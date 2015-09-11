This library defines a universal representation for a virtual DOM which can be later compiled into several targets like React.js.
type UVDOM = Node | Array<Node> // a tree or a forest
type Node = HostNode | UNode
type UNode = {
tag: string
attrs: Nil | {
style: Nil | object<string, any>,
className: Nil | object<string, boolean>,
xmlns: Nil | string, // namespaces
...
},
events: Nil | {
click: function
...
},
children: Nil | string | UVDOM,
ref: Nil | string | number,
key: Nil | string | number
}
type Nil = null | undefined
Note.
tag is a string since the browser actually allows any name, and Web Components will use this fact for people to write custom names.
Note.
className is a dictionary
string -> boolean since it's easy to patch and manage.
Note. In
attrs.style the css rules are expressed with the JavaScript syntax: e.g.
{textAlign: 'center'}.
var compile = require('uvdom/react').compile;
var uvdom = {
tag: 'button',
attrs: {
className: {
'btn': true,
'btn-primary': true
}
},
events: {
click: function () {
console.log('click');
}
},
children: 'Click me'
};
var element = compile(uvdom);
var node = document.getElementById('app');
console.log(React.render(element, node));