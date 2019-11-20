openbase logo
vbs

v-body-scroll-lock

by pixeldenker
1.1.3 (see all)

A Vue directive to lock the body scroll without stopping the target element from scrolling.

1.2K

GitHub Stars

31

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

9

Package

Dependencies

5

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Vue Scroll

Readme

npm

v-body-scroll-lock

A Vue directive to lock the body from scrolling without stopping the target element from scrolling.
Uses the body-scroll-lock library (https://github.com/willmcpo/body-scroll-lock).
Works on mobile and tablet (iOS, Android) and desktop (Chrome, Firefox, Safari).

Table of Contents

Installation

Yarn

yarn add v-body-scroll-lock

Npm

npm i v-body-scroll-lock --save

Install the Vue plugin

In your main JS file first import this plugin

import VBodyScrollLock from 'v-body-scroll-lock'

Install the plugin

Vue.use(VBodyScrollLock)

How to use

Add v-body-scroll-lock or v-bsl (short version) to the element which you want to keep scrollable.
v-body-scroll-lock and v-bsl take a boolean as an argument like v-body-scroll-lock="modalIsOpen"
If modalIsOpen is true, body scroll lock will be applied to other elements except for the one which has v-body-scroll-lock="modalIsOpen"

Code

For a more deep example checkout App.vue in /src/App.vue.

<template>
    <div 
         v-body-scroll-lock="modalIsOpen"  
         v-show="modalIsOpen" 
         class="modal"
    >
         <p>This is a modal! I am scrollable while the body is not!</p>
         <button @click="closeModal">Close modal</button>
    </div>
</template>

<script>
export default {
    name: 'modal',
    data() {
        return {
            modalIsOpen: false,   
        }
    },
    methods: {
        closeModal() {
            this.$set(this, 'modalIsOpen', false)
        },
        openModal() {
            this.$set(this, 'modalIsOpen', true)
        }
    }
}
</script>

Options

reserveScrollBarGap

Reserves the width of the scrollbar and prevents the unpleasant flickering effect that can occur when locking the body scroll.
More info here.

To enable the reserveScrollBarGap option add :reserve-scroll-bar-gap after v-body-scroll-lock or v-bsl.
Example: v-body-scroll-lock:reserve-scroll-bar-gap="modalIsOpen".

Issues

Issues can be created on the issues page.

Contributing

To contribute, please make a pull request.

