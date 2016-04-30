AngularJS directives allow you to create buttons with a nice ripple effect and "busy" indicator. Inspired by Google material design.
bower install v-button, or download files from the github repo
v-button.css and
v-button.js in your index.html file
angular.module('myApp', [ 'vButton' ])
app.js
angular.module('myApp', ['vButton'])
.controller('MyCtrl', function ($scope) {
$scope.isBusy = false;
$scope.buttonClick = function () {
$scope.isBusy = !$scope.isBusy;
};
});
index.html
<button class="Button" ng-click="isBusy = !isBusy" v-busy="isBusy" v-busy-label="Please wait" v-pressable>Busy Button</button>
Result html: (if button is pressed and the
isBusy value is equal
true)
<button class="Button is-busy is-pressed" ng-click="isBusy = !isBusy" v-busy="isBusy" v-busy-label="Please wait" v-pressable>
<span>Please wait</span>
<v-ripple></v-ripple>
</button>
When working with attribute having dynamic values (here we have an example with angular-translate), you may do it like this:
<button class="Button" ng-click="isBusy = !isBusy" v-busy="isBusy" v-busy-label="{{'translation_key' | translate}}" v-busy-text="{{'translation_key' | translate}}" v-pressable><span translate>translation_key</span></button>