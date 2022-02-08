uuidv4 creates v4 UUIDs.
This module will be deprecated in the future in favour of module uuid. Most of the functionality of this module is already included in
uuid since version
8.3.0, so most of the functions of this module have already been marked as deprecated.
$ npm install uuidv4
First you need to integrate uuidv4 into your project by using the
require function:
const { uuid } = require('uuidv4');
If you use TypeScript, use the following code instead:
import { uuid } from 'uuidv4';
Then you can create UUIDs. To do so simply call the
uuid function:
console.log(uuid());
// => '11bf5b37-e0b8-42e0-8dcf-dc8c4aefc000'
To verify whether a given value is a UUID, use the
isUuid function:
import { isUuid } from 'uuidv4';
console.log(isUuid('75442486-0878-440c-9db1-a7006c25a39f'));
// => true
Please note that the
isUuid function returns
true for both,
v4 and
v5 UUIDs. In addition,
isUuid returns
true for
empty().
If you want to perform the verification on your own using a regular expression, use the
regex property, and access its
v4 or
v5 property, depending on what you need:
import { regex } from 'uuidv4';
console.log(regex.v4);
console.log(regex.v5);
Please note that the regular expressions also consider
empty() to be a valid UUID.
If you want to perform the verification on your own using a JSON schema, use the
jsonSchema property, and access its
v4 or
v5 property, depending on what you need:
import { jsonSchema } from 'uuidv4';
console.log(jsonSchema.v4);
console.log(jsonSchema.v5);
Please note that the JSON schemas also consider
empty() to be a valid UUID.
From time to time you need an identifier that looks like a UUID, but is actually inferred from a string. For that, use the
fromString function, which returns a UUID
v5:
import { fromString } from 'uuidv4';
console.log(fromString('the native web'));
// => 'cdb63720-9628-5ef6-bbca-2e5ce6094f3c'
By default, the
fromString function uses a pre-configured namespace. If you want to use your own namespace, provide a UUID as second parameter:
import { fromString } from 'uuidv4';
console.log(fromString('the native web', '004aadf4-8e1a-4450-905b-6039179f52da'));
// => 'b1c4a89e-4905-5e3c-b57f-dc92627d011e'
If you need a UUID that consists only of zeros, use the
empty function:
import { empty } from 'uuidv4';
console.log(empty());
// => '00000000-0000-0000-0000-000000000000'
To run quality assurance for this module use roboter:
$ npx roboter