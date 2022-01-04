async/
await tests
$ npm install --save-dev uvu
Check out
/examples for a list of working demos!
// tests/demo.js
import { test } from 'uvu';
import * as assert from 'uvu/assert';
test('Math.sqrt()', () => {
assert.is(Math.sqrt(4), 2);
assert.is(Math.sqrt(144), 12);
assert.is(Math.sqrt(2), Math.SQRT2);
});
test('JSON', () => {
const input = {
foo: 'hello',
bar: 'world'
};
const output = JSON.stringify(input);
assert.snapshot(output, `{"foo":"hello","bar":"world"}`);
assert.equal(JSON.parse(output), input, 'matches original');
});
test.run();
Then execute this test file:
# via `uvu` cli, for all `/tests/**` files
$ uvu -r esm tests
# via `node` directly, for file isolation
$ node -r esm tests/demo.js
Note: The
-r esm is for legacy Node.js versions. Learn More
The
uvu/assert module is completely optional.
In fact, you may use any assertion library, including Node's native
assert module! This works because
uvu relies on thrown Errors to detect failures. Implicitly, this also means that any uncaught exceptions and/or unhandled
Promise rejections will result in a failure, which is what you want!
uvu
The main entry from which you will import the
test or
suite methods.
uvu/assert
A collection of assertion methods to use within your tests. Please note that:
via the
/benchdirectory with Node v10.21.0
Below you'll find each test runner with two timing values:
took ___ value is the total process execution time – from startup to termination
(___)) is the self-reported execution time, if known
Each test runner's
stdout is printed to the console to verify all assertions pass.
Said output is excluded below for brevity.
~> "ava" took 594ms ( ??? )
~> "jest" took 962ms (356 ms)
~> "mocha" took 209ms ( 4 ms)
~> "tape" took 122ms ( ??? )
~> "uvu" took 72ms ( 1.3ms)
Does what it says! In comparison to AVA and Jest, it's lighter and faster. And you can still do everything you can do with other test runners. It also allows writing tests directly in TypeScript. And can quickly generate coverage reports via the c8 lib.