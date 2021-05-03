An utility library for collecting user-centric performance metrics.

Usage

npm install uxm@next

Collect user-centric metrics and send data to your API (1.5Kb):

import { collectMetrics, createApiReporter, getDeviceInfo } from 'uxm' const report = createApiReporter( '/api/collect' , { initial : getDeviceInfo() }) collectMetrics([ 'fcp' , 'lcp' , 'fid' , 'cls' ], ({ metricType, value }) => { report({ [metricType]: value }) })

At the end of the session (on visibilitychange event), your API receives a POST request (using sendBeacon ) with data for core UX metrics and a device information, like:

{ "fcp" : 1409 , "fid" : 64 , "lcp" : 2690 , "cls" : 0.025 , "url" : "https://example.com/" , "memory" : 8 , "cpus" : 2 , "connection" : { "effectiveType" : "4g" , "rtt" : 150 , "downlink" : 4.25 } }

Explore examples for building a robust real-user monitoring (RUM) logic. Size of each example is controlled using size-limit.

Report FCP and FID to Google Analytics (0.7 KB) Use Google Analytics as a free RUM service, and report user-centric performance metrics. Learn more about using Google Analytics for site speed monitoring. google-analytics-reporter.js : import { collectFcp, collectFid } from 'uxm' collectFcp(reportToGoogleAnalytics) collectFid(reportToGoogleAnalytics) function reportToGoogleAnalytics ( metric ) { ga( 'send' , 'event' , { eventCategory : 'Performance Metrics' , eventAction : 'track' , [metric.metricType]: metric.value, }) }

Measure React view render performance (0.65 KB) A react-hook example that measures rendering performance and creates a custom user-timing measure. react-use-time-hook.js : import { time, timeEndPaint } from 'uxm' export function App ( ) { useTime( 'render:app' ) return 'Hello from React' } function useTime ( label ) { time(label) useEffect( () => timeEndPaint(label), []) }

Build a custom layout-shift metric for SPA (0.8 KB) Layout Instability is a flexible API that allows building custom metrics on top — like, measuring cumulative layout shift per view, not the whole session. custom-layout-shift.js : import { observeEntries } from 'uxm' import { observeHistory } from 'uxm/experimental' let views = [] let cls = 0 observeEntries( 'layout-shift' , (layoutShiftEntries) => { layoutShiftEntries.forEach( ( e ) => { if (!e.hadRecentInput) cls += e.value }) }) observeHistory( ( e ) => { views.push({ url : e.prevUrl, cls }) cls = 0 })

Collect CrUX-like metrics (1.6Kb) Chrome UX Report (CrUX) is a great way to see how real-world Chrome users experience the speed of your website. But for privacy reasons, CrUX aggregates data only per origin. This script collects detailed crux-like analytics on the URL level. crux-metrics.js : import { getDeviceInfo, collectLoad, collectFcp, collectLcp, collectFid, collectCls, onVisibilityChange } from 'uxm' const { connection, url } = getDeviceInfo() const metrics = { url, effectiveConnectionType : connection.effectiveType } collectLoad( ( { value: load, detail: { domContentLoaded, timeToFirstByte } } ) => { metrics.timeToFirstByte = timeToFirstByte metrics.domContentLoaded = domContentLoaded metrics.load = load }) collectFcp( ( { value } ) => (metrics.firstContentfulPaint = value)) collectLcp( ( { value } ) => (metrics.largestContentfulPaint = value)) collectFid( ( { value } ) => (metrics.firstInputDelay = value)) collectCls( ( { value } ) => (metrics.cumulativeLayoutShift = value)) onVisibilityChange( () => { console .log(metrics) }, 1 )

API

Metrics

Metrics are the core of uxm ( uxm is a 3-letter acronym that stands for User eXperience Metrics).

It focuses on metrics, that captures a user experience, instead of measuring technical details, that are easy to manipulate. This metrics are more representetive for a user, and the final purpose of a good frontend is to create a delightful user experience.

Each metric follows the structure:

metricType <[string]> - a metric acronym, ex: lcp , fid , or cls .

<[string]> - a metric acronym, ex: , , or . value <number> - a numeric value of a metric, ex: 1804 for lcp , 4 for fid , or 0.129 for cls .

<number> - a numeric value of a metric, ex: for , for , or for . detail <object> - an extra detail specific for an each metric, like elementSelector for lcp , event name for fid , or totalEntries for cls .

with an exception for collectLoad (it does not have a 3-letters acronym, and considered a legacy.) Use a per-metric function for more granular control of the callback behavior and saving a bundle size.

This metrics are only available in Chromium-based browsers (Chrome, Edge, Opera).

The best way to understand a metric is to read web.dev/metrics and check the source.

metrics <array<[string]|object>>

<array<[string]|object>> callback <function>

The method is a shortcut for calling collectFcp , collectFid , collectLcp , and collectCls .

import { collectMetrics } from 'uxm' const report = createApiReporter( '/api/collect' ) collectMetrics([ 'fcp' , 'fid' ], (metric) => { report({ [metric.metricType]: metric.value }) }) collectMetrics([{ type : 'lcp' , maxTimeout : 1000 }], (metric) => { report({ lcp : metric.value }) })

callback <function> a callback with FcpMetric: metricType < "fcp" > value <number> a time when the user can see anything on the screen – a fast FCP helps reassure the user that something is happening .

<function> a callback with FcpMetric:

Collect First Contentful Paint (FCP) using paint entries.

callback <function> a callback with FidMetric : metricType < "fid" > value <number> detail <object> name <[string]> duration <number> startTime <number> processingStart <number> processingEnd <number>

<function> a callback with :

import { collectFid } from 'uxm' collectFid( ( metric ) => { console .log(metric) })

callback <function> a callback with LcpMetric : metricType < "lcp" > value <number> a time when the page's main content has likely loaded – a fast LCP helps reassure the user that the page is useful . detail <object> elementSelector <[string]> CSS selector of an element, that is triggered the most significant paint size <number> size ( height x width ) of the largest element

<function> a callback with : options <object> (Optional) maxTimeout <number> The longest delay between largest-contentful-paint entries to consider the LCP. Defaults to 10000 ms.

<object> (Optional)

Collect Largest Contentful Paint (LCP) using largest-contentful-paint entries. A callback triggers when a user interacts with a page, or after maxTimeout between entries, or on "visibilitychange" event.

import { collectLcp } from 'uxm' collectLcp( ( metric ) => { console .log(metric) })

callback <function> a callback with ClsMetric : metricType < "cls" > value <number> detail <object> totalEntries <number> sessionDuration <number>

<function> a callback with :

import { collectCls } from 'uxm' collectCls( ( metric ) => { console .log(metric) }, { maxTimeout : 1000 } )

callback <function> a callback with ClsMetric : metricType < "load" > value <number> detail <object> timeToFirstByte <number> domContentLoaded <number>

<function> a callback with :

import { collectLoad } from 'uxm' collectLoad( ( { value: load, detail: { domContentLoaded, timeToFirstByte } } ) => { console .log({ timeToFirstByte, domContentLoaded, load }) })

Performance Observer

Reporter

User Timing

Device Info

Experimental ( alpha )

Credits

