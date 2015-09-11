openbase logo
uvd

uvdom

by Giulio Canti
0.1.3 (see all)

Universal Virtual DOM

Readme

This library defines a universal representation for a virtual DOM which can be later compiled into several targets like React.js.

UVDOM Formal Type Definition

type UVDOM = Node | Array<Node> // a tree or a forest

type Node = HostNode | UNode

type UNode = {
  tag: string
  attrs: Nil | {
    style:      Nil | object<string, any>,
    className:  Nil | object<string, boolean>,
    xmlns:      Nil | string, // namespaces
    ...
  },
  events: Nil | {
    click: function
    ...
  },
  children: Nil | string | UVDOM,
  ref: Nil | string | number,
  key: Nil | string | number
}

type Nil = null | undefined

Note. tag is a string since the browser actually allows any name, and Web Components will use this fact for people to write custom names.

Note. className is a dictionary string -> boolean since it's easy to patch and manage.

Note. In attrs.style the css rules are expressed with the JavaScript syntax: e.g. {textAlign: 'center'}.

Example: compiling to React.js

var compile = require('uvdom/react').compile;

var uvdom = {
  tag: 'button',
  attrs: {
    className: {
      'btn': true,
      'btn-primary': true
    }
  },
  events: {
    click: function () {
      console.log('click');
    }
  },
  children: 'Click me'
};

var element = compile(uvdom);
var node = document.getElementById('app');
console.log(React.render(element, node));

