v-animate-css
The easiest to implement Vue directive for Animate.css
NPM
npm install v-animate-css --save
Yarn
yarn add v-animate-css
CDN
https://unpkg.com/v-animate-css/dist/v-animate-css.js
import Vue from 'vue';
import VAnimateCss from 'v-animate-css';
Vue.use(VAnimateCss);
<script src="https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/vue/2.4.4/vue.js"></script>
<script src="https://unpkg.com/v-animate-css/dist/v-animate-css.js"></script>
<script>
Vue.use(VAnimateCss.default);
</script>
