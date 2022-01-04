uvu is an extremely fast and lightweight test runner for Node.js and the browser

Ultimate Velocity, Unleashed



Features

Super lightweight

Extremely performant

Individually executable test files

Supports async / await tests

/ tests Supports native ES Modules

Browser-Compatible

Familiar API

Install

$ npm install

Usage

Check out /examples for a list of working demos!

import { test } from 'uvu' ; import * as assert from 'uvu/assert' ; test( 'Math.sqrt()' , () => { assert.is( Math .sqrt( 4 ), 2 ); assert.is( Math .sqrt( 144 ), 12 ); assert.is( Math .sqrt( 2 ), Math .SQRT2); }); test( 'JSON' , () => { const input = { foo : 'hello' , bar : 'world' }; const output = JSON .stringify(input); assert.snapshot(output, `{"foo":"hello","bar":"world"}` ); assert.equal( JSON .parse(output), input, 'matches original' ); }); test.run();

Then execute this test file:

$ uvu -r esm tests $ node -r esm tests/demo.js

Note: The -r esm is for legacy Node.js versions. Learn More

Assertions

The uvu/assert module is completely optional.

In fact, you may use any assertion library, including Node's native assert module! This works because uvu relies on thrown Errors to detect failures. Implicitly, this also means that any uncaught exceptions and/or unhandled Promise rejections will result in a failure, which is what you want!

API

Module: uvu

The main entry from which you will import the test or suite methods.

A collection of assertion methods to use within your tests. Please note that:

these are browser compatible

these are completely optional

Benchmarks

via the /bench directory with Node v10.21.0

Below you'll find each test runner with two timing values:

the took ___ value is the total process execution time – from startup to termination

value is the total process execution time – from startup to termination the parenthesis value ( (___) ) is the self-reported execution time, if known

Each test runner's stdout is printed to the console to verify all assertions pass.

Said output is excluded below for brevity.

~> "ava" took 594ms ( ??? ) ~> "jest" took 962ms (356 ms) ~> "mocha" took 209ms ( 4 ms) ~> "tape" took 122ms ( ??? ) ~> "uvu" took 72ms ( 1.3ms)

License

MIT © Luke Edwards