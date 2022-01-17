Vue directive to blur an element dynamically. Useful to partially hide elements, use it with a spinner when content is not ready among other things.
$ npm install --save v-blur
$ yarn add v-blur
The binding value can be a Boolean or an Object. If a Boolean is provided, the directive uses default values for opacity, filter and transition. To use a custom configuration, an object with these attributes plus
isBlurred (To determine when to apply these styles) can be provided.
|option
|default
|type
|isBlurred
|false
|boolean
|opacity
|0.5
|number
|filter
|'blur(1.5px)'
|string
|transition
|'all .2s linear'
|string
import Vue from 'vue'
import vBlur from 'v-blur'
Vue.use(vBlur)
// Alternatively an options object can be used to set defaults. All of these
// options are not required, example:
// Vue.use(vBlur, {
// opacity: 0.2,
// filter: 'blur(1.2px)',
// transition: 'all .3s linear'
// })
<script>
export default {
data () {
return {
// Example 1:
// Activate and deactivate blur directive using defaults values
// provided in the Vue.use instantiation or by the library.
isBlurred: true,
// Example 2:
// Activate and deactivate blur directive providing a local
// configuration object.
blurConfig: {
isBlurred: false,
opacity: 0.3,
filter: 'blur(1.2px)',
transition: 'all .3s linear'
}
}
}
}
};
</script>
<template>
<!-- Example 1 using just a boolean (Uses default values) -->
<div v-blur="isBlurred"></div>
<!-- Example 2 using an object (Uses config values) -->
<div v-blur="blurConfig"></div>
</template>