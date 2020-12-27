uv

Ultrafast UTF-8 data validation

Installation

npm i uv

Usage

uv(buffer: Buffer | Uint8Array, start?: number, end?: number): boolean

uv exports a function that accepts a buffer as an argument and validate it for UTF-8 data, optionally it accepts two more arguments for slice validation as start and end indexes, which are zero-based values that cannot be negative numbers.

const uv = require ( 'uv' ); const someBuffer = Buffer.from( 'Some UTF-8 data' ); uv(someBuffer); uv(Buffer.from([ 0xFF , 0x00 , 0x00 , 0x00 , 0xFF ])); uv(Buffer.from([ 0xFF , 0x00 , 0x00 , 0x00 , 0xFF ]), 1 , 4 );

Comparison with other UTF-8 validation packages