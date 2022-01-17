Vue directive to blur an element dynamically. Useful to partially hide elements, use it with a spinner when content is not ready among other things.

Install

$ npm install --save v-blur

$ yarn add v-blur

Binding value

The binding value can be a Boolean or an Object. If a Boolean is provided, the directive uses default values for opacity, filter and transition. To use a custom configuration, an object with these attributes plus isBlurred (To determine when to apply these styles) can be provided.

Binding object attributes

option default type isBlurred false boolean opacity 0.5 number filter 'blur(1.5px)' string transition 'all .2s linear' string

Use

import Vue from 'vue' import vBlur from 'v-blur' Vue.use(vBlur)

<script> export default { data () { return { isBlurred : true , blurConfig : { isBlurred : false , opacity : 0.3 , filter : 'blur(1.2px)' , transition : 'all .3s linear' } } } } }; </ script > < template > < div v-blur = "isBlurred" > </ div > < div v-blur = "blurConfig" > </ div > </ template >

Example

License

MIT License

