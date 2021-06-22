Module that exposes an event emitter to send data across contexts (VM in Node.js and Web Workers in browser).
UVM can be installed using NPM or directly from the git repository within your NodeJS projects. If installing from NPM, the following command installs the module and saves in your
package.json
$ npm install uvm --save
let uvm = require('uvm'),
context;
context = uvm.spawn({
bootCode: `
bridge.on('loopback', function (data) {
bridge.dispatch('loopback', data + ' World!');
});
`
});
context.on('loopback', function (data) {
console.log(data); // Hello World!
});
context.dispatch('loopback', 'Hello');