🔐 Optimized security

Being meticulously optimized for speed and memory footprint, µWebSockets is fast enough to do encrypted TLS 1.3 messaging quicker than most alternative servers can do even unencrypted, cleartext messaging3.

Furthermore, we partake in Google's OSS-Fuzz with a ~95% daily fuzzing coverage4 with no sanitizer issues. LGTM scores us flawless A+ from having zero CodeQL alerts and we compile with pedantic warning levels.

▶️ Rapid scripting

µWebSockets is written entirely in C & C++ but has a seamless integration for Node.js backends. This allows for rapid scripting of powerful apps, using widespread competence. See µWebSockets.js.

⚔️ Battle proven

We've been fully standards compliant with a perfect Autobahn|Testsuite score since 20162. µWebSockets powers many of the biggest crypto exchanges in the world, handling trade volumes of multiple billions of USD every day. If you trade crypto, chances are you do so via µWebSockets.

🔋 Batteries included

Designed around a convenient URL router with wildcard & parameter support - paired with efficient pub/sub features inspired by MQTT. µWebSockets should be the obvious, complete starting point for any real-time web project with high demands.

Start building your Http & WebSocket apps in a swift; read the user manual and see examples. You can browse our TypeDoc for a quick overview.

uWS::SSLApp({ .cert_file_name = "cert.pem" , .key_file_name = "key.pem" }). get ( "/hello" , []( auto *res, auto *req) { res->writeHeader( "Content-Type" , "text/html; charset=utf-8" )-> end ( "Hello HTTP!" ); }).ws<UserData>( "/*" , { . open = []( auto *ws) { ws->subscribe( "sensors/+/house" ); }, .message = []( auto *ws, std ::string_view message, uWS::OpCode opCode) { ws->send(message, opCode); } }). listen ( 9001 , []( auto *listenSocket) { if (listenSocket) { std :: cout << "Listening on port " << 9001 << std :: endl ; } }). run ();

💼 Commercially supported

uNetworking AB is a Swedish consulting & contracting company dealing with anything related to µWebSockets; development, support and customer success.

Don't hesitate sending a mail if you're building something large, in need of advice or having other business inquiries in mind. We'll figure out what's best for both parties and make sure you're not stepping into one of the many common pitfalls.

Special thanks to BitMEX, Bitfinex, Google, Coinbase, Bitwyre and deepstreamHub for allowing the project itself to thrive on GitHub since 2016 - this project would not be possible without these beautiful companies.

🔧 Customizable architecture

µWebSockets builds on µSockets, a foundation library implementing eventing, networking and cryptography in three different layers. Every layer has multiple implementations and you control the compiled composition with flags. There are currently five event-loop integrations; libuv, ASIO, GCD and raw epoll/kqueue.

In a nutshell:

WITH_WOLFSSL=1 WITH_LIBUV=1 make examples builds examples utilizing WolfSSL and libuv

builds examples utilizing WolfSSL and libuv WITH_OPENSSL=1 make examples builds examples utilizing OpenSSL and the native kernel

See µSockets for an up-to-date list of flags and a more detailed explanation.

🤝 Permissively licensed

Intellectual property, all rights reserved.

Where such explicit notice is given, source code is licensed Apache License 2.0 which is a permissive OSI-approved license with very few limitations. Modified "forks" should be of nothing but licensed source code, and be made available under another product name. If you're uncertain about any of this, please ask before assuming.