uuidv4 creates v4 UUIDs.

Please note

This module will be deprecated in the future in favour of module uuid. Most of the functionality of this module is already included in uuid since version 8.3.0 , so most of the functions of this module have already been marked as deprecated.

Installation

npm install uuidv4

Quick start

First you need to integrate uuidv4 into your project by using the require function:

const { uuid } = require ( 'uuidv4' );

If you use TypeScript, use the following code instead:

import { uuid } from 'uuidv4' ;

Then you can create UUIDs. To do so simply call the uuid function:

console .log(uuid());

Verifying a UUID

To verify whether a given value is a UUID, use the isUuid function:

import { isUuid } from 'uuidv4' ; console .log(isUuid( '75442486-0878-440c-9db1-a7006c25a39f' ));

Please note that the isUuid function returns true for both, v4 and v5 UUIDs. In addition, isUuid returns true for empty() .

Using a regular expression

If you want to perform the verification on your own using a regular expression, use the regex property, and access its v4 or v5 property, depending on what you need:

import { regex } from 'uuidv4' ; console .log(regex.v4); console .log(regex.v5);

Please note that the regular expressions also consider empty() to be a valid UUID.

Using a JSON schema

If you want to perform the verification on your own using a JSON schema, use the jsonSchema property, and access its v4 or v5 property, depending on what you need:

import { jsonSchema } from 'uuidv4' ; console .log(jsonSchema.v4); console .log(jsonSchema.v5);

Please note that the JSON schemas also consider empty() to be a valid UUID.

Getting a UUID from a string

From time to time you need an identifier that looks like a UUID, but is actually inferred from a string. For that, use the fromString function, which returns a UUID v5 :

import { fromString } from 'uuidv4' ; console .log(fromString( 'the native web' ));

By default, the fromString function uses a pre-configured namespace. If you want to use your own namespace, provide a UUID as second parameter:

import { fromString } from 'uuidv4' ; console .log(fromString( 'the native web' , '004aadf4-8e1a-4450-905b-6039179f52da' ));

Getting the empty UUID

If you need a UUID that consists only of zeros, use the empty function:

import { empty } from 'uuidv4' ; console .log(empty());

Running quality assurance

To run quality assurance for this module use roboter: