusy = !isBusy" v-busy="isBusy" v-busy-label="Please wait" v-pressable>
  <span>Please wait</span>
  <v-ripple></v-ripple>
</button>

When working with attribute having dynamic values (here we have an example with angular-translate), you may do it like this:

<button class="Button" ng-click="isBusy = !isBusy" v-busy="isBusy" v-busy-label="{{'translation_key' | translate}}" v-busy-text="{{'translation_key' | translate}}"  v-pressable><span translate>translation_key</span></button>

