This library defines a universal representation for a virtual DOM which can be later compiled into several targets like React.js.

UVDOM Formal Type Definition

type UVDOM = Node | Array <Node> type Node = HostNode | UNode type UNode = { tag : string attrs : Nil | { style : Nil | object<string, any>, className : Nil | object<string, boolean>, xmlns : Nil | string, ... }, events : Nil | { click : function ... }, children : Nil | string | UVDOM , ref : Nil | string | number , key : Nil | string | number } type Nil = null | undefined

Note. tag is a string since the browser actually allows any name, and Web Components will use this fact for people to write custom names.

Note. className is a dictionary string -> boolean since it's easy to patch and manage.

Note. In attrs.style the css rules are expressed with the JavaScript syntax: e.g. {textAlign: 'center'} .

Example: compiling to React.js