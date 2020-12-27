openbase logo
by Nicu Micleușanu
1.3.1 (see all)

Ultrafast UTF-8 data validation

Documentation
Popularity

Downloads/wk

10.8K

GitHub Stars

80

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

0

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Node.js Data Validation

Readme

uv

Ultrafast UTF-8 data validation

Installation

npm i uv

Usage

uv(buffer: Buffer | Uint8Array, start?: number, end?: number): boolean

uv exports a function that accepts a buffer as an argument and validate it for UTF-8 data, optionally it accepts two more arguments for slice validation as start and end indexes, which are zero-based values that cannot be negative numbers.

const uv = require('uv');

const someBuffer = Buffer.from('Some UTF-8 data');

uv(someBuffer); // => true

uv(Buffer.from([0xFF, 0x00, 0x00, 0x00, 0xFF])); // => false

//               0     1     2     3     4
uv(Buffer.from([0xFF, 0x00, 0x00, 0x00, 0xFF]), 1, 4); // => true
//                   |                 |        |  |
//                   +------start------|--------+  |
//                                     +----end----+

Comparison with other UTF-8 validation packages

This module is a pure JavaScript implementation of UTF-8 validation, in most cases it is faster than other alternatives, performance may vary based on OS, node version, CPU or input size, please run the bench.js file from the github repo for a benchmark on your machine to compare it with other UTF-8 validation implementations.

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial