openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

uvm

by postmanlabs
2.0.2 (see all)

Universal Virtual Machine for Node and Browser

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

389K

GitHub Stars

23

Maintenance

Last Commit

8mos ago

Contributors

25

Package

Dependencies

1

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Average Rating

5.0/51
Read All Reviews
Be the first to give feedback

Readme

UVM Build Status codecov

Module that exposes an event emitter to send data across contexts (VM in Node.js and Web Workers in browser).

Installation

UVM can be installed using NPM or directly from the git repository within your NodeJS projects. If installing from NPM, the following command installs the module and saves in your package.json

$ npm install uvm --save

Usage

let uvm = require('uvm'),
    context;

context = uvm.spawn({
    bootCode: `
        bridge.on('loopback', function (data) {
            bridge.dispatch('loopback', data + ' World!');
        });
    `
});

context.on('loopback', function (data) {
    console.log(data); // Hello World!
});

context.dispatch('loopback', 'Hello');

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
Udit VasuPlanet C-5311 Ratings0 Reviews
Astronomer @postmanlabs
November 13, 2020

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial