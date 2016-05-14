AngularJS multi-level accordion

Allows for a nested structure

Works with (or without) ng-repeat

Allows multiple sections to be open at once

Examples

Usage

If you use bower or npm, just bower/npm install v-accordion . If not, download files from the github repo.

Include angular.js , angular-animate.js , v-accordion.js , and v-accordion.css : < link href = "v-accordion.css" rel = "stylesheet" /> < script src = "angular.js" > </ script > < script src = "angular-animate.js" > </ script > < script src = "v-accordion.js" > </ script >

Add vAccordion and ngAnimate as dependencies to your application module: angular.module( 'myApp' , [ 'vAccordion' , 'ngAnimate' ]);

Put the following markup in your template: < v-accordion class = "vAccordion--default" multiple > < v-pane expanded > < v-pane-header > Pane header #1 </ v-pane-header > < v-pane-content > Pane content #1 </ v-pane-content > </ v-pane > < v-pane disabled > < v-pane-header > Pane header #2 </ v-pane-header > < v-pane-content > Pane content #2 </ v-pane-content > </ v-pane > </ v-accordion >

You can also use v-accordion with ng-repeat : < v-accordion class = "vAccordion--default" > < v-pane ng-repeat = "pane in panes" expanded = "pane.isExpanded" > < v-pane-header > {{ ::pane.header }} </ v-pane-header > < v-pane-content > {{ ::pane.content }} < v-accordion ng-if = "pane.subpanes" > < v-pane ng-repeat = "subpane in pane.subpanes" ng-disabled = "subpane.isDisabled" > < v-pane-header > {{ ::subpane.header }} </ v-pane-header > < v-pane-content > {{ ::subpane.content }} </ v-pane-content > </ v-pane > </ v-accordion > </ v-pane-content > </ v-pane > </ v-accordion >

API

Control

Add control attribute and use the following methods to control vAccordion from it's parent scope:

toggle(indexOrId)

expand(indexOrId)

collapse(indexOrId)

expandAll()

collapseAll()

hasExpandedPane()

< v-accordion id = "my-accordion" multiple control = "accordion" > < v-pane id = "{{ pane.id }}" ng-repeat = "pane in panes" > < v-pane-header > {{ ::pane.header }} </ v-pane-header > < v-pane-content > {{ ::pane.content }} </ v-pane-content > </ v-pane > </ v-accordion > < button ng-click = "accordion.toggle(0)" > Toggle first pane </ button > < button ng-click = "accordion.expandAll()" > Expand all </ button > < button ng-click = "accordion.collapseAll()" > Collapse all </ button >

$scope.$on( 'my-accordion:onReady' , function ( ) { var firstPane = $scope.panes[ 0 ]; $scope.accordion.toggle(firstPane.id); });

Scope

$accordion and $pane properties allows you to control the directive from it's transcluded scope.

toggle(indexOrId)

expand(indexOrId)

collapse(indexOrId)

expandAll()

collapseAll()

hasExpandedPane()

id

toggle()

expand()

collapse()

isExpanded()

id

< v-accordion multiple > < v-pane ng-repeat = "pane in panes" > < v-pane-header inactive > {{ ::pane.header }} < button ng-click = "$pane.toggle()" > Toggle me </ button > </ v-pane-header > < v-pane-content > {{ ::pane.content }} </ v-pane-content > </ v-pane > < button ng-click = "$accordion.expandAll()" > Expand all </ button > </ v-accordion >

Events

The directive emits the following events:

vAccordion:onReady or yourAccordionId:onReady

or vAccordion:onExpand or yourAccordionId:onExpand

or vAccordion:onExpandAnimationEnd or yourAccordionId:onExpandAnimationEnd

or vAccordion:onCollapse or yourAccordionId:onCollapse

or vAccordion:onCollapseAnimationEnd or yourAccordionId:onCollapseAnimationEnd

Callbacks

Use these callbacks to get the expanded/collapsed pane index and id:

< v-accordion onexpand = "expandCallback(index, id)" oncollapse = "collapseCallback(index, id)" > < v-pane id = "{{ ::pane.id }}" ng-repeat = "pane in panes" > < v-pane-header > {{ ::pane.header }} </ v-pane-header > < v-pane-content > {{ ::pane.content }} </ v-pane-content > </ v-pane > </ v-accordion >

$scope.expandCallback = function ( index, id ) { console .log( 'expanded pane:' , index, id); }; $scope.collapseCallback = function ( index, id ) { console .log( 'collapsed pane:' , index, id); };

Configuration

Module

To change the default animation duration, inject accordionConfig provider in your app config:

angular .module( 'myApp' , [ 'vAccordion' ]) .config( function ( accordionConfig ) { accordionConfig.expandAnimationDuration = 0.5 ; });

SCSS

If you are using SASS, you can import vAccordion.scss file and override the following variables:

$v-accordion-default-theme : true !default; $v-accordion-spacing : 20px !default; $v-pane-border-color : #D8D8D8 !default; $v-pane-expanded-border-color : #2196F3 !default; $v-pane-icon-color : #2196F3 !default; $v-pane-hover-color : #2196F3 !default; $v-pane-disabled-opacity : 0.6 !default; $v-pane-expand-animation-duration : 0.5s !default; $v-pane-hover-animation-duration : 0.25s !default;

Accessibility

vAccordion manages keyboard focus and adds some common aria-* attributes. BUT you should additionally place the aria-controls and aria-labelledby as follows: