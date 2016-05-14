openbase logo
va

v-accordion

by Łukasz Wątroba
1.6.0

Multi-level accordion component for AngularJS.

Readme

AngularJS multi-level accordion

  • Allows for a nested structure
  • Works with (or without) ng-repeat
  • Allows multiple sections to be open at once

Examples

Usage

  • If you use bower or npm, just bower/npm install v-accordion. If not, download files from the github repo.

  • Include angular.js, angular-animate.js, v-accordion.js, and v-accordion.css:

    <link href="v-accordion.css" rel="stylesheet" />

<script src="angular.js"></script>
<script src="angular-animate.js"></script>

<script src="v-accordion.js"></script>

  • Add vAccordion and ngAnimate as dependencies to your application module:

    angular.module('myApp', ['vAccordion', 'ngAnimate']);

  • Put the following markup in your template:

    <!-- add `multiple` attribute to allow multiple sections to open at once -->
<v-accordion class="vAccordion--default" multiple>

  <!-- add expanded attribute to open the section -->
  <v-pane expanded>
    <v-pane-header>
      Pane header #1
    </v-pane-header>

    <v-pane-content>
      Pane content #1
    </v-pane-content>
  </v-pane>

  <v-pane disabled>
    <v-pane-header>
      Pane header #2
    </v-pane-header>

    <v-pane-content>
      Pane content #2
    </v-pane-content>
  </v-pane>

</v-accordion>

  • You can also use v-accordion with ng-repeat:

    <v-accordion class="vAccordion--default">

  <v-pane ng-repeat="pane in panes" expanded="pane.isExpanded">
    <v-pane-header>
      {{ ::pane.header }}
    </v-pane-header>

    <v-pane-content>
      {{ ::pane.content }}

      <!-- accordions can be nested :) -->
      <v-accordion ng-if="pane.subpanes">
        <v-pane ng-repeat="subpane in pane.subpanes" ng-disabled="subpane.isDisabled">
          <v-pane-header>
            {{ ::subpane.header }}
          </v-pane-header>
          <v-pane-content>
            {{ ::subpane.content }}
          </v-pane-content>
        </v-pane>
      </v-accordion>
    </v-pane-content>
  </v-pane>

</v-accordion>

API

Control

Add control attribute and use the following methods to control vAccordion from it's parent scope:

  • toggle(indexOrId)
  • expand(indexOrId)
  • collapse(indexOrId)
  • expandAll()
  • collapseAll()
  • hasExpandedPane()
<v-accordion id="my-accordion" multiple control="accordion">

  <v-pane id="{{ pane.id }}" ng-repeat="pane in panes">
    <v-pane-header>
      {{ ::pane.header }}
    </v-pane-header>

    <v-pane-content>
      {{ ::pane.content }}
    </v-pane-content>
  </v-pane>

</v-accordion>

<button ng-click="accordion.toggle(0)">Toggle first pane</button>
<button ng-click="accordion.expandAll()">Expand all</button>
<button ng-click="accordion.collapseAll()">Collapse all</button>

$scope.$on('my-accordion:onReady', function () {
  var firstPane = $scope.panes[0];
  $scope.accordion.toggle(firstPane.id);
});

Scope

$accordion and $pane properties allows you to control the directive from it's transcluded scope.

$accordion
  • toggle(indexOrId)
  • expand(indexOrId)
  • collapse(indexOrId)
  • expandAll()
  • collapseAll()
  • hasExpandedPane()
  • id
$pane
  • toggle()
  • expand()
  • collapse()
  • isExpanded()
  • id
<v-accordion multiple>

  <v-pane ng-repeat="pane in panes">
    <!-- here's how you can create a custom toggle button -->
    <v-pane-header inactive>
      {{ ::pane.header }}
      <button ng-click="$pane.toggle()">Toggle me</button>
    </v-pane-header>

    <v-pane-content>
      {{ ::pane.content }}
    </v-pane-content>
  </v-pane>

  <button ng-click="$accordion.expandAll()">Expand all</button>

</v-accordion>

Events

The directive emits the following events:

  • vAccordion:onReady or yourAccordionId:onReady
  • vAccordion:onExpand or yourAccordionId:onExpand
  • vAccordion:onExpandAnimationEnd or yourAccordionId:onExpandAnimationEnd
  • vAccordion:onCollapse or yourAccordionId:onCollapse
  • vAccordion:onCollapseAnimationEnd or yourAccordionId:onCollapseAnimationEnd

Callbacks

Use these callbacks to get the expanded/collapsed pane index and id:

<v-accordion onexpand="expandCallback(index, id)" oncollapse="collapseCallback(index, id)">

  <v-pane id="{{ ::pane.id }}" ng-repeat="pane in panes">
    <v-pane-header>
      {{ ::pane.header }}
    </v-pane-header>

    <v-pane-content>
      {{ ::pane.content }}
    </v-pane-content>
  </v-pane>

</v-accordion>

$scope.expandCallback = function (index, id) {
  console.log('expanded pane:', index, id);
};

$scope.collapseCallback = function (index, id) {
  console.log('collapsed pane:', index, id);
};

Configuration

Module

To change the default animation duration, inject accordionConfig provider in your app config:

angular
  .module('myApp', ['vAccordion'])
  .config(function (accordionConfig) {
    accordionConfig.expandAnimationDuration = 0.5;
  });

SCSS

If you are using SASS, you can import vAccordion.scss file and override the following variables:

$v-accordion-default-theme:         true !default;

$v-accordion-spacing:               20px !default;

$v-pane-border-color:               #D8D8D8 !default;
$v-pane-expanded-border-color:      #2196F3 !default;
$v-pane-icon-color:                 #2196F3 !default;
$v-pane-hover-color:                #2196F3 !default;

$v-pane-disabled-opacity:           0.6   !default;

$v-pane-expand-animation-duration:  0.5s  !default;
$v-pane-hover-animation-duration:   0.25s !default;

Accessibility

vAccordion manages keyboard focus and adds some common aria-* attributes. BUT you should additionally place the aria-controls and aria-labelledby as follows:

<v-accordion>

  <v-pane ng-repeat="pane in panes">
    <v-pane-header id="{{ ::pane.id }}-header" aria-controls="{{ ::pane.id }}-content">
      {{ ::pane.header }}
    </v-pane-header>

    <v-pane-content id="{{ ::pane.id }}-content" aria-labelledby="{{ ::pane.id }}-header">
      {{ ::pane.content }}
    </v-pane-content>
  </v-pane>

</v-accordion>

